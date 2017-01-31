Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Vinicius Garcia

Vinicius Garcia is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Castro of Atrium Jiu Jitsu / NS Brotherhood, being also one of the most accomplished grapplers ever produced by the state of Goiás (Brazil). Competing primarily in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s circuit, Garcia conquered important medals, including at the European International Open, Brazilian Nationals as well as at the Sao Paulo and Rio International Open.

Vinicius Garcia Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Vinicius Carvalho Garcia

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Crezio Chaves > Rodrigo Castro > Vinicius Garcia

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2012 blue)
  • IBJJF Brasilia International Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Sao Paulo International Open Runner-up (2016)
  • IBJJF Belo Horizonte International Open Runner-up (2016)
  • IBJJF Brasilia International Open Runner-up (2012/2013 purple, 2015 brown)
  • IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2017)
  • CBJJ Brazilian Nationals 3rd Place (2013 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Meio-Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: NS Brotherhood

Vinicius Garcia Biography

Vinicius Garcia was born on July 6, 1991 in Pires do Rio – state of Goiás, Brazil.

During his formative years Garcia became a fan of mixed martial arts (MMA), growing increasingly fond of the groundwork facet in this sport. His interest for grappling led Vinicius to jiu jitsu at the age of 16 (2008) a time when he joined Ricardo Favorito’s class in Pires do Rio.

As a blue belt Vinicius moved to Goiânia (state capital), where he continued his training under the supervision of Rodrigo Castro, one of the highest ranked coaches in Goiás – at the Atrium Jiu Jitsu Academy.

As a brown belt Vinicius started coaching on a regular basis, taking the lead of a few classes at Atrium JJ while also teaching at a few other spaces. His hard work as a coach and his extensive medal tally, earned while competing in Brazil’s top events led coach Rodrigo Castro to promote Vinicius to black belt on December 9, 2015.

The link between Leandro Lo and Vinicius occurred at the time Leandro visited Goiânia for a workshop. The head-coach of New School Brotherhood liked the work being performed by instructor Rodrigo Castro and accepted to be affiliated with the Atrium team. A valuable link for the Goiás and Garcia, who made the most of the training camps at NSB ahead of big events.

Vinicius Garcia Grappling Record

10 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (30%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Toe hold
33
2
Kimura
33
2
Botinha
17
1
Choke
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (60%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (20%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Armbar
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Vinicius Garcia Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
9290Claudio MattosClaudio MattosLN/ABrasileiro82KG1/4F2016
10031Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLArmbarSao Paulo Open82KGF2016
10055Sergio BeniniSergio BeniniLPointsBH Open82KGF2016
10056Otavio NalatiLPointsSalvador OpenABS1/4F2016
10911Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open88KGSF2017
9286Rodrigo ReisWAdvBrasileiro82KG1/8F2016
10049Matheus SouzaWBotinhaBrasilia Open88KGSF2016
10050Marcelo CortelassiWChokeBrasilia Open88KGF2016
10051Otavio NalatiWToe holdBrasilia OpenABSSF2016
10052Alex VieiraWKimuraBrasilia NG Open85KGF2016
10053Claudio MattosClaudio MattosWPts: 2x0BH Open82KG1/4F2016
10054Elfrankli SouzaWPointsBH Open82KGSF2016
10057Diego CabralWToe holdSalvador NG OpenABSF2016
10058Joao FerreiraWKimuraSalvador NG Open85KGF2016
10903Marcelo CortelassiWPts: 4x0European Open88KG1/8F2017

