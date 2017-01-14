Gabriel Arges is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Romulo Barral and Felipe “Preguiça”, who also trained extensively with Marcelo “Uirapuru”, competing for the Gracie Barra Academy. Arges made a name for himself in the lower belt divisions of the sport, particularly during his purple and brown belt campaigns (2013-2015) where he conquered important titles such as IBJJF World Champion (Gi/No-Gi), European Open Champion, as well as Pan America and American National Champion. Gabriel Arges Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Gabriel Arges Nickname: “Frodo”. When the Lord of The Rings films came out, Gabriel’s haircut resembled that of the famous hobbit. For that reason, his fellow football team mates started calling him Frodo. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinícius Magalhães > Romulo Barral > Gabriel Arges Main Achievements: World Champion (2016 black, 2014 purple) World No-Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple) Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2016 black, 2015 brown, 2014 purple) Grand Slam Abu Dhabi Champion (2017) Pan American Champion (2014 purple) European Open Champion (2014 purple) American National Champion (2015 brown) American National No-Gi Champion (2015 brown weight & absolute) Irvine Open Champion (2015 weight & absolute) World Championship 3rd Place (2015 weight & absolute brown) World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 brown) Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown, 2013 purple) Favorite Position/Technique: Taking the back Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs) Team/Association: Gracie Barra Gabriel Arges Biography Gabriel Arges was born on the 29th of January, 1993 in Belo Horizonte – state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Throughout his childhood Gabriel practised a number of sports, with his first martial arts experience coming at the age of 14 through Thai-boxing. A contact that was short-lived as Arges was more committed to his school’s football (soccer) team, a group he captained at the time. In his early teens, Arges had a few friends who trained and competed in jiu jitsu. They would often invite Gabriel to watch their tournaments and even attend their open mat sessions at each other’s homes. These invites eventually led Gabriel to the mat (at the age of 16), joining a gym close to his house, which he already attended for fitness purposes. At this gym Gabriel Arges’ first instructor was Fernando Fialho of the Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte (GB-BH) team. Fialho had just earned his brown belt at the time and was starting his coaching career, having plenty eagerness and time to spend with his students. After 18 months training under the watchful eye of Fernando, Gabriel earned his blue belt. After earning his blue belt, Gabriel decided he wanted to compete more. Fialho’s gym only had a few blue belts to spar with, and offered 3 classes per week, so with his coach’s permission Arges decided to reconcile his training between Fialho and the GB-BH headquarters’ classes – led by Marcelo “Uirapuru” Azevedo. At the headquarters of the BH academy, Gabriel Arges met and befriended Felipe “Preguiça” Pena who was a purple belt then. Together with senior coach Uirapuru, Pena helped push Arges’ game to the next level. Felipe Pena and Arges trained extensively together, from 2011 onwards. Arges would often travel with Pena and train at his academy, right from this academy’s inception. In 2012 Preguiça decided to return to Romulo Barral‘s academy (Gracie Barra Northridge), where he had been for the previous year’s Pan Ams and World Championship preparation, a recipe that had been very fruitful. Pena invited Arges to come as well, which turned out to be the start of another important student-coach relationship in Arges’ life, with Barral. Romulo Barral became a huge influence in Gabriel’s decision to become a professional jiu jitsu athlete, promoting Arges to brown belt after he won his first world title (2014) together with Felipe Pena. The two would also award Gabriel his black belt in a similar situation, after Arges won the No-Gi World Championship in 2015, whilst on the podium. Banner picture taken by Preston Smith. Gabriel Arges Grappling Record 38 WINS BY POINTS 14 (37%) BY ADVANTAGES 6 (16%) BY SUBMISSION 15 (39%) BY DECISION 3 (8%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 15 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Kneebar 27 4 #86e620 Submission 20 3 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 20 3 #d1212a RNC 13 2 #fad11b Armbar 7 1 #f58822 Toe hold 7 1 #224aba Triangle from mount 7 1 15 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 6 LOSSES BY POINTS 1 (17%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (50%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 2 (33%) 3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Toe hold 33 1 #86e620 Dogbar 33 1 #5AD3D1 Botinha 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Gabriel Arges Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 8547Jackson SousaJackson SousaLToe holdEuropean OpenABSR220168602Alan FinfouAlan FinfouLDQPNBJJC88KGGP20168852Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 12x6Pan American88KG1/4F20168922Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLDogbarPan AmericanABS1/4F201610116Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLBotinhaBJJ Pro LA82KGSF201610467Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarLDQGrand Slam - Rio85KG1/4F20168331Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 6x4Irvine Open88KGRR20158333Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 2x2, AdvIrvine Open88KGF20158339Carlos FariasCarlos FariasWAdvIrvine OpenABS1/4F20158341Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 8x6Irvine OpenABSSF20158512Jurandir VieiraWPts: 8x4European Open88KGR120168516Tero PyylampiWPts: 14x6European Open88KG1/4F20168520Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWReferee DecisionEuropean Open88KGSF20168599Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPts: 4x4, AdvPNBJJC88KGGP20168601Gregorio ThomazWArmbarPNBJJC88KGGP20168846Manuel DiazWPts: 16x0Pan American88KG1/8F20168911Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPts: 10x4Pan AmericanABSR220168915Pedro MouraWReferee DecisionPan AmericanABS1/8F20169108Andre AlmeidaWToe holdWorld Pro77KGR120169115Sam GibsonWPts: 8x0World Pro77KG1/8F20169122Cesar MiyahiraWPts: 2x0World Pro77KG1/4F20169127Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroWPts: 3x2World Pro77KGSF20169128Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiWPts: 6x2World Pro77KGF20169492Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 8x8, AdvWorld Champ.82KGR220169507Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 8x7World Champ.82KG1/8F20169512Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWKneebarWorld Champ.82KG1/4F20169515Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoWKneebarWorld Champ.82KGSF20169831Alan FinfouAlan FinfouWReferee DecisionBerkut 3ABSSPF20169907Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 4x2Grand Slam - LA85KGSF20169909Otavio SousaOtavio SousaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam - LA85KGF201610159Gottrell KingWKneebarLas Vegas Pro85KGSF201610160Nathan MendelsohnWKneebarLas Vegas Pro85KGF201610206Yongam NohWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam Tokyo85KGSF201610207Faisal AlKitbeFaisal AlKitbeWPts: 2x0Grand Slam Tokyo85KGF201610461Ricardo FilhoWSubmissionGrand Slam - Rio85KG1/8F201610551David AghionWSubmissionCuritiba Pro85KGRR201610552David AghionWSubmissionCuritiba Pro85KGF201610584Flavio SantosWTriangle from mountBelem Int. Pro85KG1/4F201610585Luis NogueiraWChoke from backBelem Int. Pro85KGSF201610586Wanderley Fr.WChoke from backBelem Int. Pro85KGF201610668Jhonathan RamosWRNCColombia Nat. Pro85KGF201610735Marcos CostaWChoke from backGrand Slam AD85KG1/4F201710738Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD85KGSF201710740Matheus SpirandeliMatheus SpirandeliWRNCGrand Slam AD85KGF2017 Gabriel Arges Abu Dhabi World Pro 2015 Highlight Gabriel Arges IBJJF World Championship 2014 Highlight