Nick Calvanese
Nick Calvanese

Nick Calvanese is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Jared Weiner and a member of the BJJ United / TAC Team in the sport’s international circuit. A former wrestling stand-out from the East Coast of the United States, Calvanese made a name in jiu jitsu through his victories in important tournaments such as the IBJJF New York Spring Open, World and Pan American No-Gi Championships.

Nicholas Calvanese Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Nicholas Patrick Calvanese

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos GracieHelio GracieRickson GracieJorge Pereira > Leo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > Jared Weiner > Nick Calvanese

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF NY Spring Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF NYC Pro Champion (2015** brown)
  • IBJJF Boston International Open Champion (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF Pans No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)
  • Marianas Invitational Runner-up (2017)
  • IBJJF Boston Summer Open Championship 3rd Place (2015* brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: BJJ United

Nick Calvanese Biography

Nick Calvanese was born on May 16, 1987 in Abington, Pennsylvania – United States, growing up in neighbouring Horsham.

Wrestling was instilled in Calvanese at a young age. By the time he was 6 years old Nick was already grappling on a regular basis, and although he enjoyed it thoroughly, his training came to an end during middle school.

Calvanese returned to wrestling in his sophomore year, competing for the Hatboro Horsham Hatters Wrestling team. A late bloomer, Nick reached peak performance during his senior year, being one match short from qualifying for the PIAA state tournament.

In around late 2009 – early 2010 Nick and his brother Steven decided it would be a good idea to start playing a sport together – an excuse to spend more time with each other. They found jiu jitsu interesting and sought out a club where they could train, finding it in Jared Weiner‘s BJJ United.

In the sport of wrestling Nick always admired the Iowa Hawkeyes gritty mentality. He found this same grinding, forward moving philosophy in Weiner’s classroom and ended up progressing with his brother in the sport of jiu jitsu, side by side with the team.

During June 2016, after both Nick and his brother Steve finished competing at the IBJJF World Championships, coach Jared Weiner promoted the Calvanese brothers to black belt. On Nick’s very first competition as a black belt (2017 IBJJF NY Spring Open), he proved to be deserving of his new rank, defeating two well regarded athletes in Pedro Peres and Diego Ramalho before conquering his first gold medal in the division.

Nick Calvanese Grappling Record

5 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Nick Calvanese Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
12216Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLChoke from backMarianasO82KGF2017
11789Pedro PeresWPts: 5x0NY Spring Open88KG1/4F2017
11791Richard BoucherWBow and arrowNY Spring Open88KGSF2017
11793Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoWChoke from backNY Spring Open88KGF2017
11837Jonovan WebbWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 3182KGSPF2017
12211Bryant PangelinanWChoke from backMarianasO82KG1/4F2017

Nick Calvanese vs Diego Ramalho

Nick Calvanese vs Dave Adams

