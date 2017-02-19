Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

UAEJJF Argentina Pro: Brown Belt Gustavo Batista Beats Xande for Absolute Gold
, / 1055 0

UAEJJF Argentina Pro: Brown Belt Gustavo Batista Beats Xande for Absolute Gold

BJJ News
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

FEBRUARY 19, 2017 – if this month had been very entertaining up until two days ago, the weekend that just past has doubled up on that sentiment. A true Brazilian jiu jitsu extravaganza, the 18th (Saturday) saw 3 high level tournaments with Copa Podio’s lightweight GP taking on most of the spotlight.

While things were getting heated at Copa Podio, an up and coming brown belt was causing havoc in Buenos Aires, at the UAEJJF Argentina National Pro. That brown belt was Gustavo Batista, commonly known as ‘Braguinha’. Less than two years ago this student of Leandro Lo was winning the IBJJF World Championship as a blue belt, and now he is going toe-to-toe with the best on the planet, absolutely incredible.

Yesterday, after winning his division (brown belt 94 kg), where he submitted everyone, Gustavo made way to the absolute division (77 kg to 110 kg), a mixed category of brown and black belts. Where he was thrown in with big names of our sport such as José Junior, Rodrigo Martins, Alexandre Ribeiro and Gabriel Arges. In the end the young talent came out the victor, beating 4 black belts on his way to the podium, including Jose Jr and Xande Ribeiro (both beat on points).

Below are the results of the black belt divisions:

77KG DIVISION
1st Eduardo Vieyra
2nd Matias Asencio
3rd Matias Simonelli

85KG DIVISION
1st Gabriel Arges
2nd Enrique March
3rd Lucas Perello

94KG DIVISION
1st Alexandre Ribeiro
2nd Giovanne Dellamea
3rd Emiliano Simonelli

110KG DIVISION
1st Rodrigo Martins
2nd José Junior
3rd Luis Irigoitia

MALE ABSOLUTE / BLACK / -77 KG BRACKET
1st Murilo Amaral
2nd Matias Simonelli
3rd Facundo Ciancio

MALE ABSOLUTE / BLACK / -110 KG BRACKET
1st Gustavo Batista
2nd Alexandre Ribeiro
3rd José Junior

FEMALE DIVISION
70KG
1st Luiza Monteiro
2nd Stephanie Bragayrac

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
Newaza Apparel
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Budovideos BJJ Gear and DVDs
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
RVCA Rashguards
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN