Craig Jones is an Australian grappler and Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Lachlan Giles who competes for the Absolute MMA Academy in the sport’s international circuit. An International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Champion (2015 at purple belt) and a 2x ADCC Trials champion, Craig Jones turned many heads his way at the 2017 ADCC finals by submitting the tournament’s 88 kilogram #1 pick Leandro Lo. Jones’ would later cement his status as one of the best grapplers of his generation by reaching the semi final of the tournament. Craig Jones Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Craig Jones Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Paulo Streckert > Thiago Stefanutti > Lachlan Giles > Craig Jones Main Achievements: IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015 purple) ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials Champion (2014/2016) AFBJJ Pan Pacific Champion (2014** purple) NAGA World Champion (2014) SUG 5 Superfight Winner (2017) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2016) EBI 11 3rd Place (2017) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs) Team/Association: Absolute MMA Craig Jones Biography Craig Jones was born on July 17, 1991 in Adelaide, South Australia. Growing up Jones was a very active kid, playing a variety of intensive sports such as Australian rules football and basketball while also briefly training in taekwondo and judo. His interest in rough playing activities was a sign of Craig’s frame of mind, who as a teenager turned to mixed martial arts (MMA) and by the time of his 15th birthday dreamt of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter. With the UFC in his sight Craig joined his cousin Matt Jones’ BJJ academy (2006), a gym called ISOHEALTH. It was under Matt’s guidance that Craig started making a name for himself in Australia’s national grappling circuit, this before joining the Maromba Academy in Melbourne (later named Absolute MMA), as a purple belt, where his tuition was then picked up by Lachlan Giles. On December 2015, after an epic performance at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships, Jones earned his brown belt. It was also around this time that Craig became a regular BJJ instructor. One year later Lachlan Giles promoted Craig to black belt. While climbing the ranks of jiu jitsu, competing regularly national and internationally, Craig Jones also managed to graduate with a degree in Behavioural Science (Psychology). Craig Jones Grappling Record 8 WINS BY POINTS 0 (0%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 7 (88%) BY DECISION 1 (13%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 7 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Outside heel hook 29 2 #86e620 RNC 14 1 #5AD3D1 Flying triangle 14 1 #d1212a Heel hook 14 1 #fad11b Inside heel hook 14 1 #f58822 Kneebar 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS 3 (75%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 1 (25%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Katagatame 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION Craig Jones Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11594Vagner RochaVagner RochaLPointsEBI 1177KGSF201713323Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPts: 13x0ADCC88KGSF201713325Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroLPts: 2x0ADCC88KG3RD201713370Gordon RyanGordon RyanLKatagatameADCCABS4F201711589Nathan OrchardWInside heel hookEBI 1177KGR1201711593Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWKneebarEBI 1177KG4F201713312Leandro LoLeandro LoWRNCADCC88KGE1201713320Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWFlying triangleADCC88KG4F201713365Chael SonnenWOutside heel hookADCCABSE1201713450Ben EgliWOutside heel hookSUG 588KGSPF201713598Bob FirasWHeel hookCoffs Harbour InvABSSPF201713655Kit DaleWReferee DecisionGrappling Ind.ABSSPF2017 Criag Jones Heel Hook Technique Craig Jones Grappling Industries Final (2016)