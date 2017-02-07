Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Charles Negromonte
Charles Negromonte

BJJ Fighter Database
Charles Negromonte is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Zé Radiola, and a member of Roger Gracie‘s RGA association. One of the most successful competitors in Europe’s grappling circuit, Charles Negromonte has conquered medals in important international events such as the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship and European Championships (Gi and No-Gi) as well as CBJJ’s Brazilian Nationals and the UAEJJF’s Abu Dhabi Grand Slam – London.

Charles Negromonte Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Charles Negromonte Santos

Nickname: Negromonte is often referenced as “Charlão” by his friends. A friendly way of saying Charles in Portuguese jargon.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > José Olímpio > Charles Negromonte

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF European No-GI Open Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF South American Champion (2013)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2014)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam Tour – London Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF London International Open Champion (2013)
  • IBJJF London Winter Open Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2016)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2012 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Championship (2014 absolute)
  • IBJJF European Open Championship Runner-up (2011 brown)
  • IBJJF European No-GI Open Championship Runner-up (2015 absolute)
  • IBJJF London Winter Open Championship Runner-up (2015 absolute, 2016)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2015)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2011 brown)
  • IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2016)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2010/2011 brown, 2013)

Favorite Position/Technique: Slide-in Choke from back

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Roger Gracie Academy

Charles Negromonte Biography

Charles Negromonte was born on September 29, 1988 in Recife growing up in a nearby town named Paulista – both located in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

Although Charles spent a few months training judo when he was 6 years old, he had no particular interest in martial arts while growing up. Instead Negromonte’s love lied in football (soccer), a sport he played competitively for years.

When Charles’ local football club was forced to close down due to financial difficulties, Negromonte turned his focus to skateboarding, an activity that he practised relentlessly for a few years, even entering freestyle competitions.

In 2005 Charles Negromonte became aware of jiu jitsu through his brother Orlando “Olhão”, who already practiced the gentle art in a neighbouring academy. Around March that year Charles decided to join that same grappling team, transferring his skating focus towards BJJ.

Negromonte remained with the local jiu jitsu club all the way up to brown belt, a time when he finished high-school and decided to become a professional jiu jitsu competitor. His life choice demanded a level of dedication he could not find at his gym, and for that reason he decided to join Zé Radiola‘s team, one of the most prosperous grappling schools in the world. Due to the distance between his home town and Radiola’s academy Charles chose to move into the gym, sleeping on the mats of the (then) Gracie Barra headquarters in Pernambuco.

It was also at the academy that Charles first started helping out with the classes, learning the coaching trade while picking up his first international coaching experience by spending 3 months in Poland, teaching jiu jitsu at the Copacabana academy – a gym affiliated with Braulio Estima at the time (Estima who was also a student of Radiola). After the Polish experience, Negromonte relocated to England for awhile in order to train with Braulio and Victor Estima.

Charles spent a few years at brown belt, always making the podium of important tournaments in the International Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) circuit, but never winning (and always losing either the final or semi-final by 2 points). In 2011 when the discussion to be promoted arose, Charles asked to stay another year in the division so he could break this “spell” that was haunting him. Unfortunately for Negromonte, 2012 brought him the same frustration and he was finally upgraded to black belt in July 1st of 2012.

After being promoted Charles Negromonte returned to England in preparation for a few up and coming events. While in the United Kingdom, training mainly with the Estima brothers in Birmingham, Negromonte also travelled regularly to London in order to train with the legendary Roger Gracie. With the strengthening of the relationship between Charles and the Gracie, Roger made an offer for Negromonte to move to London and join the Roger Gracie Academy team, an offer accepted after the nod by both coach Radiola and Braulio Estima.

As a black belt Negromonte’s career flourished, stearing away from the bad luck he had as a brown belt by conquering important titles such as the South American Championship and the European No-Gi Open, among many others.

