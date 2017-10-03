Marcos Paulo Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juarez Soares, and a representative of the DDR academy – a gym known for developing a range of high end grapplers such as José Junior, Marcos Tinoco, José Carlos. Marcos Costa’s recognition in the sport of BJJ occurred mainly while competing in the United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) international circuit, particularly during his 2017 where Marcos made the podium of the Abu Dhabi World Pro and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. Marcos Paulo Costa Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Marcos Paulo Costa Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Juarez Soares > Marcos Costa Main Achievements: IBJJF Roman Open Champion (2017) UAEJJF Sharjah International Pro Champion (2017) IBJJF No-Gi European Open 2nd Place (2017) UAEJJF Grand Slam – Abu Dhabi 2nd Place (2017) CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi 3rd Place (2017) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2017) Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs) Team/Association: DDR Marcos Paulo Costa Biography Marcos Paulo Costa was born on September 29, 1989 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil moving on to Araruama when he was 11 years old. Like most Brazilian children, Marcos started playing competitive sports through football (soccer), only finding about jiu jitsu at the age of 16 through a group of highschool buddies. Costa’s first steps in BJJ were taken at a local academy, under the guidance of a purple belt nicknamed ‘Russo’ (Russian). Russo followed Costa’s development all the way to blue belt, a time when Marcos’ tuition was taken by the Russian’s coach – Alessandro ‘Bacalhau’ Vieira. This arrangement was short lived as Marcos Costa ended up switching again, this time settling at Juarez Soares gym, one of the most well respected instructors in the region and leader of the DDR academy ( initials that stand for Dedicação, Disciplina, Respeito [Dedication, Discipline and Respect]). Marcos stood by Soared throughout his coloured belt career all the way to black belt – a promotion that took place on February 8, 2014. A few months after earning his black belt Marcos Paulo was offered a job working in Dubai – coaching jiu jitsu. He decided to move to the United Arab Emirates with his wife Leticia Vargas (also a BJJ black belt), where he established himself as both an instructor and a regular competitor. Marcos Costa Grappling Record 22 WINS BY POINTS 16 (73%) BY ADVANTAGES 1 (5%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (14%) BY DECISION 1 (5%) BY PENALTIES 1 (5%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Submission 67 2 #86e620 Botinha 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 15 LOSSES BY POINTS 7 (47%) BY ADVANTAGES 3 (20%) BY SUBMISSION 4 (27%) BY DECISION 1 (7%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 50 2 #86e620 Choke 25 1 #5AD3D1 Kneebar 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Marcos Costa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 5108Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLChokeEtapa 2 FJJR82KGF20146167Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backThe Team Trials76KGF20146472Davi RamosDavi RamosLPointsSharjah Open85KGF20156483Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionBerkut OpenABSSF20157641Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLKneebarSP Open88KGSF20159246Dany GerardDany GerardLPointsWorld ProABSR120169327Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro77KG8F201610492Jose JuniorJose JuniorLPointsAl Ain Int. Pro85KGF201611035Faisal AlKitbeFaisal AlKitbeLPointsAD Grand Slam NG83KGF201711058Gabriel ArgesGabriel ArgesLChoke from backGrand Slam AD85KG4F201711893Stefano CorreaLN/AEuropean NoGi85KGF201712181Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 2x0World Pro85KGSF201712866Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam Tokyo85KGSF201712868Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 2x0Grand Slam Tokyo85KG3RD201713398Gabriel LimaLPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro NoGi85KGF20175106UnknownWPointsEtapa 1 FJJR82KGSF20145107Luis VenturinoWPts: 6x0Etapa 1 FJJR82KGF20146243Hitalo MachadoWPointsDubai Open85KGSF20156244Igor SousaWPointsDubai Open85KGF20156470UnknownWPointsSharjah Open85KGSF20157639UnknownWPointsSP Open88KG4F201510490Tiago BravoTiago BravoWPointsAl Ain Int. Pro85KG4F201610491Andre CamposWSubmissionAl Ain Int. Pro85KGSF201611010Nino AmbrosioWPointsAjman Pro85KGSF201611011Luis VenturinoWPointsAjman Pro85KGF201611014Igor de SousaWPts: 0x0, PenSharjah Pro85KGSF201711015Ygor DantasWPts: 2x2, AdvSharjah Pro85KGF201711034Luis VenturinoWSubmissionAD Grand Slam NG83KGSF201711054Ygor DantasWReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD85KGR1201711839Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPointsRome Open88KGSF201711840Adriano LimaWPointsRome Open88KGF201711891Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWN/AEuropean NoGi85KGSF201712179William DiasWPts: 4x2World Pro85KG4F201712187Kit DaleWPts: 2x0World Pro85KGRPC201712189William DiasWPts: 4x2World Pro85KG3RD201713396Jeancemy SantosWBotinhaBrasileiro NoGi85KG4F201713397Pedro ContiWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGi85KGSF2017 Marcos Paulo Costa vs Luis Venturino