Nick Calvanese is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Jared Weiner and a member of the BJJ United / TAC Team in the sport’s international circuit. A former wrestling stand-out from the East Coast of the United States, Calvanese made a name in jiu jitsu through his victories in important tournaments such as the IBJJF New York Spring Open, World and Pan American No-Gi Championships.

Full Name: Nicholas Patrick Calvanese

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Jorge Pereira > Leo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > Jared Weiner > Nick Calvanese

Main Achievements:

IBJJF NY Spring Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF NYC Pro Champion (2015** brown)

IBJJF Boston International Open Champion (2015 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)

Marianas Invitational Runner-up (2017)

IBJJF Boston Summer Open Championship 3rd Place (2015* brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: BJJ United

Nick Calvanese Biography

Nick Calvanese was born on May 16, 1987 in Abington, Pennsylvania – United States, growing up in neighbouring Horsham.

Wrestling was instilled in Calvanese at a young age. By the time he was 6 years old Nick was already grappling on a regular basis, and although he enjoyed it thoroughly, his training came to an end during middle school.

Calvanese returned to wrestling in his sophomore year, competing for the Hatboro Horsham Hatters Wrestling team. A late bloomer, Nick reached peak performance during his senior year, being one match short from qualifying for the PIAA state tournament.

In around late 2009 – early 2010 Nick and his brother Steven decided it would be a good idea to start playing a sport together – an excuse to spend more time with each other. They found jiu jitsu interesting and sought out a club where they could train, finding it in Jared Weiner‘s BJJ United.

In the sport of wrestling Nick always admired the Iowa Hawkeyes gritty mentality. He found this same grinding, forward moving philosophy in Weiner’s classroom and ended up progressing with his brother in the sport of jiu jitsu, side by side with the team.

During June 2016, after both Nick and his brother Steve finished competing at the IBJJF World Championships, coach Jared Weiner promoted the Calvanese brothers to black belt. On Nick’s very first competition as a black belt (2017 IBJJF NY Spring Open), he proved to be deserving of his new rank, defeating two well regarded athletes in Pedro Peres and Diego Ramalho before conquering his first gold medal in the division.

Nick Calvanese Grappling Record 5 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 20 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 60 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 20 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 67 2 #86e620 Bow and arrow 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Nick Calvanese Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 12216 Felipe Pena Felipe Pena L Choke from back Marianas O82KG F 2017 11789 Pedro Peres W Pts: 5x0 NY Spring Open 88KG 1/4F 2017 11791 Richard Boucher W Bow and arrow NY Spring Open 88KG SF 2017 11793 Diego Ramalho Diego Ramalho W Choke from back NY Spring Open 88KG F 2017 11837 Jonovan Webb W Referee Decision F2W Pro 31 82KG SPF 2017 12211 Bryant Pangelinan W Choke from back Marianas O82KG 1/4F 2017