C. Negromonte Grappling Record

35 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    15 (43%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    16 (46%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (3%)

16 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
Armbar
Cross ck. f. mount
Choke from mount
Bow and arrow
Triangle armbar
Katagatame
Inverted triangle
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
16 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    11 (69%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (6%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Toe hold
(100%) SUBMISSION

C. Negromonte Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
4307Fernando TerereFernando TerereLPts: 4x0European Open82KG1/4F2013
5336Claudio MattosClaudio MattosLReferee DecisionBrasileiro82KGSF2014
5494Leo NogueiraLeo NogueiraLPts: 5x0World Champ.ABSR32014
6212Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLReferee DecisionEuropeanABSR32015
6405Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 0x0, AdvLondon Winter Op.ABSF2015
6741Jackson SouzaLPts: 4x0Rome OpenABSSF2015
7141Vinucius MarinhoLPts: 3x0World Champ.82KG1/8F2015
8078Thiago SaThiago SaLPts: 3x0NoGi Worlds88KGSF2015
8124Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyLToe holdNoGi WorldsABS1/8F2015
8545Alan FinfouAlan FinfouLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open82KGSF2016
8717Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 4x2London W. Open94KGF2016
8719Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 5x2London W. OpenABSSF2016
9183Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLPts: 2x0World Pro85KG1/8F2016
9569Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 8x0World Champ.88KG1/8F2016
10382Josh HingerJosh HingerLPts: 11x0NoGi Worlds85KGF2016
11071Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioLPointsADCC RJ88KG1/4F2017
4202Daniel GarciaDaniel GarciaWPointsSouth American88KGSF2013
4204Claudio MattosClaudio MattosWChoke from backSouth American88KGF2013
4997Mathias RibeiroWPointsLondon Open82KG1/4F2013
5334UnknownWPointsBrasileiro82KG1/4F2014
5863Claudio MattosClaudio MattosWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGi88KGF2014
6101Martin AedmaWChoke from backFinnish OpenABSSF2015
6102S. BroscheWDQFinnish OpenABSF2015
6199Sebastian LecoqWChoke from mountEuropeanABSR22015
6392Ygor DantasWBow and arrowLondon Winter Op.82KG1/4F2015
6394Keith McKenzieKeith McKenzieWChoke from backLondon Winter Op.82KGF2015
6402UnknownWCross ck. f. mountLondon Winter Op.ABS1/4F2015
6403Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 6x4London Winter Op.ABSSF2015
7130Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoWChoke from backWorld Champ.82KGR12015
7401Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWPts: 12x0London Open82KGF2015
8069Ezra LenonWArmbarNoGi Worlds88KG1/8F2015
8074Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoWArmbarNoGi Worlds88KG1/4F2015
8105Rodrigo SilvaWPts: 6x0NoGi WorldsABSR12015
8436Lecocq SébastienWCross ck. f. mountLondon Fall Open82KGSF2015
8437Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWPointsLondon Fall Open82KGF2015
8439UnknownWCross ck. f. mountLondon Fall OpenABS1/4F2015
8440T. JohannessenWPointsLondon Fall OpenABSSF2015
8441Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPts: 4x2London Fall OpenABSF2015
8443Santeri LiliusWTriangle armbarLondon NoGi F. O.85KGF2015
8444Alan OliveiraWKatagatameLondon NoGi F. O.ABSF2015
8455Sergio LourencoD---Super 1585KGSPF2015
8540Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWPts: 15x0European Open82KGR22016
8542Vinicius de CastroWInverted triangleEuropean Open82KG1/4F2016
8716Hassine AzarkanWArmbarLondon W. Open94KGSF2016
8787Max CarvalhoWArmbarLondon Grand Slam85KGF2016
9178Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 2x0World Pro85KGR12016
10327Eduardo RiosWReferee DecisionPolaris 485KGSPF2016
10375Diogo SampaioDiogo SampaioWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds85KGR12016
10379Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 7x0NoGi Worlds85KG1/4F2016
10380Valdir JuniorWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds85KGSF2016
11068Ludy GoulartWPointsADCC RJ88KGR22017
11070Wesley LoboWPointsADCC RJ88KG1/8F2017

Charles Negromonte Highlight London Fall Open 2015

