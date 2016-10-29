Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Darson Hemmings
Darson Hemmings

Darson Hemmings is a Jamaican/Canadian black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu by Jorge Britto, being the first athlete of Caribbean origin to compete in the ADCC. Hemmings is also one of the most accomplished Canadian competitors of his generation with medals at tournaments such as the World No-Gi Championship, European Open and Pan American Championship.

Darson Hemmings Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Darson Barrington Hemmings

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie (> Vini Aieta/Saulo Ribeiro) > Jorge Britto > Darson Hemmings

Main Achievements:

  • World No-Gi Champion (2013 purple)
  • European Open Champion (2014 brown)
  • Pan American Champion (2013 brown)
  • ADCC US Trials Champion (2013)
  • European Open Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)
  • Pan American Championship Runner-up (2013 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Berimbolo/No Arm (armless) Triangle

Weight Division: 64kg/141lbs

Team/Association: Ribeiro JJ

Darson Hemmings Biography

Darson Hemmings was born on September 22,1989 in Montego Bay – Jamaica, but moved to Canada (London, Ontario) when he was three years old (1991).

Growing up Darson felt an early connection with martial arts, joining the Kobra Karate school when he was 9. Later, in high school, Hemmings added wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) to his training routine.

Hemmings’ introduction to No-Gi jiu jitsu was made by coaches Sam Zakula and Misha Cirkunov at the Xtreme Couture gym in Ontario. Darson eventually left Xtreme Couture going through a sequence of different gyms, training firstly with ADCC veteran Rob Dicenso (who awarded Darson his purple belt) and eventually travelling to the states where he trained with another ADCC veteran in Ryan Hall.

His decision to travel to the US and train full time with Hall reaped dividends when Darson earned his spot at the ADCC finals in Beijing, after winning the North American trials while “just” a purple belt (October 2012). Ryan Hall was also the instructor who initiated Darson in jiu jitsu with the gi.

Darson also spent time training under Shawn Williams‘ tutelage, who promoted Hemmings to brown belt. Later Hemmings returned to Canada, joining the Toronto BJJ academy, where he had a tremendous brown belt campaign, earning medals in two of the top 3 tournaments in the IBJJF circuit (Pan American and European Open Championships).

On December 5, 2015 Darson Hemmings earned his black belt from Toronto BJJ’s head coach, Jorge Britto.

Darson Hemmings Grappling Record

5 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (20%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Ankle lock
Darce choke
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
7 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (29%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (14%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Arm in ezekiel
Armbar
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Darson Hemmings Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
8559Victor PaschoalLPts: 2x2, AdvSan Jose Open70KGSF2016
8764Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLPts: 11x0Pan American70KG1/4F2016
8970Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 4x4, AdvNY Spring Open76KGSF2016
9190Lucas PinheiroLucas PinheiroLPts: 6x4San Antonio Open64KGF2016
9206Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarLArm in ezekielSan Antonio OpenABSR12016
10631Christopher KriebelLArmbarMontreal Open64KGF2016
10633Jarod LawtonLReferee DecisionMontreal OpenABSF2016
8558Rick SlombaWPts: 4x2San Jose Open70KG1/4F2016
8759Rick SlombaWPts: 0x0, AdvPan American70KG1/8F2016
8969Alexandre BezerraWAnkle lockNY Spring Open76KG1/4F2016
10630Andre MonteiroAndre MonteiroWPointsMontreal Open64KGSF2016
10632John RickelWDarce chokeMontreal OpenABSSF2016

