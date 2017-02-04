Masahiro Iwasaki is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Marco Barbosa (as well as a former student of Yasuhiro Miyamoto) who is regarded as one of the top Japanese grappling competitors of his generation; known also as a member of the prestigious Tokyo based academy Carpe Diem. As a black belt Masahiro Iwasaki conquered medals in the IBJJF European International Open, IBJJF Asian Open as well as at the ASJJF All Japan Championship.

Masahiro Iwasaki Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Masahiro Iwasaki

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Masahiro Iwasaki

Main Achievement:

ASJJF All Japan Champion (2016)

IBJJF Nagoya Champion (2015)

IBJJF Asian Open Runner-up (2015/2016)

IBJJF NY Spring Open Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2017)

IBJJF Asian Open Championship 3rd Place (2008 purple)

Position/Technique: Deep Half-Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Carpe Diem

Masahiro Iwasaki Biography

Masahiro Iwasaki was born on January 27, 1989 in Kobe – the capital city of Hyōgo Prefecture located in the Osaka Bay of Japan.

While growing up Iwasaki became fascinated by martial arts, starting his combat training early in life through karate. His love for fighting grew exponentially with the growth of the legendary Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion: Pride FC, which reached its popularity peak during Masahiro’s teenage years.

The style of Brazilian jiu jitsu stood out to Iwasaki after the epic 2002 MMA battle between Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (Minotauro) and Bob Sapp – who outweighed Minotauro by 127 pounds (57,60 kg). The masterful display of heart and technique by the victorious Rodrigo convinced Masahiro of grappling’s efficiency, and led him to start training at the age of 15.

Masahiro’s first jiu jitsu instructor was Yasuhiro Miyamoto, one of the top grappling coaches in Iwasaki’s home town (Kobe). It was under Miyamoto that the young Masahiro Iwasaki climbed up BJJ’s belt system all the way to brown, the black belt being awarded by Marco Barbosa on December 2010.

After being promoted to black belt Masahiro spent time abroad, even picking up a coaching career in Australia (2011) before returning to Japan. When established in his home country, Iwasaki decided to join the prestigious Carpe Diem in Tokyo. One of the most successful and thriving jiu jitsu gyms in Asia.

Masahiro Iwasaki vs Robson Tano



Masahiro Iwasaki vs Kohei Nishibayashi

