Vinicius Garcia is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Castro of Atrium Jiu Jitsu / NS Brotherhood, being also one of the most accomplished grapplers ever produced by the state of Goiás (Brazil). Competing primarily in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s circuit, Garcia conquered important medals, including at the European International Open, Brazilian Nationals as well as at the Sao Paulo and Rio International Open.

Vinicius Garcia Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Vinicius Carvalho Garcia

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Crezio Chaves > Rodrigo Castro > Vinicius Garcia

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2012 blue)

IBJJF Brasilia International Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Sao Paulo International Open Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF Belo Horizonte International Open Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF Brasilia International Open Runner-up (2012/2013 purple, 2015 brown)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2017)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals 3rd Place (2013 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Meio-Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: NS Brotherhood

Vinicius Garcia Biography

Vinicius Garcia was born on July 6, 1991 in Pires do Rio – state of Goiás, Brazil.

During his formative years Garcia became a fan of mixed martial arts (MMA), growing increasingly fond of the groundwork facet in this sport. His interest for grappling led Vinicius to jiu jitsu at the age of 16 (2008) a time when he joined Ricardo Favorito’s class in Pires do Rio.

As a blue belt Vinicius moved to Goiânia (state capital), where he continued his training under the supervision of Rodrigo Castro, one of the highest ranked coaches in Goiás – at the Atrium Jiu Jitsu Academy.

As a brown belt Vinicius started coaching on a regular basis, taking the lead of a few classes at Atrium JJ while also teaching at a few other spaces. His hard work as a coach and his extensive medal tally, earned while competing in Brazil’s top events led coach Rodrigo Castro to promote Vinicius to black belt on December 9, 2015.

The link between Leandro Lo and Vinicius occurred at the time Leandro visited Goiânia for a workshop. The head-coach of New School Brotherhood liked the work being performed by instructor Rodrigo Castro and accepted to be affiliated with the Atrium team. A valuable link for the Goiás and Garcia, who made the most of the training camps at NSB ahead of big events.

Vinicius Garcia Grappling Record 10 WINS BY POINTS

3 ( 30 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 10 %)

BY SUBMISSION

6 ( 60 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Toe hold 33 2 #86e620 Kimura 33 2 #5AD3D1 Botinha 17 1 #d1212a Choke 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 5 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 60 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 20 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 20 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Vinicius Garcia Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 9290 Claudio Mattos Claudio Mattos L N/A Brasileiro 82KG 1/4F 2016 10031 Jaime Canuto Jaime Canuto L Armbar Sao Paulo Open 82KG F 2016 10055 Sergio Benini Sergio Benini L Points BH Open 82KG F 2016 10056 Otavio Nalati L Points Salvador Open ABS 1/4F 2016 10911 Rodrigo Fajardo Rodrigo Fajardo L Pts: 2x2, Adv European Open 88KG SF 2017 9286 Rodrigo Reis W Adv Brasileiro 82KG 1/8F 2016 10049 Matheus Souza W Botinha Brasilia Open 88KG SF 2016 10050 Marcelo Cortelassi W Choke Brasilia Open 88KG F 2016 10051 Otavio Nalati W Toe hold Brasilia Open ABS SF 2016 10052 Alex Vieira W Kimura Brasilia NG Open 85KG F 2016 10053 Claudio Mattos Claudio Mattos W Pts: 2x0 BH Open 82KG 1/4F 2016 10054 Elfrankli Souza W Points BH Open 82KG SF 2016 10057 Diego Cabral W Toe hold Salvador NG Open ABS F 2016 10058 Joao Ferreira W Kimura Salvador NG Open 85KG F 2016 10903 Marcelo Cortelassi W Pts: 4x0 European Open 88KG 1/8F 2017

Vinicius Garcia vs Joao Ferreira



Vinicius Garcia vs Alexandre Vieira

