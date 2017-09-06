Leonardo Saggioro, often referenced as Leo Saggioro or simply by his nickname ‘Cascão’ is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques, being also a representative of the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) affiliation in this sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Leo Saggioro is also widely recognised as one of the best featherweights of his generation, with a very distinctive style of grappling based on grinding pressure and a forward moving half guard. Leo Saggioro Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Leonardo Fernandes Saggioro Nickname: Cascão is a famous comic book character from the collection ‘Turma da Mônica’ (Monica’s Gang) by Mauricio de Sousa. In English this character is named ‘Smudge’. Saggioro was called this from when he was a child due to his haircut, which resembled that of the character. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Ricardo Marques > Leonardo Saggioro Main Achievements: IBJJF World Champion (2008 purple) CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013/2012 black) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2014 black) IBJJF Toronto Open Champion (2016/2015** black) IBJJF Montreal Open Champion (2015** black) IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2017 black, 2010 brown) CBJJ Brasileiro Championship Runner-up (2014/2011 black) CBJJ South American Championship Runner-up (2011 black) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 black) IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 black) FIVE Grappling LW GP 3rd Place (2017) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Position/Technique: Miragaia Position (over-under) Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) Team/Association: BTT Leonardo Saggioro Biography Leonardo Saggioro was born on March 7, 1989 in Juiz de Fora, a city in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, approximately 40 kilometres from the state border with Rio de Janeiro. Minas Gerais has a short but prosperous history in jiu jitsu, having in Ricardo Marques one of the state’s the most revered coaches. It was under the guidance of Marques that Leo Saggioro began his jiu jitsu career, at the age of 13. Saggioro started competing early and making a name for himself in his own and the neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro. His reputation rose up to international proportions shortly after his 18th birthday when he conquered his first IBJJF World title as a purple belt. Continuing a prosperous campaign in the brown belt division, Cascão finally earned his black belt on the second semester of 2010, shortly after another positive performance at the ‘Worlds’ from the hands of his long time instructor Ricardo Marques. His impact in this new division was felt almost immediately with a silver medal at the Brazilian nationals (CBJJ Brasileiro). In 2015 Leonardo Saggioro was invited to Canada where he was offered a full time coaching position at a Brazilian Top Team affiliate school. An offer accepted by the young athlete. About Leonardo Saggioro's Record This is a compilation of Leonardo’s matches at black belt (adult) in some of jiu jitsu’s top events, please note that this grappling record does not account for every single match in Saggioro’s career. Leo Saggioro Grappling Record 47 WINS BY POINTS 18 (38%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (4%) BY SUBMISSION 21 (45%) BY DECISION 6 (13%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 21 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 33 7 #86e620 Cachecol choke 33 7 #5AD3D1 Submission 10 2 #d1212a Triangle 10 2 #fad11b Armbar 5 1 #f58822 Choke 5 1 #224aba RNC 5 1 21 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 24 LOSSES BY POINTS 9 (38%) BY ADVANTAGES 5 (21%) BY SUBMISSION 4 (17%) BY DECISION 6 (25%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Inverted triangle 25 1 #86e620 Triangle 25 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 25 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Leo Saggioro Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 2787Guilherme MendesGuilherme MendesLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean70KG4F20112898Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLPointsBrasileiro70KGF20113048Rafael MendesRafael MendesLInverted triangleWorld Champ.70KG4F20113358Eduardo PessoaLPts: 0x0, AdvCopa Podio76KGGP20113362Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLPts: 7x0Copa Podio76KGGP20113428Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLTriangleEuropean Open70KG4F20123918Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLChoke from backWorld Champ.70KGSF20124256Italo LinsItalo LinsLPointsCarlson Cup70KGF20125372Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLPts: 4x2WP MontrealABS4F20145407Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x0Brasileiro70KGF20145631Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KG4F20145734Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 8x0Rio Open70KGF20145977Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLReferee DecisionRio BJJ Pro70KGF20146077Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLReferee DecisionCopa OkinawaABSF20146093Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x2South American70KGF20146099Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x2South American70KGF20146606Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 0x0, AdvPan American70KGSF20157219Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70Kg4F20157430Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLReferee DecisionBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGF20159273Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLAdvWorld Pro69KGR120169666Rafael MendesRafael MendesLPts: 6x0World Champ.70KG4F201611678Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLBow and arrowPan American76KG8F201712555Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.70KGF201712882Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionFIVE Super League70KGSF20172895UnknownWSubmissionBrasileiro70KG4F20112897M. AlmeidaWN/ABrasileiro70KGSF20113365Helder MedeirosD---Copa Podio76KGGP20113393Willian SallesWTriangleCopa BudoABSF20123766UnknownWN/ABrasileiro70KG4F20123768Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWN/ABrasileiro70KGSF20123769David LemesDavid LemesWTriangleBrasileiro70KGF20123904Peter HanWSubmissionWorld Champ.70KGR220123912Justin RaderJustin RaderWChokeWorld Champ.70KGR320123914Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoWRNCWorld Champ.70KG4F20124254UnknownWChoke from backSol e Neve70KGSF20124255MoisesWArmbarSol e Neve70KGF20124257UnknownWCachecol chokeCarlson Cup70KGF20134539UnknownWChoke from backBrasileiro70KGR120134540UnknownWChoke from backBrasileiro70KG4F20134542David LemesDavid LemesWCachecol chokeBrasileiro70KGSF20134543Mario ReisMario ReisWReferee DecisionBrasileiro70KGF20134816Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWReferee DecisionRio Open70KGF20135097Giovani MarianoWCachecol chokeBarbacena CupABSF20145365Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWReferee DecisionWP Montreal70KGF20145405Erick RaposoWPointsBrasileiro70KGSF20145507Eduardo GoncalvesEduardo GoncalvesWN/AWorld Pro.70KGR120145508Marcelino FreitasMarcelino FreitasWN/AWorld Pro.70KG4F20145509Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWAdvWorld Pro.70KGSF20145510Jedrzej LoskaWPts: 6x2World Pro.70KGF20145976Rick RaposoWChoke from backRio BJJ Pro70KGSF20146097Erick RaposoWN/ASouth American70KGSF20146197Igor MocaiberWChoke from backToronto Open82KGF20156198Chris KriebelWChoke from backToronto OpenABSSF20156199Richard BondocWN/AToronto OpenABSF20156598Sergio HernandezWPts: 3x0Pan American70KGR120156602Vitor PaschoalWPts: 5x2Pan American70KG4F20157211Eduardo RamosWPointsWorld Champ.70KG8F20157425João TavaresWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGR120157428Leonardo MartinsWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGSF20158275Michael WackerWCachecol chokeMontreal Open70KGF20158278Leonardo CostaWN/AMontreal OpenABSSF20158279Lucas RochaLucas RochaWAdvMontreal OpenABSF20158591John RickelWCachecol chokeToronto Open76KGSF20168592Rick SlombaWN/AToronto Open76KGF201610088Renan BorgesWN/ABoston SIO70KGSF201610089Athos MirandaWCachecol chokeBoston SIO70KGF201611665Yan LucasYan LucasWChoke from backPan American76KGR1201712545Jonathan ThomasWPts: 4x2World Champ.70KG8F201712549Marcio AndreMarcio AndreWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KG4F201712553Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KGSF201712878Brandon WalenskyWCachecol chokeFIVE Super League70KG4F201712884Yago EspindolaWReferee DecisionFIVE Super League70KG3RD2017 Leo Saggioro vs Lucas Rocha (2015) Leo Saggioro vs Michael Wacker (2015)