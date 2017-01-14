Gabriel Arges is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Romulo Barral and Felipe “Preguiça”, who also trained extensively with Marcelo “Uirapuru”, competing for the Gracie Barra Academy. Arges made a name for himself in the lower belt divisions of the sport, particularly during his purple and brown belt campaigns (2013-2015) where he conquered important titles such as IBJJF World Champion (Gi/No-Gi), European Open Champion, as well as Pan America and American National Champion.

Gabriel Arges Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Arges

Nickname: “Frodo”. When the Lord of The Rings films came out, Gabriel’s haircut resembled that of the famous hobbit. For that reason, his fellow football team mates started calling him Frodo.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinícius Magalhães > Romulo Barral > Gabriel Arges

Main Achievements:

World Champion (2016 black, 2014 purple)

World No-Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple)

Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2016 black, 2015 brown, 2014 purple)

Grand Slam Abu Dhabi Champion (2017)

Pan American Champion (2014 purple)

European Open Champion (2014 purple)

American National Champion (2015 brown)

American National No-Gi Champion (2015 brown weight & absolute)

Irvine Open Champion (2015 weight & absolute)

World Championship 3rd Place (2015 weight & absolute brown)

World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 brown)

Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown, 2013 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Taking the back

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Gabriel Arges Biography

Gabriel Arges was born on the 29th of January, 1993 in Belo Horizonte – state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Throughout his childhood Gabriel practised a number of sports, with his first martial arts experience coming at the age of 14 through Thai-boxing. A contact that was short-lived as Arges was more committed to his school’s football (soccer) team, a group he captained at the time.

In his early teens, Arges had a few friends who trained and competed in jiu jitsu. They would often invite Gabriel to watch their tournaments and even attend their open mat sessions at each other’s homes. These invites eventually led Gabriel to the mat (at the age of 16), joining a gym close to his house, which he already attended for fitness purposes.

At this gym Gabriel Arges’ first instructor was Fernando Fialho of the Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte (GB-BH) team. Fialho had just earned his brown belt at the time and was starting his coaching career, having plenty eagerness and time to spend with his students. After 18 months training under the watchful eye of Fernando, Gabriel earned his blue belt.

After earning his blue belt, Gabriel decided he wanted to compete more. Fialho’s gym only had a few blue belts to spar with, and offered 3 classes per week, so with his coach’s permission Arges decided to reconcile his training between Fialho and the GB-BH headquarters’ classes – led by Marcelo “Uirapuru” Azevedo.

At the headquarters of the BH academy, Gabriel Arges met and befriended Felipe “Preguiça” Pena who was a purple belt then. Together with senior coach Uirapuru, Pena helped push Arges’ game to the next level.

Felipe Pena and Arges trained extensively together, from 2011 onwards. Arges would often travel with Pena and train at his academy, right from this academy’s inception. In 2012 Preguiça decided to return to Romulo Barral‘s academy (Gracie Barra Northridge), where he had been for the previous year’s Pan Ams and World Championship preparation, a recipe that had been very fruitful. Pena invited Arges to come as well, which turned out to be the start of another important student-coach relationship in Arges’ life, with Barral.

Romulo Barral became a huge influence in Gabriel’s decision to become a professional jiu jitsu athlete, promoting Arges to brown belt after he won his first world title (2014) together with Felipe Pena. The two would also award Gabriel his black belt in a similar situation, after Arges won the No-Gi World Championship in 2015, whilst on the podium.

Banner picture taken by Preston Smith.

Gabriel Arges Abu Dhabi World Pro 2015 Highlight



Gabriel Arges IBJJF World Championship 2014 Highlight

