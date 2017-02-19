UAEJJF Argentina Pro: Brown Belt Gustavo Batista Beats Xande for Absolute Gold

FEBRUARY 19, 2017 – if this month had been very entertaining up until two days ago, the weekend that just past has doubled up on that sentiment. A true Brazilian jiu jitsu extravaganza, the 18th (Saturday) saw 3 high level tournaments with Copa Podio’s lightweight GP taking on most of the spotlight. While things were getting heated at Copa Podio, an up and coming brown belt was causing havoc in Buenos Aires, at the UAEJJF Argentina National Pro. That brown belt was Gustavo Batista, commonly known as ‘Braguinha’. Less than two years ago this student of Leandro Lo was winning the IBJJF World Championship as a blue belt, and now he is going toe-to-toe with the best on the planet, absolutely incredible. Yesterday, after winning his division (brown belt 94 kg), where he submitted everyone, Gustavo made way to the absolute division (77 kg to 110 kg), a mixed category of brown and black belts. Where he was thrown in with big names of our sport such as José Junior, Rodrigo Martins, Alexandre Ribeiro and Gabriel Arges. In the end the young talent came out the victor, beating 4 black belts on his way to the podium, including Jose Jr and Xande Ribeiro (both beat on points). Below are the results of the black belt divisions: 77KG DIVISION 1st Eduardo Vieyra 2nd Matias Asencio 3rd Matias Simonelli 85KG DIVISION 1st Gabriel Arges 2nd Enrique March 3rd Lucas Perello 94KG DIVISION 1st Alexandre Ribeiro 2nd Giovanne Dellamea 3rd Emiliano Simonelli 110KG DIVISION 1st Rodrigo Martins 2nd José Junior 3rd Luis Irigoitia MALE ABSOLUTE / BLACK / -77 KG BRACKET 1st Murilo Amaral 2nd Matias Simonelli 3rd Facundo Ciancio MALE ABSOLUTE / BLACK / -110 KG BRACKET 1st Gustavo Batista 2nd Alexandre Ribeiro 3rd José Junior FEMALE DIVISION 70KG 1st Luiza Monteiro 2nd Stephanie Bragayrac