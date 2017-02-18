Copa Podio Results: Brown Belt Mathiesen Stuns the Crowd, Bahiense Wins Gold!

FEBRUARY 19, 2017 and Copa Podio’s lightweight Grand Prix has just taken place. As per usual the famous jiu jitsu promotion delivered high level grappling like few shows can, in two very even groups that were fought tooth and nail until the very last round.

One of the big names to come out of this event was Espen Mathiesen. The Norwegian athlete repeated the deed of Victor Honório by reaching the final of the tournament as a brown belt, and placing #1 in his group (green). Making better use of his tricky open guard. The student of José Carlos of Kimura/Nova Uniao showed the crowd he will be a real threat in the lightweight division’s world circuit when he gets his black belt.

Earlier in the week promoter Jeferson Maycá had a tough last minute problem to solve. One of the favourites to win the show, the American Michael Liera Jr. suffered an injury during training and was forced to pull out. With very little time to find an appropriate replacement, the Brazilian looked into Sao Paulo’s homegrown talent (where the event took place) choosing local athlete Caio Almeida for the vacant spot. The head coach of Almeida Jiu Jitsu, an academy that has grown tremendously over the past 12 months, didn’t have time to prepare and that lack of preparation proved to be a tough handicap to overcome – even though Caio proved to be a tough competitor.

Among the athletes in the GP, none stood out more than the champion Isaque Bahiense, who fought bravely through a very tough group making it look easy on his rise to the top. The Alliance Jiu Jitsu prodigy put on dominant performance after dominant performance, facing everyone with an urgency to finish quick. An attitude unmatched by any of his peers throughout the tournament. Epic performance by the young black belt.

On a side note, it should be noted that the referees made a few mistakes (particularly damaging to Pedro Ramalho who saw two match wins slip away thanks to these inaccuracies). They also failed to penalise stalling athletes as much as they had in previous Copa Podio shows, this was a shame as we witnessed a few slow matches, and scoreboards with very low numbers. Be that as it may, good event overall. For the full results check below:

COPA PODIO LIGHTWEIGHT GP

10 of the top BJJ athletes met at Podio’s 77 kilogram Grand Prix. They were:

GREEN GROUP

Diego Borges (Zenith – Manaus, BRA)

Hugo Marques (Soul Fighters – Rio de Janeiro, BRA)

Espen Mathiesen (Kimura/Nova Uniao – Egersund, NOR)

Renato Canuto (Zenith – São Vicente, BRA)

Pedro Paquito (Focus – Porto, POR)

YELLOW GROUP

Delson Pé-de-Chumbo (Clube Pitbull)

Celsinho Venícius (Ryan Gracie JJ)

Isaque Bahiense (Alliance)

Caio Almeida (Almeida JJ)

Wellington Alemão (NS Brotherhood)

MATCH RESULTS RD 1

Green Group:

Yellow Group:

Celsinho Venícius drew Delson Pé-de-Chumbo: 0x0 pts, 0x0 adv

Isaque Bahiense def. Caio Almeida: 9×0 pts



MATCH RESULTS RD 2

Green Group:



Espen Mathiesen def. Hugo Marques: 0x0 pts, 3×2 adv Diego Borges drew Pedro “Paquito” Ramalho: 0x0 pts, 1×1 adv

Yellow Group:

Isaque Bahiense def. Celsinho Venícius: arm in guillotine

Wellington Alemão dew Delson Pé-de-Chumbo: 0x0 pts, 0x0 adv

MATCH RESULTS RD 3

Green Group:

Yellow Group:

Isaque Bahiense def. Delson Pé-de-Chumbo: 0x0 pts, 2×0 adv

Wellington Alemão def. Caio Almeida: 2×0 pts

MATCH RESULTS RD 4

Green Group:

Yellow Group:

Delson Pé-de-Chumbo def. Caio Almeida: bow and arrow choke

Celsinho Venícius def. Wellington Alemão: 2×0 pts

MATCH RD 5

Green Group:







Pedro “Paquito” drew Espen Mathiesen: 0x0 pts, 3×3 advHugo Marques def. Renato Canuto : 0x0 pts, 2×1 adv

Yellow Group:

Isaque Bahiense def. Wellington Alemão: 6×2

Celsinho Venícius def. Caio Almeida: points

MATCH SEMI FINALS

Espen Mathiesen def. Delson Pé-de-Chumbo: 2×0 pts

Isaque Bahiense def. Diego Borges: 2×0 pts

MATCH FINAL/3RD PLC

3rd plc Diego Borges def. Delson Pé-de-Chumbo: 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv

final: Isaque Bahiense def. Espen Mathiesen: 2×0 pts

COPA PODIO NO-GI CHALLENGE

Dany Gerard (TAH) def. Joaquim “Mamute” (BRA): DQ (knee-reap)

COPA PODIO BROWN BELT CHALLENGE

Fellipe Trovo (BRA) def. Phillippe Pomaski (SUI): over time, sudden death pts

COPA PODIO FEMALE CHALLENGE

Match 1 (gi): Raquel Pa’aluhi (USA) def. Renata Marinho (BRA): pts

Match 2 (nogi): Renata Marinho (BRA) defeated Raquel Pa’aluhi (USA): kneebar

Renata Marinho became the challenge winner.

COPA PODIO COUNTRY CHALLENGE

William Dias def. Nic Ruben (NOR) by 2×0

Eirik Gulbrandsen (NOR) def. Max de Been (AUS) by armbar

Eirin Cathrine (NOR) def Hope Douglass (AUS) by armbar