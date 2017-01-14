Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Gabriel Arges
Gabriel Arges

Gabriel Arges is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Romulo Barral and Felipe “Preguiça”, who also trained extensively with Marcelo “Uirapuru”, competing for the Gracie Barra Academy. Arges made a name for himself in the lower belt divisions of the sport, particularly during his purple and brown belt campaigns (2013-2015) where he conquered important titles such as IBJJF World Champion (Gi/No-Gi), European Open Champion, as well as Pan America and American National Champion.

Gabriel Arges Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Arges

Nickname: “Frodo”. When the Lord of The Rings films came out, Gabriel’s haircut resembled that of the famous hobbit. For that reason, his fellow football team mates started calling him Frodo.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinícius Magalhães > Romulo Barral > Gabriel Arges

Main Achievements:

  • World Champion (2016 black, 2014 purple)
  • World No-Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple)
  • Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2016 black, 2015 brown, 2014 purple)
  • Grand Slam Abu Dhabi Champion (2017)
  • Pan American Champion (2014 purple)
  • European Open Champion (2014 purple)
  • American National Champion (2015 brown)
  • American National No-Gi Champion (2015 brown weight & absolute)
  • Irvine Open Champion (2015 weight & absolute)
  • World Championship 3rd Place (2015 weight & absolute brown)
  • World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 brown)
  • Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown, 2013 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Taking the back

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Gabriel Arges Biography

Gabriel Arges was born on the 29th of January, 1993 in Belo Horizonte – state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Throughout his childhood Gabriel practised a number of sports, with his first martial arts experience coming at the age of 14 through Thai-boxing. A contact that was short-lived as Arges was more committed to his school’s football (soccer) team, a group he captained at the time.

In his early teens, Arges had a few friends who trained and competed in jiu jitsu. They would often invite Gabriel to watch their tournaments and even attend their open mat sessions at each other’s homes. These invites eventually led Gabriel to the mat (at the age of 16), joining a gym close to his house, which he already attended for fitness purposes.

At this gym Gabriel Arges’ first instructor was Fernando Fialho of the Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte (GB-BH) team. Fialho had just earned his brown belt at the time and was starting his coaching career, having plenty eagerness and time to spend with his students. After 18 months training under the watchful eye of Fernando, Gabriel earned his blue belt.

After earning his blue belt, Gabriel decided he wanted to compete more. Fialho’s gym only had a few blue belts to spar with, and offered 3 classes per week, so with his coach’s permission Arges decided to reconcile his training between Fialho and the GB-BH headquarters’ classes – led by Marcelo “Uirapuru” Azevedo.

At the headquarters of the BH academy, Gabriel Arges met and befriended Felipe “Preguiça” Pena who was a purple belt then. Together with senior coach Uirapuru, Pena helped push Arges’ game to the next level.

Felipe Pena and Arges trained extensively together, from 2011 onwards. Arges would often travel with Pena and train at his academy, right from this academy’s inception. In 2012 Preguiça decided to return to Romulo Barral‘s academy (Gracie Barra Northridge), where he had been for the previous year’s Pan Ams and World Championship preparation, a recipe that had been very fruitful. Pena invited Arges to come as well, which turned out to be the start of another important student-coach relationship in Arges’ life, with Barral.

Romulo Barral became a huge influence in Gabriel’s decision to become a professional jiu jitsu athlete, promoting Arges to brown belt after he won his first world title (2014) together with Felipe Pena. The two would also award Gabriel his black belt in a similar situation, after Arges won the No-Gi World Championship in 2015, whilst on the podium.

Banner picture taken by Preston Smith.

Gabriel Arges Grappling Record

38 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    14 (37%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    6 (16%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    15 (39%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

15 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Kneebar
Submission
Choke from back
RNC
Armbar
Toe hold
Triangle from mount
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (17%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (33%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Toe hold
Dogbar
Botinha
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Gabriel Arges Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
8547Jackson SousaJackson SousaLToe holdEuropean OpenABSR22016
8602Alan FinfouAlan FinfouLDQPNBJJC88KGGP2016
8852Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 12x6Pan American88KG1/4F2016
8922Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLDogbarPan AmericanABS1/4F2016
10116Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLBotinhaBJJ Pro LA82KGSF2016
10467Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarLDQGrand Slam - Rio85KG1/4F2016
8331Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 6x4Irvine Open88KGRR2015
8333Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 2x2, AdvIrvine Open88KGF2015
8339Carlos FariasCarlos FariasWAdvIrvine OpenABS1/4F2015
8341Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 8x6Irvine OpenABSSF2015
8512Jurandir VieiraWPts: 8x4European Open88KGR12016
8516Tero PyylampiWPts: 14x6European Open88KG1/4F2016
8520Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWReferee DecisionEuropean Open88KGSF2016
8599Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPts: 4x4, AdvPNBJJC88KGGP2016
8601Gregorio ThomazWArmbarPNBJJC88KGGP2016
8846Manuel DiazWPts: 16x0Pan American88KG1/8F2016
8911Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPts: 10x4Pan AmericanABSR22016
8915Pedro MouraWReferee DecisionPan AmericanABS1/8F2016
9108Andre AlmeidaWToe holdWorld Pro77KGR12016
9115Sam GibsonWPts: 8x0World Pro77KG1/8F2016
9122Cesar MiyahiraWPts: 2x0World Pro77KG1/4F2016
9127Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroWPts: 3x2World Pro77KGSF2016
9128Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiWPts: 6x2World Pro77KGF2016
9492Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 8x8, AdvWorld Champ.82KGR22016
9507Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 8x7World Champ.82KG1/8F2016
9512Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWKneebarWorld Champ.82KG1/4F2016
9515Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoWKneebarWorld Champ.82KGSF2016
9831Alan FinfouAlan FinfouWReferee DecisionBerkut 3ABSSPF2016
9907Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 4x2Grand Slam - LA85KGSF2016
9909Otavio SousaOtavio SousaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam - LA85KGF2016
10159Gottrell KingWKneebarLas Vegas Pro85KGSF2016
10160Nathan MendelsohnWKneebarLas Vegas Pro85KGF2016
10206Yongam NohWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam Tokyo85KGSF2016
10207Faisal AlKitbeFaisal AlKitbeWPts: 2x0Grand Slam Tokyo85KGF2016
10461Ricardo FilhoWSubmissionGrand Slam - Rio85KG1/8F2016
10551David AghionWSubmissionCuritiba Pro85KGRR2016
10552David AghionWSubmissionCuritiba Pro85KGF2016
10584Flavio SantosWTriangle from mountBelem Int. Pro85KG1/4F2016
10585Luis NogueiraWChoke from backBelem Int. Pro85KGSF2016
10586Wanderley Fr.WChoke from backBelem Int. Pro85KGF2016
10668Jhonathan RamosWRNCColombia Nat. Pro85KGF2016
10735Marcos CostaWChoke from backGrand Slam AD85KG1/4F2017
10738Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD85KGSF2017
10740Matheus SpirandeliMatheus SpirandeliWRNCGrand Slam AD85KGF2017

Gabriel Arges Abu Dhabi World Pro 2015 Highlight

Gabriel Arges IBJJF World Championship 2014 Highlight

