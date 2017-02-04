Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Masahiro Iwasaki
Masahiro Iwasaki

Masahiro Iwasaki is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Marco Barbosa (as well as a former student of Yasuhiro Miyamoto) who is regarded as one of the top Japanese grappling competitors of his generation; known also as a member of the prestigious Tokyo based academy Carpe Diem. As a black belt Masahiro Iwasaki conquered medals in the IBJJF European International Open, IBJJF Asian Open as well as at the ASJJF All Japan Championship.

Masahiro Iwasaki Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Masahiro Iwasaki

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Masahiro Iwasaki

Main Achievement:

  • ASJJF All Japan Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Nagoya Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF Asian Open Runner-up (2015/2016)
  • IBJJF NY Spring Open Runner-up (2016)
  • IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Asian Open Championship 3rd Place (2008 purple)

Position/Technique: Deep Half-Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Carpe Diem

Masahiro Iwasaki Biography

Masahiro Iwasaki was born on January 27, 1989 in Kobe – the capital city of Hyōgo Prefecture located in the Osaka Bay of Japan.

While growing up Iwasaki became fascinated by martial arts, starting his combat training early in life through karate. His love for fighting grew exponentially with the growth of the legendary Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion: Pride FC, which reached its popularity peak during Masahiro’s teenage years.

The style of Brazilian jiu jitsu stood out to Iwasaki after the epic 2002 MMA battle between Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (Minotauro) and Bob Sapp – who outweighed Minotauro by 127 pounds (57,60 kg). The masterful display of heart and technique by the victorious Rodrigo convinced Masahiro of grappling’s efficiency, and led him to start training at the age of 15.

Masahiro’s first jiu jitsu instructor was Yasuhiro Miyamoto, one of the top grappling coaches in Iwasaki’s home town (Kobe). It was under Miyamoto that the young Masahiro Iwasaki climbed up BJJ’s belt system all the way to brown, the black belt being awarded by Marco Barbosa on December 2010.

After being promoted to black belt Masahiro spent time abroad, even picking up a coaching career in Australia (2011) before returning to Japan. When established in his home country, Iwasaki decided to join the prestigious Carpe Diem in Tokyo. One of the most successful and thriving jiu jitsu gyms in Asia.

Masahiro Iwasaki Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    12 (80%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (7%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION WINS

Choke from back
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (38%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (54%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Triangle
Choke from back
Armbar
Bow and arrow
Marceloplata
Masahiro Iwasaki Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
3365Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLTriangleDumau NE76KGF2012
4284Leo NogueiraLeo NogueiraLChoke from backEuropean OpenABSR22013
4298Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLArmbarEuropean Open70KG1/4F2013
4391Mario ReisMario ReisLPointsPan American70KGR12013
6240Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLReferee DecisionEuropean70KG1/4F2015
7685Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLTriangleAsian Open70KGF2015
8144Kim TerraKim TerraLBow and arrowIBJJF NY Pro70KG1/4F2015
8501Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 5x0European Open70KG1/4F2016
8820Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasLPts: 7x0Pan American76KG1/8F2016
9015Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 2x0NY Spring Open76KGF2016
9503Lucas LepriLucas LepriLMarceloplataWorld Champ.76KGR22016
10001Rodrigo CaporalRodrigo CaporalLPts: 3x2Asian Open76KGF2016
10901Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoLTriangleEuropean Open76KGSF2017
3366Shimasaki KojiWPts: 3x2Dumau Kansai76KGSPF2012
4282Andre MonteiroAndre MonteiroWPts: 2x0European OpenABSR12013
5019K. NishibayashiWPointsJJ Priest Cup76KGSPF2013
5020Y. ItamiWChoke from backKosen vs BJJNASPF2014
6096Yasuto NakatsukaWPointsAll Japan70KGF2015
6097Tatsuya KanekoWPointsNagoya Open76KGF2015
6234Tuomas TammilethoWPts: 8x0European70KGR12015
7683Ichitaro TsukadaWPointsAsian Open70KGSF2015
8498Renan SancarWPts: 2x0European Open70KGR12016
8816Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 4x2Pan American76KGR12016
9014Mansher KheraMansher KheraWPts: 4x2NY Spring Open76KGSF2016
9497Caio AlmeidaWPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KGR12016
9996Robson TanoWPts: 0x0, AdvAll Japan76KGF2016
10895Thibaut OlivierThibaut OlivierWPts: 2x0European Open76KG1/8F2017
10899Kacper RotWPts: 2x0European Open76KG1/4F2017

Masahiro Iwasaki vs Robson Tano

Masahiro Iwasaki vs Kohei Nishibayashi

