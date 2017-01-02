Renato Forasieppi Canuto is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under his father, Valdir “Tio Chico” Canuto being also one of the top representatives of team Zenith JJ in the sport’s international circuit. Canuto, who has worked extensively under Robert Drysdale and Rodrigo Cavaca, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting grapplers of his generation having proved his worth in a wide spectrum of grappling rules.

Renato Canuto Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Renato Forasieppi Alves Canuto

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Murilo Bustamante/Kiko Veloso > Leonardo Costa > Valdir Canuto > Renato Canuto

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo International Open Champion (2014/2015 purple)

IBJJF Las Vegas International Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Seattle International Open Champion (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Las Vegas Pro Champion (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam – Los Angeles Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2014 purple)

CBJJ Juvenile Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2011 green, 2012 blue)

CBJJ South American Championship Runner-up (2014/2015 purple)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76.0 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Tio Chico Jiu Jitsu / Zenith

Renato Canuto Biography

Renato Forasieppi Canuto was born on June 13, 1996 in São Vicente – a coastal municipality in southern São Paulo, Brazil.

Even though Renato’s father (Valdir “Tio Chico”) was a great jiu jitsu enthusiast and practitioner, Canuto didn’t start his grappling experience through the famous arte suave, having instead picked up judo during his early childhood. It was only once Valdir started coaching a kids BJJ class (around 2004) that Renato was initiated to this style, on his dad’s mats – being the very first student on that class.

Within just a few months of training “Tio Chico” signed his boy on to the state tournament (Campeonato Paulista – FPJJ), an event that Renato won well, thus proving he was a real talent in the sport. This victory would instil in the young Canuto the desire to seek more competitive outlets in which to test himself. A sentiment that only grew with time.

Unlike most children his age, Renato didn’t spend much of his time playing games or socialising. Driven to the sport from early on, Canuto spent most of his spare time on the mats training, or travelling to tournaments. This lifestyle was envisioned with one goal in mind, that of one day becoming a world jiu jitsu champion – an accomplishment achieved as a brown belt in 2016. This much was explained by Renato himself in an interview given to BJJ Heroes that year.

Classing himself as a student of the game, Renato Canuto took elements out of many of the top grapplers of the older generations by analysing their games to the most minute details. In the process Renato created a very unique style. a style that many regarded as the most eye pleasing jiu jitsu of his generation, with a submission and forward motion frame of mind and with no room for stalling.

During 2016 Renato went to the United States in order to prepare for the IBJJF Pan American Championship, working with Robert Drysdale for that effect. His talent shined through among the workgroup, and followed a proposal to remain in Las Vegas and become one of the coaches at Drysdale’s academy. An offer accepted by Canuto. Later that year Renato’s father travelled to the US to award him his black belt in a ceremony held on December 2016.

Renato Canuto vs Bill Cooper



Renato Canuto vs Pedro Ramalho (2016)

