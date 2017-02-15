Johnny Tama is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juan Miguel Iturralde of the Alliance Academy, being also one of the first Ecuadorian athletes to break through as a high end competitor in this sport/martial art. Tama earned this reputation while grappling in the lower belt divisions, having conquered medals at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American Championship (gi and no-gi) and World Championships (also gi and no-gi) in both the purple and brown belt categories.

Full Name: Johnny Joachin Tama Apolinario

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Fernando Di Piero > Juan Miguel Iturralde > Johnny Tama

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Houston International Open Champion (2017)

UAEJJF Ecuador National Pro Champion (2017)

IBJJF Dallas International Open (2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2014 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple, 2015 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Good Overall Game

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Johnny Tama Biography

Johnny Tama was born on October 20, 1992 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Growing up Johnny was not a fan of martial arts, with a short time spent doing taekwondo at the age of 12 being his only contact with any form of combat. That lack of interest would change after a street altercation in 2009, which saw Tama at the wrong end of a beating.

Following his stepfather’s advice Johnny started paying attention to Brazilian jiu jitsu. He finally decided to start taking grappling classes after witnessing Fernando Di Piero (also known as Soluço) defeat an opponent with ease inside the cage, using solely grappling.

On June of 2009 Tama joined the class of Juan Miguel Iturralde Aguirre, brother of Leonardo Iturralde, Francisco “Sinistro” Iturralde and a black belt under the aforementioned Di Piero. Juan Miguel would remain by Johnny’s side throughout his development as a grappler, though Tama was also assisted by other coaches throughout his many travels in search of high level coaching and competition. One of his bigger influences was Rubens Charles, a legend of the sport with whom Johnny trained on many occasions while climbing the belt ranks of jiu jitsu.

The growth of BJJ in Chile was also heavily influenced by Johnny Tama who visited the South American country on several occasions, both coaching and competing.

After many years competing in the world’s top jiu jitsu tournaments in the lower belt divisions, Tama received his black belt from the hands of Juan Miguel Iturralde. The ceremony taking place on December 15 of 2016.

Johnny Tama Grappling Record 9 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 11 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 11 %)

BY SUBMISSION

7 ( 78 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Botinha 29 2 #86e620 Choke 14 1 #5AD3D1 Estima lock 14 1 #d1212a Kneebar 14 1 #fad11b Inverted triangle 14 1 #f58822 Armbar 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Johnny Tama Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11086 Armando Cusme W Choke Ecuador Pro 77KG 1/4F 2017 11088 Marcus Suel W Pts: 0x0, Adv Ecuador Pro 77KG SF 2017 11089 Unknown W Estima lock Ecuador Pro ABS 1/4F 2017 11090 F. Rodriguez W Botinha Ecuador Pro ABS SF 2017 11091 Gaston Manzur W Kneebar Chile Open 82KG F 2017 11092 Pelucio Ramos W Inverted triangle Chile Open ABS F 2017 11141 Spenser Gilliam W Botinha Houston Open 76KG 1/4F 2017 11142 Thiago Macedo W Pts: 4x2 Houston Open 76KG SF 2017 11143 Frederico Silva W Armbar Houston Open 76KG F 2017

Johnny Tama 2014 Purple Belt Highlight

