UAEJJF NYC Pro Results: MG Boys Satava and Grippo Win Big in New York

FEBRUARY 19, 2017 – three events captured the attention of jiu jitsu fans around the world this week. Copa Podio in Sao Paulo as well as UAEJJF’s Argentina National Pro and New York International Pro, the latter a tournament that gathered some of the finest American East Coast black and brown belts.

João Miyao, Gianni Grippo, Jonathan Satava, Aaron Johnson, Amanda Alequin, Erin Herle and many more stepped on the squared arena for a chance to place at the Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship, happening this Spring.

Miyao was the heavy favorite to win the 69 kilogram division, a favoritism he confirmed on the mats. The tone changed, however, in the lightweight absolute division (under 77kg) where the Cicero Costa standout was beat in the very first round by rising star Johnny Tama. The Ecuadorian and the Brazilian had the best match of the event, fought until the very last second – a time when Tama turned the score around by securing a guard pass. This is the second time Miyao gets his guard passed in a month, an unprecedented set of circumstances for the young accomplished grappler.

Another point of interest in the tournament was the return of Augusto “Tio Chico” Carsalade Vieira, the older brother of Felipe Pena. The veteran black belt reached the final of the 85 kg division, being stopped by the talented Jonathan Satava of Alliance – Marcelo Garcia on points. Satava who also placed 2nd in the open weight class (under 110 kg).

Among the many fantastic performances it is worth pointing out Gianni Grippo – who won double gold, as did Amanda “Tubby” Alequin of Marcio Cruz Jiu Jitsu in Florida. Tubby confirmed her favoritivism finishing all her matches by way of submission

Full Results of the black belt divisions here:

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 69KG

1st João Miyao

2nd Isac Chaves

3rd André Monteiro

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 77KG

1st Gianni Grippo/Johnny Tama (close-out)

3rd Francisco Tavares

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 85KG

1st Jonathan Satava

2nd Augusto “Tio Chico”

3rd Lucas Valle

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 94KG

1st Matthew Kachmar

2nd Louis Armezzani

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 110KG

1st Aaron Johnson

2nd Helton Junior

3rd Shaun Dufree

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / ABSOLUTE -77KG

1st Gianni Grippo

2nd Francisco Tavares

3rd Johnny Tama

MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / ABSOLUTE -110KG

1st Helton Junior

2nd Jonathan Satava

3rd Augusto “Tio Chico”

FEMALE GI / ADULT / BROWN BLACK / 62KG

1st Mayssa Bastos

2nd Vianca Jager

3rd Jennifer Lofaro

FEMALE GI / ADULT / BROWN BLACK / 70KG

1st Amanda Alequin

2nd Erin Herle

3rd Emilly Martins

FEMALE GI / ADULT / BROWN BLACK / 90KG

1st Tara White

2nd Jessica Swanson

3rd Megan Nevill

FEMALE ABSOLUTE / PURPLE BROWN BLACK / -90 KG Bracket

1st Amanda Alequin

2nd Tara White

3rd Jessica Swanson