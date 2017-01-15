Rômulo Azevedo, commonly known as Romulo “Caju” is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Welton Ribeiro. One of the top medium-heavyweight grappling competitors of his generation – a reputation earned through his many medals in some of the sport’s top tournaments (Brazilian Nationals [gi and no-gi], Pan American and South American Championships, etc), Rômulo is also known as the cousin of jiu jitsu legend Victor “Shaolin” Ribeiro. Rômulo Azevedo Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Rômulo de Souza Azevedo Nickname: Rômulo is known as Caju, which stands for “cashew nut” in Portuguese. The name started as a joke between Azevedo’s friends when he was around 14 to 15 years old during carnival season. Rômulo tried to dress up and dye his hair, but the look when completely wrong and he ended up shaving his hair last minute without the aid of a mirror. His head was lumpy and odd shaped so his friends made a reference to a cashew nut. The name picked up from there. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Amélio Arruda > Welton Ribeiro > Rômulo Azevedo Main Achievements: CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Champion (2009 brown) IBJJF Boston International Open Champion (2016/2015) IBJJF Belo Horizonte International Open No Gi Champion (2016) IBJJF New York Open International Champion (2016) IBJJF Chicago International Open Champion (2015) FJJ-Rio Rio de Janeiro State Champion (2015/2013) IBJJF New York International Open No-Gi Champion (2015) IBJJF Long Beach International Open Champion (2014) CBJJO South American Champion (2013) IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2005 blue) CBJJ Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2012) IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2016) UAEJJF NYC International Pro Runner-up (2016) IBJJF Rio Winter Open Runner-up (2015) IBJJF São Paulo Open Runner-up (2013) CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 absolute) IBJJF Floripa International No-Gi Open Runner-up (2015 absolute) UAEJJF World Pro Trials 3rd Place (2011) CBJJ Brazilian Championship 3rd Place (2010) IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2016) IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014) Favorite Position/Technique: n/a Weight Division: Peso Meio-Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs) Team/Association: Welton Ribeiro Rômulo “Caju” Azevedo Biography Rômulo Azevedo was born on June 11, 1987 in Niterói, a municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro – Brazil. Although Rômulo was drawn to fighting from early in his life, he didn’t show any particular interest in training combat sports as a child – exception made to a brief spell in judo at the age of 8. His curiosity for this sporting avenue only grew during his mid teens (14) by influence of his cousin Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro, who’s huge success in jiu jitsu opened Caju’s eyes to grappling. It was his brother who introduced Caju to jiu jitsu by bringing him to Welton Ribeiro’s academy in Niterói. Ribeiro would stand by Rômulo’s side throughout his career – from white to black belt, a promotion that took place in 2009 when Azevedo was 22 years old. While climbing the ranks of jiu jitsu’s sporting circuit, Rômulo started gaining an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA), making his pro debut in 2011. Although he had a promising start in MMA, Azevedo decided to put his 4 ounce gloves to rest by the end of 2012, choosing to focus on improving his jiu jitsu. Understanding the need to be close to the most competitive jiu jitsu circuit in order to progress in the sport, in 2013 Caju started spending more time in the United States of America at his cousin “Shaolin” academy in New York. Cover photo by FlashSport. Romulo Azevedo Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS 9 (60%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 6 (40%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 6 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 33 2 #86e620 Katagatame 17 1 #5AD3D1 Armbar 17 1 #d1212a Triangle 17 1 #fad11b Choke 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 11 LOSSES BY POINTS 8 (73%) BY ADVANTAGES 1 (9%) BY SUBMISSION 2 (18%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Wristlock 50 1 #86e620 RNC 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Romulo Azevedo Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6699Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaLPointsNY Spring Open88KGSF20157298Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLAdvBrazil Nat. Pro RJ82KG1/4F20157845Felipe CesarFelipe CesarLPts: 4x2Floripa NoGi Open82KGF20157927Ronys TorresLPts: 6x0Brasileiro NoGi85KGSF20157941Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLPts: 6x0Brasileiro NoGiABSF20158662Gregor GracieGregor GracieLN/AUAEJJF NYC Pro94KGF20168667Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyLWristlockUAEJJF NYC ProHWABSSF20169141Gustavo CamposGustavo CamposLPts: 4x2World Pro85KGR120169642Erberth SantosErberth SantosLRNCBH No-Gi OpenABSF201610096Todd MueckenheimLPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Ams91KGF201610630Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoLPointsSouth American94KGSF20166685Daniel MoraesDaniel MoraesWPointsAberto de verão88KGF20156906Andre BastosWPts: 7x2Brasileiro88KGR120157458Steven PattersonWTriangleChicago S. Open88KGF20157925Ruan OliveiraRuan OliveiraWRNCBrasileiro NoGi85KG1/4F20157935Cassio FrancisCassio FrancisWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGiABSR120157936Tiago BarrosTiago BarrosWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGiABS1/4F20157939Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWRNCBrasileiro NoGiABSSF20158660Aaron JohnsonWN/AUAEJJF NYC Pro94KGSF20168669Abraham MarteAbraham MarteWPts: 5x2UAEJJF NYC ProHWABS3RD20169002Diego BispoWChokeNY Spring Open94KGF20169643Gabriel AlvesWKatagatameBH No-Gi Open85KGF20169878Nathan MendelsohnWPts: 2x0Boston SIO88KGSF20169879Vinicius AgudoWPts: 3x0Boston SIO88KGF201610092Roberto TorralbasWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Ams91KG1/4F201610095Robson G. JrWArmbarNoGi Pan Ams91KGSF2016 Rômulo Azevedo vs Steven Patterson Rômulo Azevedo vs Daniel Moraes