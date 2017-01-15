Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Rômulo Azevedo
, / 222 0

Rômulo Azevedo

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Rômulo Azevedo, commonly known as Romulo “Caju” is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Welton Ribeiro. One of the top medium-heavyweight grappling competitors of his generation – a reputation earned through his many medals in some of the sport’s top tournaments (Brazilian Nationals [gi and no-gi], Pan American and South American Championships, etc), Rômulo is also known as the cousin of jiu jitsu legend Victor “Shaolin” Ribeiro.

Rômulo Azevedo Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Rômulo de Souza Azevedo

Nickname: Rômulo is known as Caju, which stands for “cashew nut” in Portuguese. The name started as a joke between Azevedo’s friends when he was around 14 to 15 years old during carnival season. Rômulo tried to dress up and dye his hair, but the look when completely wrong and he ended up shaving his hair last minute without the aid of a mirror. His head was lumpy and odd shaped so his friends made a reference to a cashew nut. The name picked up from there.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Amélio Arruda > Welton Ribeiro > Rômulo Azevedo

Main Achievements:

  • CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Champion (2009 brown)
  • IBJJF Boston International Open Champion (2016/2015)
  • IBJJF Belo Horizonte International Open No Gi Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF New York Open International Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Chicago International Open Champion (2015)
  • FJJ-Rio Rio de Janeiro State Champion (2015/2013)
  • IBJJF New York International Open No-Gi Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF Long Beach International Open Champion (2014)
  • CBJJO South American Champion (2013)
  • IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2005 blue)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2012)
  • IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2016)
  • UAEJJF NYC International Pro Runner-up (2016)
  • IBJJF Rio Winter Open Runner-up (2015)
  • IBJJF São Paulo Open Runner-up (2013)
  • CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 absolute)
  • IBJJF Floripa International No-Gi Open Runner-up (2015 absolute)
  • UAEJJF World Pro Trials 3rd Place (2011)
  • CBJJ Brazilian Championship 3rd Place (2010)
  • IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: n/a

Weight Division: Peso Meio-Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Welton Ribeiro

Rômulo “Caju” Azevedo Biography

Rômulo Azevedo was born on June 11, 1987 in Niterói, a municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro – Brazil.

Although Rômulo was drawn to fighting from early in his life, he didn’t show any particular interest in training combat sports as a child – exception made to a brief spell in judo at the age of 8. His curiosity for this sporting avenue only grew during his mid teens (14) by influence of his cousin Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro, who’s huge success in jiu jitsu opened Caju’s eyes to grappling.

It was his brother who introduced Caju to jiu jitsu by bringing him to Welton Ribeiro’s academy in Niterói. Ribeiro would stand by Rômulo’s side throughout his career – from white to black belt, a promotion that took place in 2009 when Azevedo was 22 years old.

While climbing the ranks of jiu jitsu’s sporting circuit, Rômulo started gaining an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA), making his pro debut in 2011. Although he had a promising start in MMA, Azevedo decided to put his 4 ounce gloves to rest by the end of 2012, choosing to focus on improving his jiu jitsu.

Understanding the need to be close to the most competitive jiu jitsu circuit in order to progress in the sport, in 2013 Caju started spending more time in the United States of America at his cousin “Shaolin” academy in New York.

Cover photo by FlashSport.

Romulo Azevedo Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (60%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
33
2
#86e620
Katagatame
17
1
#5AD3D1
Armbar
17
1
#d1212a
Triangle
17
1
#fad11b
Choke
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
11 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    8 (73%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (9%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (18%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Wristlock
50
1
#86e620
RNC
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Romulo Azevedo Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
6699Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaLPointsNY Spring Open88KGSF2015
7298Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLAdvBrazil Nat. Pro RJ82KG1/4F2015
7845Felipe CesarFelipe CesarLPts: 4x2Floripa NoGi Open82KGF2015
7927Ronys TorresLPts: 6x0Brasileiro NoGi85KGSF2015
7941Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLPts: 6x0Brasileiro NoGiABSF2015
8662Gregor GracieGregor GracieLN/AUAEJJF NYC Pro94KGF2016
8667Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyLWristlockUAEJJF NYC ProHWABSSF2016
9141Gustavo CamposGustavo CamposLPts: 4x2World Pro85KGR12016
9642Erberth SantosErberth SantosLRNCBH No-Gi OpenABSF2016
10096Todd MueckenheimLPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Ams91KGF2016
10630Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoLPointsSouth American94KGSF2016
6685Daniel MoraesDaniel MoraesWPointsAberto de verão88KGF2015
6906Andre BastosWPts: 7x2Brasileiro88KGR12015
7458Steven PattersonWTriangleChicago S. Open88KGF2015
7925Ruan OliveiraRuan OliveiraWRNCBrasileiro NoGi85KG1/4F2015
7935Cassio FrancisCassio FrancisWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGiABSR12015
7936Tiago BarrosTiago BarrosWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGiABS1/4F2015
7939Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWRNCBrasileiro NoGiABSSF2015
8660Aaron JohnsonWN/AUAEJJF NYC Pro94KGSF2016
8669Abraham MarteAbraham MarteWPts: 5x2UAEJJF NYC ProHWABS3RD2016
9002Diego BispoWChokeNY Spring Open94KGF2016
9643Gabriel AlvesWKatagatameBH No-Gi Open85KGF2016
9878Nathan MendelsohnWPts: 2x0Boston SIO88KGSF2016
9879Vinicius AgudoWPts: 3x0Boston SIO88KGF2016
10092Roberto TorralbasWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Ams91KG1/4F2016
10095Robson G. JrWArmbarNoGi Pan Ams91KGSF2016

Rômulo Azevedo vs Steven Patterson

Rômulo Azevedo vs Daniel Moraes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
Newaza Apparel
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Budovideos BJJ Gear and DVDs
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
RVCA Rashguards
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN