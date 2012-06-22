Claudio Henrique da Silva, also known as ‘Mineiro’ or ‘Hannibal’, is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt under Ricardo Vieira and a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. A true globetrotter of the sport, Claudio travelled throughout his native Brazil to train with the very best in the fight game, from Robert Drysdale to Paulo Rezende, Leonardo Vieira and the aforementioned Ricardo. Claudio moved to Europe (2006) as a purple belt and started competing more in MMA, becoming a member of the London Shootfighters professional fighting squad, in 2014 he returned to Brazil to pursue an MMA career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Full Name: Claudio Henrique da Silva

Nicknames: Mineiro as he is called by many, came about due to Silva’s beginnings, being raised in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. “Mineiro” is a common adjective to describe one who is of Minas Gerais.

The other nickname, “Banheira” (bathtub in Portuguese) is a childhood nickname, attributed on the field, playing football (soccer) with his friends. Claudio would often play a lazy man’s game, content in staying close to the goal (and never coming to help the defence line), this style of play is often called Banheira, meaning that the player lives “inside the bathtub”, waiting for the warm water to arrive.

Claudio also adopted the nickname “Hannibal” for his MMA career. This was a self addressed name used solely inside MMA promotions.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira (BWO Leo Negao)> Claudio Silva

IBJJF European Champion (2009 brown belt)

Lockdown Submission 2000 Tournament Champion (2011)

Ground Control Superfight Champion (2011)

CBJJE South American Champion (2009)

CBJJE World Champion (2009 brown belt)

IBJJF South Brazil Champion (2007 purple belt)

IBJJF European Open Runner-up (2007 purple absolute)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Runner-up (2005 purple belt)

FPJJ Sao Paulo Champion (2005 purple belt)

UKBJJA British National Champion (2005 purple belt)

Favourite Position/Technique: Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado

Team/Association: n/a

Claudio Henrique was born in Rondonopolis, Brazilian State of Mato Grosso on the 6th of September 1982, moving to Uberlandia in Minas Gerais as a toddler. There Claudio started his training in BJJ under the tutelage of Elan Santiago during the year of 2001, in a group of other athletes who would later become well known figures such as Lucas Lepri, Gabriel Goulart and Tiago Bravo.

In 2005 Claudio made his first of many travels to improve his Jiu Jitsu, his first stop was the legendary coach Paulo Rezende in Poco de Caldas, a coach who taught some of the biggest stars in jiu jitsu, including Reinaldo Ribeiro and Marcelo Garcia.

Claudio headed to Sao Paulo in 2006, seeking training with Leonardo Vieira and Robert Drysdale at the (then) Brasa Clube de Jiu Jitsu headquarters. At the end of 2006 Silva did his first trip to Europe to train at Brasa’s team affiliate in London.

He remained in London for 18 months competing, giving start to his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After this spell in Britain, Claudio returned to Brazil, this time to Rio de Janeiro were he trained under another legendary coach Ricardo Vieira by whom he was awarded his brown belt.

After another year in Rio de Janeiro, Claudio returned to Britain to coach at the Checkmat academy, wining his first European Open. On May 2010 Claudio Silva’s coach Ricardo Vieira was due to travel to London to award Silva his black belt. He was stopped due to un-fortuitous weather conditions. Ricardo then commissioned the task to a friend who is also a black belt residing in London Leo Negao.

Since then, Claudio separated from the Checkmat team to focus himself on MMA, turning to London Shootfighters to further develop his MMA game. In 2014 “Mineiro” returned to his native Brazil where he debuted for the UFC.

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Claudio Silva Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 3334 Jack MaGee W Submission Sub 1000 II ABS 4F 2011 3335 Kenny Baker W Referee Decision Sub 1000 II ABS SF 2011 3336 Daniel Strauss W Kneebar Sub 1000 II ABS F 2011 3337 Nic Gregoriades Nic Gregoriades W Pts: 14x0 Ground Control ABS SPF 2011 4197 Junior Eladio W RNC TUFF ABS SF 2012 4198 Luke Costello W Points TUFF ABS F 2012

Claudio Henrique (white) vs Nicolas Gregoriades (blue)



Claudio Henrique vs Jamil



Claudio Mineiro vs Mat Thorpe (Claudio’s 1st MMA fight)

