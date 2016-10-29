Darson Hemmings is a Jamaican/Canadian black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu by Jorge Britto, being the first athlete of Caribbean origin to compete in the ADCC. Hemmings is also one of the most accomplished Canadian competitors of his generation with medals at tournaments such as the World No-Gi Championship, European Open and Pan American Championship.

Full Name: Darson Barrington Hemmings

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie (> Vini Aieta/Saulo Ribeiro) > Jorge Britto > Darson Hemmings

Main Achievements:

World No-Gi Champion (2013 purple)

European Open Champion (2014 brown)

Pan American Champion (2013 brown)

ADCC US Trials Champion (2013)

European Open Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)

Pan American Championship Runner-up (2013 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Berimbolo/No Arm (armless) Triangle

Weight Division: 64kg/141lbs

Team/Association: Ribeiro JJ

Darson Hemmings Biography

Darson Hemmings was born on September 22,1989 in Montego Bay – Jamaica, but moved to Canada (London, Ontario) when he was three years old (1991).

Growing up Darson felt an early connection with martial arts, joining the Kobra Karate school when he was 9. Later, in high school, Hemmings added wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) to his training routine.

Hemmings’ introduction to No-Gi jiu jitsu was made by coaches Sam Zakula and Misha Cirkunov at the Xtreme Couture gym in Ontario. Darson eventually left Xtreme Couture going through a sequence of different gyms, training firstly with ADCC veteran Rob Dicenso (who awarded Darson his purple belt) and eventually travelling to the states where he trained with another ADCC veteran in Ryan Hall.

His decision to travel to the US and train full time with Hall reaped dividends when Darson earned his spot at the ADCC finals in Beijing, after winning the North American trials while “just” a purple belt (October 2012). Ryan Hall was also the instructor who initiated Darson in jiu jitsu with the gi.

Darson also spent time training under Shawn Williams‘ tutelage, who promoted Hemmings to brown belt. Later Hemmings returned to Canada, joining the Toronto BJJ academy, where he had a tremendous brown belt campaign, earning medals in two of the top 3 tournaments in the IBJJF circuit (Pan American and European Open Championships).

On December 5, 2015 Darson Hemmings earned his black belt from Toronto BJJ’s head coach, Jorge Britto.

Darson Hemmings Grappling Record 5 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 40 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 20 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 40 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Ankle lock 50 1 #86e620 Darce choke 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 7 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 29 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

2 ( 29 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 29 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 14 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Arm in ezekiel 50 1 #86e620 Armbar 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Darson Hemmings Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 8559 Victor Paschoal L Pts: 2x2, Adv San Jose Open 70KG SF 2016 8764 Marcio Andre Marcio Andre L Pts: 11x0 Pan American 70KG 1/4F 2016 8970 Gianni Grippo Gianni Grippo L Pts: 4x4, Adv NY Spring Open 76KG SF 2016 9190 Lucas Pinheiro Lucas Pinheiro L Pts: 6x4 San Antonio Open 64KG F 2016 9206 Manuel Ribamar Manuel Ribamar L Arm in ezekiel San Antonio Open ABS R1 2016 10631 Christopher Kriebel L Armbar Montreal Open 64KG F 2016 10633 Jarod Lawton L Referee Decision Montreal Open ABS F 2016 8558 Rick Slomba W Pts: 4x2 San Jose Open 70KG 1/4F 2016 8759 Rick Slomba W Pts: 0x0, Adv Pan American 70KG 1/8F 2016 8969 Alexandre Bezerra W Ankle lock NY Spring Open 76KG 1/4F 2016 10630 Andre Monteiro Andre Monteiro W Points Montreal Open 64KG SF 2016 10632 John Rickel W Darce choke Montreal Open ABS SF 2016

Darson Hemmings vs Ryan O’Shea

