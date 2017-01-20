Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

IBJJF European Open Medal Table by Country
IBJJF European Open Medal Table by Country

Portugal has been an incredible asset for jiu jitsu over the past few years by hosting our sport’s most eclectic tournament, the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) European Open. Benefiting from the country’s long history and healthy diplomatic relationship with Brazil, as well as the European Union, United States of America and PALOP countries in Africa, the South European territory has been able to accomplish the most diverse range of competitors in an IBJJF Championship.

As a consequence, Lisbon’s IBJJF European Open can serve BJJ’s audience as an excellent thermometer for jiu jitsu’s health and growth worldwide, something that the World Championships have a harder time providing given the stricter borders of the USA.

Although we continue to see Brazil dominate the grappling landscape, particularly under IBJJF rules, the rest of the world has been incredibly fruitful over the past few years in producing in-grown talent. Masterful competitors capable of challenging the rising Brazilian and American names of the sport at the Europeans.

On this article we provide a medal tally of the 2017 European Jiu Jitsu Open for the adult divisions (blue belt to black belts male and female), to give our readers a grasp of how incredibly widespread our sport has become, and assert where the future black belt world champions will be likely to come from.

TOTALS (MALE/FEMALE COMBINED) PER COUNTRY
Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). The information will continue to be updated as the tournament progresses.

 GOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
#1. BRAZIL1271837
#2. USA4329
#3. PORTUGAL3216
#4. NORWAY3148
#5. SWEDEN22812
#6. FRANCE1438
#7. UK12710
#8. UKRAINE1214
#9. SPAIN1135
#10. SWITZERLAND1113
#11. GERMANY123
#12. RUSSIA112
#13. BULGARIA11
#13. JORDAN11
#13. HONG KONG11
#13. LATVIA1
#13. GUAM11
#13. JAPAN11
#14. POLAND336
#15. CROATIA213
#15. HOLAND213
#16. CYPRUS22
#17. FINLAND134
#18. AUSTRIA112
#18. ESTONIA112
#19. CANADA11
#19. GREECE11
#19. ARGENTINA11
#20. SINGAPORE22
#21. MOLDAVIA11
#21. PERU11
#21. IRELAND11
#21. ITALY11
#21. DENMARK11
TOTALS MALE PER COUNTRY
Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). The information will continue to be updated as the tournament progresses.

CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
BRAZIL751325
USA2226
NORWAY2125
FRANCE1236
SWEDEN123
UKRAINE1113
SPAIN1124
PORTUGAL112
GERMANY112
BULGARIA11
RUSSIA11
HOLAND22
CANADA11
AUSTRIA112
UK33
POLAND33
FINLAND22
ITALY11
DENMARK11
CROATIA11
MOLDAVIA11
PERU11
TOTALS FEMALE PER COUNTRY
Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). The information will continue to be updated as the tournament progresses.

CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
BRAZIL52512
PORTUGAL2114
USA213
UK1247
SWITZERLAND1113
SWEDEN189
NORWAY123
HONG KONG11
GUAM11
JAPAN11
JORDAN11
POLAND33
FRANCE22
CROATIA22
CYPRUS22
FINLAND112
ESTONIA112
ARGENTINA11
UKRAIN11
GREECE11
SINGAPORE22
IRELAND11
SPAIN11
GERMANY11
HOLAND11
RUSSIA11

