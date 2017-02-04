Masahiro Iwasaki is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Marco Barbosa (as well as a former student of Yasuhiro Miyamoto) who is regarded as one of the top Japanese grappling competitors of his generation; known also as a member of the prestigious Tokyo based academy Carpe Diem. As a black belt Masahiro Iwasaki conquered medals in the IBJJF European International Open, IBJJF Asian Open as well as at the ASJJF All Japan Championship. Masahiro Iwasaki Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Masahiro Iwasaki Nickname: n/a Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Masahiro Iwasaki Main Achievement: ASJJF All Japan Champion (2016) IBJJF Nagoya Champion (2015) IBJJF Asian Open Runner-up (2015/2016) IBJJF NY Spring Open Runner-up (2016) IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2017) IBJJF Asian Open Championship 3rd Place (2008 purple) Position/Technique: Deep Half-Guard Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) Team/Association: Carpe Diem Masahiro Iwasaki Biography Masahiro Iwasaki was born on January 27, 1989 in Kobe – the capital city of Hyōgo Prefecture located in the Osaka Bay of Japan. While growing up Iwasaki became fascinated by martial arts, starting his combat training early in life through karate. His love for fighting grew exponentially with the growth of the legendary Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion: Pride FC, which reached its popularity peak during Masahiro’s teenage years. The style of Brazilian jiu jitsu stood out to Iwasaki after the epic 2002 MMA battle between Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (Minotauro) and Bob Sapp – who outweighed Minotauro by 127 pounds (57,60 kg). The masterful display of heart and technique by the victorious Rodrigo convinced Masahiro of grappling’s efficiency, and led him to start training at the age of 15. Masahiro’s first jiu jitsu instructor was Yasuhiro Miyamoto, one of the top grappling coaches in Iwasaki’s home town (Kobe). It was under Miyamoto that the young Masahiro Iwasaki climbed up BJJ’s belt system all the way to brown, the black belt being awarded by Marco Barbosa on December 2010. After being promoted to black belt Masahiro spent time abroad, even picking up a coaching career in Australia (2011) before returning to Japan. When established in his home country, Iwasaki decided to join the prestigious Carpe Diem in Tokyo. One of the most successful and thriving jiu jitsu gyms in Asia. Masahiro Iwasaki Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS 12 (80%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (13%) BY SUBMISSION 1 (7%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION 13 LOSSES BY POINTS 5 (38%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 7 (54%) BY DECISION 1 (8%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 7 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Triangle 43 3 #86e620 Choke from back 14 1 #5AD3D1 Armbar 14 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 14 1 #fad11b Marceloplata 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Masahiro Iwasaki Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 3365Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLTriangleDumau NE76KGF20124284Leo NogueiraLeo NogueiraLChoke from backEuropean OpenABSR220134298Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLArmbarEuropean Open70KG1/4F20134391Mario ReisMario ReisLPointsPan American70KGR120136240Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLReferee DecisionEuropean70KG1/4F20157685Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLTriangleAsian Open70KGF20158144Kim TerraKim TerraLBow and arrowIBJJF NY Pro70KG1/4F20158501Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 5x0European Open70KG1/4F20168820Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasLPts: 7x0Pan American76KG1/8F20169015Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 2x0NY Spring Open76KGF20169503Lucas LepriLucas LepriLMarceloplataWorld Champ.76KGR2201610001Rodrigo CaporalRodrigo CaporalLPts: 3x2Asian Open76KGF201610901Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoLTriangleEuropean Open76KGSF20173366Shimasaki KojiWPts: 3x2Dumau Kansai76KGSPF20124282Andre MonteiroAndre MonteiroWPts: 2x0European OpenABSR120135019K. NishibayashiWPointsJJ Priest Cup76KGSPF20135020Y. ItamiWChoke from backKosen vs BJJNASPF20146096Yasuto NakatsukaWPointsAll Japan70KGF20156097Tatsuya KanekoWPointsNagoya Open76KGF20156234Tuomas TammilethoWPts: 8x0European70KGR120157683Ichitaro TsukadaWPointsAsian Open70KGSF20158498Renan SancarWPts: 2x0European Open70KGR120168816Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 4x2Pan American76KGR120169014Mansher KheraMansher KheraWPts: 4x2NY Spring Open76KGSF20169497Caio AlmeidaWPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KGR120169996Robson TanoWPts: 0x0, AdvAll Japan76KGF201610895Thibaut OlivierThibaut OlivierWPts: 2x0European Open76KG1/8F201710899Kacper RotWPts: 2x0European Open76KG1/4F2017 Masahiro Iwasaki vs Robson Tano Masahiro Iwasaki vs Kohei Nishibayashi