Master Wilson Mattos, also known as “Shihan”, is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu 9th degree red belt, who earned his black belt in 1970, training at the Fadda academy. A devout follower of Oswaldo Fadda, Master Wilson formed his own academy in the 70’s (Equipe Mestre Wilson), a team with affiliates all over the world, in countries like Brazil, the USA and Japan.

Wilson Mattos Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Wilson Pereira Mattos

Nickname: “Shihan” means Master in Japanese, the name started being said by his students after Wilson Mattos received his red belt.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Wilson Mattos

Main Achievements:

Team/Association: Equipe Mestre Wilson

Wilson Mattos Biography

Master Wilson Mattos was born on the 14th of April 1951, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, more precisely in the residential neighbourhood of Padre Miguel. He began his jiu jistsu journey on the 22 of April 1956, at the age of 5, training under the watchful eyes of Grand Master Oswaldo Fadda. As a kid, Wilson Mattos was full of energy, and was renowned for his volatile temper which made him difficult to tame inside the gym and got him into a number of fights at the academy, these were punished by a sequence of suspensions. Every suspension was well deserved according to Master Wilson himself, but even having to deal with the headache that was young Wilson Mattos, Oswaldo Fadda never gave up on his pupil and always accepted him back. With Jiu Jitsu instilling the right discipline and with age, Wilson Mattos became one of the most regarded role models of the academy.

Back in the old days when competition was scarce, most Jiu Jitsu academies promoted their students according to their performance in closed door fights within the academy. The Fadda academy was no different, and in order to receive his black belt Mattos’ test was to defeat 10 of the academy’s brown belts. This test occurred in 1970, and at the age of 18 Wilson received his black belt from Grand Master Oswaldo Fadda.

After Wilson Mattos received his black belt, he took on a different challenge, that of excelling as a coach. He started teaching classes at a club in Realengo, and in a short period of time formed a small team that defeated Fadda’s own students at an inter-club competition. Master Wilson’s team grew over the years and the list of achievements of his team grew as well.

In 1995 Wilson received his red and black belt granted by the CBJJ. During a trip to Sao Paulo for a competition, the ceremony took place at the Bonsai Academy and was coordinated by Adilson Souza (father of Marcos Souza and Roberto Satoshi). In 2009 the Confederation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Sports (CBJJE) came to recognize his 9th degree and Wilson Mattos received from the hands of President Moises Murad his red belt and the title of Grand Master. Better known as “Shihan”, Master Wilson devoted all his life to Jiu Jitsu, reaping dividends of having team members and competitors all over the world, in countries such as the United States, Australia, Japan and obviously, Brazil.