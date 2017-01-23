Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

IBJJF European Open Medal Table by Country
IBJJF European Open Medal Table by Country

BJJ News
Portugal has been an incredible asset for jiu jitsu over the past few years by hosting our sport’s most eclectic tournament, the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) European Open. Benefiting from the country’s long history and healthy diplomatic relationship with Brazil, as well as the European Union, United States of America and PALOP countries in Africa, the South European territory has been able to accomplish the most diverse range of competitors in an IBJJF Championship.

As a consequence, Lisbon’s IBJJF European Open can serve BJJ’s audience as an excellent thermometer for jiu jitsu’s health and growth worldwide, something that the World Championships have a harder time providing given the stricter borders of the USA.

Although we continue to see Brazil dominate the grappling landscape, particularly under IBJJF rules, the rest of the world has been incredibly fruitful over the past few years in producing in-grown talent. Masterful competitors capable of challenging the rising Brazilian and American names of the sport at the Europeans.

On this article we provide a medal tally of the 2017 European Jiu Jitsu Open for the adult divisions (blue belt to black belts male and female), to give our readers a grasp of how incredibly widespread our sport has become, and assert where the future black belt world champions will be likely to come from.

TOTALS (MALE/FEMALE COMBINED) PER COUNTRY
Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above).

 

COUNTRYGOLDSILVERBRONZE
#1. BRAZIL322044
#2. USA81010
#3. NORWAY544
#4. PORTUGAL431
#5. SWEDEN2713
#6. UNITED KINGDOM259
#7. SPAIN212
#8. GERMANY26
#9. JAPAN21
#10. BELGIUM2
#11. FRANCE156
#12. UKRAINE122
#13. SWITZERLAND111
#14. ITALY14
#15. RUSSIA12
#16. GUAM1
#16. LATVIA1
#16. BULGARIA1
#16. HONG KONG1
#17. FINLAND37
#18. POLAND36
#19. CROATIA22
#20. HOLAND21
#21. CYPRUS2
#22. ESTONIA11
#22. AUSTRIA11
#23. COSTA RICA1
#23. GREECE1
#23. ARGENTINA1
#23. CANADA1
#24. IRELAND2
#24. SINGAPORE2
#25. DENMARK1
#25. MOLDAVIA1
#25. BAHRAIN1
#25. PERU1
#25. VENEZUELA1
TOTALS MALE PER COUNTRY
Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above).

CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
BRAZIL20133265
USA56516
NORWAY4329
PORTUGAL224
SWEDEN1427
FRANCE13610
SPAIN1124
UKRAINE1113
GERMANY123
JAPAN112
RUSSIA112
LATVIA11
BULGARIA11
HOLAND22
UK145
CANADA11
AUSTRIA112
POLAND55
FINLAND44
ITALY11
DENMARK11
CROATIA11
MOLDAVIA11
IRELAND11
BAHREIN11
PERU11
TOTALS FEMALE PER COUNTRY
Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above).

CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
BRAZIL1271231
USA34512
UK24511
PORTUGAL2114
BELGIUM22
SWEDEN131115
NORWAY1124
SWITZERLAND1113
GERMANY145
HONG KONG11
GUAM11
JAPAN11
JORDAN11
ITALY11
SPAIN111
FINLAND336
POLAND314
CROATIA213
FRANCE22
CYPRUS22
ESTONIA112
UKRAINE112
COSTA RICA11
ARGENTINA11
GREECE11
SINGAPORE22
IRELAND11
HOLAND11
VENEZUELA11
RUSSIA11

