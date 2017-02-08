Cleber de Sousa Fernandes, commonly known as Clandestino (or Clã) is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Caio Almeida, and a representative of the Almeida JJ team in the sport’s best known competitions. One of the top athletes of his generation, Cleber Sousa made a name for himself in the lower belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) by conquering important titles such as World, Pan American and Brazilian champion.

Cleber Sousa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Cleber de Sousa Fernandes

Nickname: Cleber is often referenced as “Cleber Clandestino” or simply “Clã”. The Portuguese word Clandestino translates to Clandestine in English, and it started being used during Sousa’s first few weeks at Almeida Jiu Jitsu’s academy. This was thanks to coach Gustavo Almeida who questioned Sousa regarding his origins by asking if he was of Bolivian or Manaus (indigenous) descent. Cleber mentioned that he wasn’t either, which earned him the nickname of clandestine (as in ‘undercover native Brazilian’).

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Ryan Gracie > Gabriel Vella > Caio Almeida > Cleber Sousa

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2013 juvenile blue)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2012/2013 juvenile blue)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF South American Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2015 purple)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Runner-up (2016 brown absolute)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Runner-up (2015 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Mount

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Almeida Jiu Jitsu

Cleber Sousa Biography

Cleber Sousa was born on May 15, 1996 in São Mateus a district of São Paulo – Brazil, growing up in Itaquera (also in São paulo).

Raised in a very humble environment Sousa was forced to work from early in life, with his income helping towards the family’s bills and basic necessities. Before reaching his teenage years, Cleber had already worked many jobs which went from selling a variety of handcrafted objects, marionettes or sweets at the local market, and on the streets.

At the age of 13 Cleber was invited to train at the Almeida Jiu Jitsu social project, where he could practice for free – given that he could not afford to pay for his tuition. Sousa (or Clandestino, as he became known) immediately got hooked on to the martial art, and by the time he was a blue belt Cleber had decided to make it his profession.

At Almeida Jiu Jitsu Clandestino’s first instructor was Gustavo Almeida, brother of Diogo and Caio Almeida. The Almeida brothers stood by Sousa’s side throughout his rise in the sport, particularly Caio the man behind Cleber’s success. It would be Caio who graded Clandestino with his black belt, a promotion that occurred on December 11, 2016.

Cleber Sousa’s Sponsors:

Casca Grossa Kimonos

Diego Cavilac

Gráfica Eco Print

Espaço Holístico Abbiati

