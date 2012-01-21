With an extensive list of very accomplished family members, being the grandson of Gracie Jiu Jitsu founder Carlos Gracie; the son of Master Robson Gracie and brother to the legendary Renzo Gracie – Ralph Gracie still managed to become one of the most recognized faces of the Gracie family. Ralph Gracie is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt under Carlinhos Gracie (Junior), who became a successful Vale Tudo and MMA fighter in the 1990’s later becoming also a successful coach from his academy in the Bay Area, CA.

Ralph Gracie Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ralph Gracie

Nickname: “The Pitbull” nickname came from his No-Holds-Barred (Vale Tudo) days. Ralph used to fight at the Extreme Fighting show, when the promoters saw his tenacity on display they nicknamed him “Pitbull”, the name stuck and became his trademark.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Ralph Gracie

Main Achievements:

Rio de Janeiro State Champion

Rio Sports Centre Champion

Torneio do Grajáu Champion

Associação Atlética Banco do Brasil – AABB Tournament Champion (open weight)

Favourite Position/Technique: Mount.

Weight Division (BJJ): Peso Leve (76kg/167lbs).

Team/Association: Ralph Gracie Jiu Jitsu.

Ralph Gracie Biography

Ralph Gracie was born on the 25th of May, 1971 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is the son of Robson Gracie, being the brother of 11 children, including BJJ black belts Renzo, Charles and Ryan Gracie. Ralph was raised amongst a family of fighters and naturally began training when he was still a child, though according to several interviews given to different media channels, he did not take it too seriously until he reached thirteen years of age.

Ralph followed through the Gracie’s strict Jiu Jitsu regime; in fact when growing up the only “privilege” that wasn’t taken away from him when he was grounded by his parents was the Jiu Jitsu training. Ralph was also incredibly strong for his size; a testament to his strength was one episode in a beach in Rio de Janeiro when he was 16 years old. As Ralph, his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s cousin were watching a surfing tournament a large man came up to them and started making advances towards the girls; the man ignored the skinny young Ralph insulting him which led Ralph to knock the man out with one single punch, leaving everyone dumbfounded.

Like his brother Renzo Gracie, Ralph trained extensively with his uncle Carlos Gracie Junior in the early days of Gracie Barra becoming a strong representative of the team in many tournaments around the Rio de Janeiro area. It was his uncle who awarded Ralph his black belt in the family trade.

In the early 1990’s Ralph Gracie started making a name for himself amongst the No-Holds-Barred circuit, being invited to fight at the Extreme Fighting Championships abroad. After one successful bout in US soil, the organization made an event in an Indian Reserve in Canada. The event was deemed illegal by the Canadian government, but as the law could not arrest anyone inside the reserve the police waited until all competitors were back from the show resting in their hotel in Montreal to arrest them. Several organizers and fighters were taken in, but Ralph managed to stay cool (unlike his friend Nino Schembri who wanted to jump out of the 5th floor window holding on to a rope of tied up blankets), they found a different room where the police didn’t bother to check and avoided detention.

In the 1990’s Ralph Gracie moved to the San Francisco Bay Area after an invitation of his cousin Cesar Gracie. Ralph had visited the States on a number of occasions for fights and seminars, and liked the idea of living in the US, once the invitation was made it was immediately accepted, he moved in and partnered up with Cesar, years later Ralph opened a gym of his own where he built a very solid competition team in the region.

Ralph Gracie Highlight

