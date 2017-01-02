Felipe Bezerra is a high level Brazilian judo competitor and a black belt in jiu jitsu under Bruno Barreto of Checkmat – RN (Rio Grande do Norte). Bezerra is one of the few athletes to compete in both grappling sports at the highest level, having conquered numerous medals at the Judo Nationals as well a IBJJF World and Pan American titles.

Felipe Bezerra Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Felipe Augusto Farias Bezerra

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Chico Mansur > José Neto > Bruno Barreto > Felipe Bezerra

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Curitiba Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Curitiba No-Gi Open Champion (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Brazil National Pro Champion (2015 brown weight + absolute)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2015 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Rio Runner-up (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kata Guruma

Weight Division: Peso Pesadíssimo (+100 kg / 221 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat JJ

Felipe Bezerra Biography

Felipe Bezerra was born on June 11, 1991 in Natal, a city located in the northeastern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Playing sports became part of Bezerra’s life from his early childhood. The first activity Felipe felt truly passionate about was judo, a martial art he picked up at the age of 9 carrying it on to his adulthood. While developing into a strong competitor on Brazil’s national judo circuit, at the age of 19 Felipe earned his black belt in the Japanese grappling style.

His success on the mats led to a Junior National and South American titles (2007) as well as a University circuit championship title and numerous medals as a senior athlete at the Brazilian Nationals.

It was in trying to improve his ground game for judo that Felipe started training jiu jitsu. He was 14 years old when he joined Bruno Barreto’s jiu jitsu academy in Natal- RN. A former student of the illustrious “Netinho” (José Andrade Silva Neto), Barreto guided Felipe through all belts, including his black belt, a promotion that took place on December 2016.

While running a successful career as a judo competitor Bezerra has also kept a fantastic jiu jitsu streak, challenging himself in both sports to the highest level. He is the only athlete of his generation to reach that level in these two activities simultaneously.

Felipe Bezerra vs Gutemberg Pereira

