UAEJJF NYC Pro Results: MG Boys Satava and Grippo Win Big in New York

FEBRUARY 19, 2017 – three events captured the attention of jiu jitsu fans around the world this week. Copa Podio in Sao Paulo as well as UAEJJF’s Argentina National Pro and New York International Pro, the latter a tournament that gathered some of the finest American East Coast black and brown belts. João Miyao, Gianni Grippo, Jonathan Satava, Aaron Johnson, Amanda Alequin, Erin Herle and many more stepped on the squared arena for a chance to place at the Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship, happening this Spring. Miyao was the heavy favorite to win the 69 kilogram division, a favoritism he confirmed on the mats. The tone changed, however, in the lightweight absolute division (under 77kg) where the Cicero Costa standout was beat in the very first round by rising star Johnny Tama. The Ecuadorian and the Brazilian had the best match of the event, fought until the very last second – a time when Tama turned the score around by securing a guard pass. This is the second time Miyao gets his guard passed in a month, an unprecedented set of circumstances for the young accomplished grappler. Another point of interest in the tournament was the return of Augusto “Tio Chico” Carsalade Vieira, the older brother of Felipe Pena. The veteran black belt reached the final of the 85 kg division, being stopped by the talented Jonathan Satava of Alliance – Marcelo Garcia on points. Satava who also placed 2nd in the open weight class (under 110 kg). Among the many fantastic performances it is worth pointing out Gianni Grippo – who won double gold, as did Amanda “Tubby” Alequin of Marcio Cruz Jiu Jitsu in Florida. Tubby confirmed her favoritivism finishing all her matches by way of submission Full Results of the black belt divisions here: MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 69KG 1st João Miyao 2nd Isac Chaves 3rd André Monteiro MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 77KG 1st Gianni Grippo/Johnny Tama (close-out) 3rd Francisco Tavares MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 85KG 1st Jonathan Satava 2nd Augusto “Tio Chico” 3rd Lucas Valle MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 94KG 1st Matthew Kachmar 2nd Louis Armezzani MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / 110KG 1st Aaron Johnson 2nd Helton Junior 3rd Shaun Dufree MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / ABSOLUTE -77KG 1st Gianni Grippo 2nd Francisco Tavares 3rd Johnny Tama MALE GI / ADULT / BLACK / ABSOLUTE -110KG 1st Helton Junior 2nd Jonathan Satava 3rd Augusto “Tio Chico” FEMALE GI / ADULT / BROWN BLACK / 62KG 1st Mayssa Bastos 2nd Vianca Jager 3rd Jennifer Lofaro FEMALE GI / ADULT / BROWN BLACK / 70KG 1st Amanda Alequin 2nd Erin Herle 3rd Emilly Martins FEMALE GI / ADULT / BROWN BLACK / 90KG 1st Tara White 2nd Jessica Swanson 3rd Megan Nevill FEMALE ABSOLUTE / PURPLE BROWN BLACK / -90 KG Bracket 1st Amanda Alequin 2nd Tara White 3rd Jessica Swanson