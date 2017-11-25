Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Craig Jones
Craig Jones

Craig Jones is an Australian grappler and Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Lachlan Giles who competes for the Absolute MMA Academy in the sport’s international circuit. An International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Champion (2015 at purple belt) and a 2x ADCC Trials champion, Craig Jones turned many heads his way at the 2017 ADCC finals by submitting the tournament’s 88 kilogram #1 pick Leandro Lo. Jones’ would later cement his status as one of the best grapplers of his generation by reaching the semi final of the tournament.

Craig Jones Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Craig Jones

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Paulo Streckert > Thiago Stefanutti > Lachlan Giles > Craig Jones

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015 purple)
  • ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials Champion (2014/2016)
  • AFBJJ Pan Pacific Champion (2014** purple)
  • NAGA World Champion (2014)
  • SUG 5 Superfight Winner (2017)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2016)
  • EBI 11 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Absolute MMA

Craig Jones Biography

Craig Jones was born on July 17, 1991 in Adelaide, South Australia.

Growing up Jones was a very active kid, playing a variety of intensive sports such as Australian rules football and basketball while also briefly training in taekwondo and judo. His interest in rough playing activities was a sign of Craig’s frame of mind, who as a teenager turned to mixed martial arts (MMA) and by the time of his 15th birthday dreamt of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter.

With the UFC in his sight Craig joined his cousin Matt Jones’ BJJ academy (2006), a gym called ISOHEALTH. It was under Matt’s guidance that Craig started making a name for himself in Australia’s national grappling circuit, this before joining the Maromba Academy in Melbourne (later named Absolute MMA), as a purple belt, where his tuition was then picked up by Lachlan Giles.

On December 2015, after an epic performance at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships, Jones earned his brown belt. It was also around this time that Craig became a regular BJJ instructor. One year later Lachlan Giles promoted Craig to black belt.

While climbing the ranks of jiu jitsu, competing regularly national and internationally, Craig Jones also managed to graduate with a degree in Behavioural Science (Psychology).

Craig Jones Grappling Record

Craig Jones Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11594Vagner RochaVagner RochaLPointsEBI 1177KGSF2017
13323Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPts: 13x0ADCC88KGSF2017
13325Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroLPts: 2x0ADCC88KG3RD2017
13370Gordon RyanGordon RyanLKatagatameADCCABS4F2017
11589Nathan OrchardWInside heel hookEBI 1177KGR12017
11593Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWKneebarEBI 1177KG4F2017
13312Leandro LoLeandro LoWRNCADCC88KGE12017
13320Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWFlying triangleADCC88KG4F2017
13365Chael SonnenWOutside heel hookADCCABSE12017
13450Ben EgliWOutside heel hookSUG 588KGSPF2017
13598Bob FirasWHeel hookCoffs Harbour InvABSSPF2017
13655Kit DaleWReferee DecisionGrappling Ind.ABSSPF2017

Criag Jones Heel Hook Technique

Craig Jones Grappling Industries Final (2016)

