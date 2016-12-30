Bianca Basílio is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Caio Almeida, being also one of the top grappling competitors of her generation. A representative of the Almeida Jiu Jitsu academy, Basílio took the world by storm in the lower belt divisions of the sport by conquering some of the sport’s most praised events. This included the World, Pan American, South American and European titles.

Full Name: Bianca Barbosa Basílio

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Ryan Gracie > Gabriel Vella > Caio Almeida > Bianca Basílio

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2014 purple absolute, 2015 purple, 2016 brown)

European Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2015 purple, 2016 brown weight + absolute)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2014/2015 purple, 2016 brown)

CBJJ South American Champion (2014 purple, 2016 brown weight + absolute)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016 brown weight + absolute)

IBJJF São Paulo International Open Champion (2014 purple, 2016 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile Pan American Champion (2013 blue weight + absolute)

IBJJF Juvenile World Champion (2012, 2013 blue weight + absolute)

IBJJF Juvenile Brazilian National Champion (2013 blue)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Runner-up (2015/2016 brown/black)

IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2015 purple absolute)

IBJJF Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2015 purple absolute)

IBJJF São Paulo International Open Runner-up (2014 purple absolute)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

IBJJF Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown absolute)

CBJJ South American Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple absolute)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour Rio de Janeiro 3rd Place (2016)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard/Knee Slide Pass

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Almeida JJ

Bianca Basílio Biography

Bianca Basílio was born on February 2, 1996 in a municipality of the Brazilian state of São Paulo called Franca. She moved to Itaquera (SP) at a later stage, where she began her studies and found jiu jitsu.

Gymnastics was the first sport Bianca took seriously, practising it diligently for over 3 years at the Dom Bosco centre.

In 2008 Diogo Almeida opened a kids jiu jitsu class, a workgroup joined by Bianca – who was 12 years old at the time, and her brother Raul. She was guided by Almeida up until her orange belt, but after this promotion her tuition was taken over by Diogo’s brother Caio Almeida.

Bianca’s first world title came at the age of 15 in the blue belt juvenile division. This win cemented Basílio’s desire to become a professional athlete, a wish that came true when she reached her purple belt.

Regarded as one of the most dedicated athletes in her team, Bianca’s hard work soon handed her the results she had hoped for. After consecutive medals at the world’s top grappling events Basílio was promoted to black belt by Master Caio Almeida, on December 2016.

Bianca Basílio Vs Veronica Rosa

