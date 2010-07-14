Oliver Geddes, commonly known as “Oli” Geddes, is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt under the legendary Roger Gracie. Born in from London – England, who became well known in the BJJ scene as one of the most avid competitors in the United Kingdom, and even Europe. Oli is also recognized for his use of the half guard game, as well as for being one of the black belts produced by 3x open weight world champion Roger Gracie.

Oliver Geddes Jiu Jitsu

Full name: Oliver Leys Geddes

Nickname: “Oli” which is short for Oliver.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roger Gracie > Oliver Geddes

Main Achievements:

Abu Dhabi Pro European Qualifier (Purple/Brown/Black 2009 & Brown/Black 2011)

CBJJ European Lightweight Champion (Purple Belt Division; 2009, 2010),

CBJJE European Champion (Purple Belt weight & absolute, 2009, 2010 brown)

British Open Champion (Purple Belt, 2009, brown 2010)

No-Gi British Open Champion (Purple Belt, 2009)

No-Gi Pan-American Silver Medallist (Purple Belt, 2009)

Pan-American Bronze Medallist (Purple Belt, 2009)

Favourite Position/Technique: Half Guard and Loop Choke

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (previously Lightweight)

Association: Roger Gracie Academy

Sponsor: Scramble

Oliver Geddes Biography

Oliver Geddes was born in London, England on the 29th of August 1984. He started training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in August 2005 with the objective to become a more complete martial artist, however, he soon found that he enjoyed BJJ much more then the other MA’s he was training at and decided to work full time on his grappling.

After a short while Oli decided to quit his mundane job and dedicate his life to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He became one of the coaches at Roger Gracie’s academy in London (and even lived at the gym). He also became one of the most active competitors in Europe, competing in literally hundreds of competitions.

He was awarded all belts by Roger Gracie himself, Blue Belt in 2006, Purple Belt in 2008, Brown Belt in 2010 and eventually his black belt on December 2011.

Oliver Geddes vs Steve Martin



Oliver Geddes vs Helio Perdigão



Oliver Geddes (Europeans)

