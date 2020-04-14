BJJ Fighter Database Anjali Hooda, 171 0 Overall Positions Conquered Conceded OVERALL CONQUERED Menu OVERALL CONQUERED Bottom Game Overall Guards Used Back Obtained From Mount Obtained From Sweeps Submission Control Used Top Game Guard Passes Used Back Obtained From Mount Obtained From Submission Control Used Stand-up-game Takedowns vs Guard Pulls Takedowns Used Breakdown Conquered Conceded Menu Bottom Game Overall Guards Used Back Obtained From Mount Obtained From Sweeps Submission Control Used Top Game Guard Passes Used Back Obtained From Mount Obtained From Submission Control Used Stand-up-game Takedowns vs Guard Pulls Takedowns Used OPPONENT W/L TOP Pass Mount Back Submission BOTTOM Pass Mount Back Submission Sweep STAND UP Takedown Takedown Control EVENT ROUND YEAR Leave A Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published. Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.