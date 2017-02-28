Helton Jose Junior

Helton José Junior is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Cícero Costha and a member of the famous Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem (PSLPB) academy, an institution that developed big names of the sport such as Leandro Lo, Tiago Barros, Paulo and João Miyao as well as Nathiely de Jesus, among many others. Originally from the Amazon, Helton became one of the rising stars of BJJ while competing in São Paulo’s grappling circuit, from there being propelled onto a world stage through his wins in tournaments such as the IBJJF European Open, UAEJJF New York Pro, CBJJ’s Brazilian Nationals among many others.

Helton José Jr Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Helton Jose Mendes da Silva Junior

Nickname: N/A

Linage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Helton Jose Jr.

Main Achievements:

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2013 purple)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF South American Champion (2015 brown, 2014 purple)

UAEJJF New York Pro Champion (2017*)

IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open Champion (2017**)

IBJJF Manaus Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Curitiba Winter Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF European Open Championship Runner-up (2016* brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2016 brown, 2013* purple, 2012* blue)

IBJJF South American Championship Runner-up (2014* purple)

UAEJJF New York Pro Championship Runner-up (2017)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2012 blue)

IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2015* brown)

* Absolute

** Absolute and weight

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: PSLPB Cicero Costha

Helton José Junior Biography

Helton José Junior was born on August 27, 1991 in Manacapuru – a municipality located in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, inside the Amazon Jungle.

Helton began his jiu jitsu career in his home town, training at Nilton Nascimento’s academy. A small non profit gym, which relied on school grades and community action as currency for its students. Junior was 16 years old when he started there, with his tuition laying on the shoulders of coaches such as Valdir António and Daniel Cristóvão.

Grappling became a very big part of Helton’s life from early on, and by the time he reached his blue belt Junior decided to leave his home town to try his luck in the state capital Manaus. There he joined the famous ASLE academy, ran by Henrique Machado, where he spent 2 years training and living at Machado’s gym.

After his time at ASLE, Helton continued his search for the best available training, moving to Rio de Janeiro to pursue his dream. He stayed there for 6 months, training at Game Fight with the famous Vinicius Amaral.

During his time in Rio Helton competed regularly in the neighbouring states. It is common practice for lower income competitors on the road, to solicit lodging to academies in the towns they will compete at, this was the case of Helton who requested to stay at Cícero Costha‘s Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem gym (PSLPB) through a friend who was already training with the team. The level of training and the hospitality led Helton to extend his stay until after the tournament and later join the São Paulo based team.

Helton arrived at Cícero Costha as a blue belt and earned all other belts from the leader of PSLPB. Including his black belt, earned on June 15, 2016.

Helton Jose Grappling Record 12 WINS BY POINTS

5 ( 42 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 8 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

3 ( 25 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 67 2 #86e620 Armlock 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Helton Jose Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 10577 Romulo Barral Romulo Barral L Pts: 5x0 Grand Slam - Rio 94KG 1/4F 2016 11048 Leo Nogueira Leo Nogueira L Points UAEJJF Orlando 110KG SF 2017 9959 Romes Ramos W Pts: 4x2 Curitiba W. Open 100KG SF 2016 9960 Igor Marques W Referee Decision Curitiba W. Open 100KG F 2016 10243 Jocildo Fernandes W Armbar Manaus Open 100KG SF 2016 10244 Adriano Morilo W Armlock Manaus Open 100KG F 2016 10575 Herico Hesley W Referee Decision Grand Slam - Rio 94KG R1 2016 11059 Walnan Presto W Pts: 8x0 Atlanta W. Open 100KG SF 2017 11060 Carlos Farias Carlos Farias W Referee Decision Atlanta W. Open ABS 1/4F 2017 11061 Walnan Presto W Pts: 10x0 Atlanta W. Open ABS SF 2017 11062 Pedro Palhares W N/A Atlanta W. Open ABS F 2017 11268 Shaun Dufree W Armbar UAEJJF NY Pro 110KG SF 2017 11273 Lucas Valle W Adv UAEJJF NY Pro U110KG 1/4F 2017 11276 Jonathan Satava Jonathan Satava W Pts: 3x0 UAEJJF NY Pro U110KG F 2017

Helton Jose Jr vs Adriano Morilo

