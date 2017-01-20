IBJJF European Open Medal Table by Country

Portugal has been an incredible asset for jiu jitsu over the past few years by hosting our sport’s most eclectic tournament, the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) European Open. Benefiting from the country’s long history and healthy diplomatic relationship with Brazil, as well as the European Union, United States of America and PALOP countries in Africa, the South European territory has been able to accomplish the most diverse range of competitors in an IBJJF Championship. As a consequence, Lisbon’s IBJJF European Open can serve BJJ’s audience as an excellent thermometer for jiu jitsu’s health and growth worldwide, something that the World Championships have a harder time providing given the stricter borders of the USA. Although we continue to see Brazil dominate the grappling landscape, particularly under IBJJF rules, the rest of the world has been incredibly fruitful over the past few years in producing in-grown talent. Masterful competitors capable of challenging the rising Brazilian and American names of the sport at the Europeans. On this article we provide a medal tally of the 2017 European Jiu Jitsu Open for the adult divisions (blue belt to black belts male and female), to give our readers a grasp of how incredibly widespread our sport has become, and assert where the future black belt world champions will be likely to come from. TOTALS (MALE/FEMALE COMBINED) PER COUNTRY Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). The information will continue to be updated as the tournament progresses. GOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL #1. BRAZIL1271837 #2. USA4329 #3. PORTUGAL3216 #4. NORWAY3148 #5. SWEDEN22812 #6. FRANCE1438 #7. UK12710 #8. UKRAINE1214 #9. SPAIN1135 #10. SWITZERLAND1113 #11. GERMANY123 #12. RUSSIA112 #13. BULGARIA11 #13. JORDAN11 #13. HONG KONG11 #13. LATVIA1 #13. GUAM11 #13. JAPAN11 #14. POLAND336 #15. CROATIA213 #15. HOLAND213 #16. CYPRUS22 #17. FINLAND134 #18. AUSTRIA112 #18. ESTONIA112 #19. CANADA11 #19. GREECE11 #19. ARGENTINA11 #20. SINGAPORE22 #21. MOLDAVIA11 #21. PERU11 #21. IRELAND11 #21. ITALY11 #21. DENMARK11 TOTALS MALE PER COUNTRYPlease note this table only asserts Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). The information will continue to be updated as the tournament progresses. CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL BRAZIL751325 USA2226 NORWAY2125 FRANCE1236 SWEDEN123 UKRAINE1113 SPAIN1124 PORTUGAL112 GERMANY112 BULGARIA11 RUSSIA11 HOLAND22 CANADA11 AUSTRIA112 UK33 POLAND33 FINLAND22 ITALY11 DENMARK11 CROATIA11 MOLDAVIA11 PERU11 TOTALS FEMALE PER COUNTRY Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). The information will continue to be updated as the tournament progresses. CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL BRAZIL52512 PORTUGAL2114 USA213 UK1247 SWITZERLAND1113 SWEDEN189 NORWAY123 HONG KONG11 GUAM11 JAPAN11 JORDAN11 POLAND33 FRANCE22 CROATIA22 CYPRUS22 FINLAND112 ESTONIA112 ARGENTINA11 UKRAIN11 GREECE11 SINGAPORE22 IRELAND11 SPAIN11 GERMANY11 HOLAND11 RUSSIA11