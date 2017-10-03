Marcos Paulo Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juarez Soares, and a representative of the DDR academy – a gym known for developing a range of high end grapplers such as José Junior, Marcos Tinoco, José Carlos. Marcos Costa’s recognition in the sport of BJJ occurred mainly while competing in the United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) international circuit, particularly during his 2017 where Marcos made the podium of the Abu Dhabi World Pro and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

Full Name: Marcos Paulo Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Juarez Soares > Marcos Costa

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Roman Open Champion (2017)

UAEJJF Sharjah International Pro Champion (2017)

IBJJF No-Gi European Open 2nd Place (2017)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – Abu Dhabi 2nd Place (2017)

CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi 3rd Place (2017)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: DDR

Marcos Paulo Costa Biography

Marcos Paulo Costa was born on September 29, 1989 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil moving on to Araruama when he was 11 years old.

Like most Brazilian children, Marcos started playing competitive sports through football (soccer), only finding about jiu jitsu at the age of 16 through a group of highschool buddies. Costa’s first steps in BJJ were taken at a local academy, under the guidance of a purple belt nicknamed ‘Russo’ (Russian).

Russo followed Costa’s development all the way to blue belt, a time when Marcos’ tuition was taken by the Russian’s coach – Alessandro ‘Bacalhau’ Vieira. This arrangement was short lived as Marcos Costa ended up switching again, this time settling at Juarez Soares gym, one of the most well respected instructors in the region and leader of the DDR academy ( initials that stand for Dedicação, Disciplina, Respeito [Dedication, Discipline and Respect]). Marcos stood by Soared throughout his coloured belt career all the way to black belt – a promotion that took place on February 8, 2014.

A few months after earning his black belt Marcos Paulo was offered a job working in Dubai – coaching jiu jitsu. He decided to move to the United Arab Emirates with his wife Leticia Vargas (also a BJJ black belt), where he established himself as both an instructor and a regular competitor.

Marcos Costa Grappling Record 22 WINS BY POINTS

16 ( 73 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 5 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 14 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 5 %)

BY PENALTIES

1 ( 5 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Submission 67 2 #86e620 Botinha 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 15 LOSSES BY POINTS

7 ( 47 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

3 ( 20 %)

BY SUBMISSION

4 ( 27 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 7 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 50 2 #86e620 Choke 25 1 #5AD3D1 Kneebar 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Marcos Costa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 5108 Victor Silverio Victor Silverio L Choke Etapa 2 FJJR 82KG F 2014 6167 Isaque Paiva Isaque Paiva L Choke from back The Team Trials 76KG F 2014 6472 Davi Ramos Davi Ramos L Points Sharjah Open 85KG F 2015 6483 Claudio Calasans Claudio Calasans L Referee Decision Berkut Open ABS SF 2015 7641 Renato Cardoso Renato Cardoso L Kneebar SP Open 88KG SF 2015 9246 Dany Gerard Dany Gerard L Points World Pro ABS R1 2016 9327 Jhonny Loureiro Jhonny Loureiro L Pts: 0x0, Adv World Pro 77KG 8F 2016 10492 Jose Junior Jose Junior L Points Al Ain Int. Pro 85KG F 2016 11035 Faisal AlKitbe Faisal AlKitbe L Points AD Grand Slam NG 83KG F 2017 11058 Gabriel Arges Gabriel Arges L Choke from back Grand Slam AD 85KG 4F 2017 11893 Stefano Correa L N/A European NoGi 85KG F 2017 12181 Claudio Calasans Claudio Calasans L Pts: 2x0 World Pro 85KG SF 2017 12866 Jaime Canuto Jaime Canuto L Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam Tokyo 85KG SF 2017 12868 Lucas Barbosa Lucas Barbosa L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam Tokyo 85KG 3RD 2017 13398 Gabriel Lima L Pts: 0x0, Adv Brasileiro NoGi 85KG F 2017 5106 Unknown W Points Etapa 1 FJJR 82KG SF 2014 5107 Luis Venturino W Pts: 6x0 Etapa 1 FJJR 82KG F 2014 6243 Hitalo Machado W Points Dubai Open 85KG SF 2015 6244 Igor Sousa W Points Dubai Open 85KG F 2015 6470 Unknown W Points Sharjah Open 85KG SF 2015 7639 Unknown W Points SP Open 88KG 4F 2015 10490 Tiago Bravo Tiago Bravo W Points Al Ain Int. Pro 85KG 4F 2016 10491 Andre Campos W Submission Al Ain Int. Pro 85KG SF 2016 11010 Nino Ambrosio W Points Ajman Pro 85KG SF 2016 11011 Luis Venturino W Points Ajman Pro 85KG F 2016 11014 Igor de Sousa W Pts: 0x0, Pen Sharjah Pro 85KG SF 2017 11015 Ygor Dantas W Pts: 2x2, Adv Sharjah Pro 85KG F 2017 11034 Luis Venturino W Submission AD Grand Slam NG 83KG SF 2017 11054 Ygor Dantas W Referee Decision Grand Slam AD 85KG R1 2017 11839 Luca Anacoreta Luca Anacoreta W Points Rome Open 88KG SF 2017 11840 Adriano Lima W Points Rome Open 88KG F 2017 11891 Felipe Mota Felipe Mota W N/A European NoGi 85KG SF 2017 12179 William Dias W Pts: 4x2 World Pro 85KG 4F 2017 12187 Kit Dale W Pts: 2x0 World Pro 85KG RPC 2017 12189 William Dias W Pts: 4x2 World Pro 85KG 3RD 2017 13396 Jeancemy Santos W Botinha Brasileiro NoGi 85KG 4F 2017 13397 Pedro Conti W Pts: 2x0 Brasileiro NoGi 85KG SF 2017

Marcos Paulo Costa vs Luis Venturino

