Rômulo Azevedo, commonly known as Romulo “Caju” is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Welton Ribeiro. One of the top medium-heavyweight grappling competitors of his generation – a reputation earned through his many medals in some of the sport’s top tournaments (Brazilian Nationals [gi and no-gi], Pan American and South American Championships, etc), Rômulo is also known as the cousin of jiu jitsu legend Victor “Shaolin” Ribeiro.

Rômulo Azevedo Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Rômulo de Souza Azevedo

Nickname: Rômulo is known as Caju, which stands for “cashew nut” in Portuguese. The name started as a joke between Azevedo’s friends when he was around 14 to 15 years old during carnival season. Rômulo tried to dress up and dye his hair, but the look when completely wrong and he ended up shaving his hair last minute without the aid of a mirror. His head was lumpy and odd shaped so his friends made a reference to a cashew nut. The name picked up from there.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Amélio Arruda > Welton Ribeiro > Rômulo Azevedo

Main Achievements:

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Champion (2009 brown)

IBJJF Boston International Open Champion (2016/2015)

IBJJF Belo Horizonte International Open No Gi Champion (2016)

IBJJF New York Open International Champion (2016)

IBJJF Chicago International Open Champion (2015)

FJJ-Rio Rio de Janeiro State Champion (2015/2013)

IBJJF New York International Open No-Gi Champion (2015)

IBJJF Long Beach International Open Champion (2014)

CBJJO South American Champion (2013)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2005 blue)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2012)

IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2016)

UAEJJF NYC International Pro Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF Rio Winter Open Runner-up (2015)

IBJJF São Paulo Open Runner-up (2013)

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 absolute)

IBJJF Floripa International No-Gi Open Runner-up (2015 absolute)

UAEJJF World Pro Trials 3rd Place (2011)

CBJJ Brazilian Championship 3rd Place (2010)

IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2016)

IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: n/a

Weight Division: Peso Meio-Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Welton Ribeiro

Rômulo “Caju” Azevedo Biography

Rômulo Azevedo was born on June 11, 1987 in Niterói, a municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro – Brazil.

Although Rômulo was drawn to fighting from early in his life, he didn’t show any particular interest in training combat sports as a child – exception made to a brief spell in judo at the age of 8. His curiosity for this sporting avenue only grew during his mid teens (14) by influence of his cousin Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro, who’s huge success in jiu jitsu opened Caju’s eyes to grappling.

It was his brother who introduced Caju to jiu jitsu by bringing him to Welton Ribeiro’s academy in Niterói. Ribeiro would stand by Rômulo’s side throughout his career – from white to black belt, a promotion that took place in 2009 when Azevedo was 22 years old.

While climbing the ranks of jiu jitsu’s sporting circuit, Rômulo started gaining an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA), making his pro debut in 2011. Although he had a promising start in MMA, Azevedo decided to put his 4 ounce gloves to rest by the end of 2012, choosing to focus on improving his jiu jitsu.

Understanding the need to be close to the most competitive jiu jitsu circuit in order to progress in the sport, in 2013 Caju started spending more time in the United States of America at his cousin “Shaolin” academy in New York.

Cover photo by FlashSport.

Romulo Azevedo Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS

9 ( 60 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

6 ( 40 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 33 2 #86e620 Katagatame 17 1 #5AD3D1 Armbar 17 1 #d1212a Triangle 17 1 #fad11b Choke 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 11 LOSSES BY POINTS

8 ( 73 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 9 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 18 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Wristlock 50 1 #86e620 RNC 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Romulo Azevedo Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6699 Murilo Santana Murilo Santana L Points NY Spring Open 88KG SF 2015 7298 Jaime Canuto Jaime Canuto L Adv Brazil Nat. Pro RJ 82KG 1/4F 2015 7845 Felipe Cesar Felipe Cesar L Pts: 4x2 Floripa NoGi Open 82KG F 2015 7927 Ronys Torres L Pts: 6x0 Brasileiro NoGi 85KG SF 2015 7941 Dimitrius Souza Dimitrius Souza L Pts: 6x0 Brasileiro NoGi ABS F 2015 8662 Gregor Gracie Gregor Gracie L N/A UAEJJF NYC Pro 94KG F 2016 8667 Mahamed Aly Mahamed Aly L Wristlock UAEJJF NYC Pro HWABS SF 2016 9141 Gustavo Campos Gustavo Campos L Pts: 4x2 World Pro 85KG R1 2016 9642 Erberth Santos Erberth Santos L RNC BH No-Gi Open ABS F 2016 10096 Todd Mueckenheim L Pts: 2x0 NoGi Pan Ams 91KG F 2016 10630 Guilherme Augusto Guilherme Augusto L Points South American 94KG SF 2016 6685 Daniel Moraes Daniel Moraes W Points Aberto de verão 88KG F 2015 6906 Andre Bastos W Pts: 7x2 Brasileiro 88KG R1 2015 7458 Steven Patterson W Triangle Chicago S. Open 88KG F 2015 7925 Ruan Oliveira Ruan Oliveira W RNC Brasileiro NoGi 85KG 1/4F 2015 7935 Cassio Francis Cassio Francis W Pts: 2x0 Brasileiro NoGi ABS R1 2015 7936 Tiago Barros Tiago Barros W Pts: 2x0 Brasileiro NoGi ABS 1/4F 2015 7939 Patrick Gaudio Patrick Gaudio W RNC Brasileiro NoGi ABS SF 2015 8660 Aaron Johnson W N/A UAEJJF NYC Pro 94KG SF 2016 8669 Abraham Marte Abraham Marte W Pts: 5x2 UAEJJF NYC Pro HWABS 3RD 2016 9002 Diego Bispo W Choke NY Spring Open 94KG F 2016 9643 Gabriel Alves W Katagatame BH No-Gi Open 85KG F 2016 9878 Nathan Mendelsohn W Pts: 2x0 Boston SIO 88KG SF 2016 9879 Vinicius Agudo W Pts: 3x0 Boston SIO 88KG F 2016 10092 Roberto Torralbas W Pts: 2x0 NoGi Pan Ams 91KG 1/4F 2016 10095 Robson G. Jr W Armbar NoGi Pan Ams 91KG SF 2016

Rômulo Azevedo vs Steven Patterson



Rômulo Azevedo vs Daniel Moraes

