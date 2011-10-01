Ulpiano Malachias is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt from the Gracie Barra team based in the United States. Along with his many BJJ titles Ulpiano adds the “nod” of none other then Royce Gracie for whom he was a sparring partner in preparation for several of his MMA fights.

Ulpiano Malachias Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ulpiano Malachias Neto

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Ulpiano Malachias

Main Achievements:

Asian Champion (2006)

American National Champion (2004, 2005, 2008)

Pan American Silver Medal (2010 – master)

Pan American Bronze Medal (2011 master, 2005, 2004)

World Nogi Bronze Medal (2008)

European Bronze Medal (2008)

Weight Division: Ultra Heavy/Pesadíssimo

Favourite Technique/Position: Footlocks, Open Guard

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Ulpiano Malachias Biography

Ulpiano Malachias was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on the 28th of July, 1979. Ulpiano started practicing Judo at the age of 6, and practiced throughout his childhood and teenage years. When he was 17, he decided to join a Jiu Jitsu class that was being taught by his good friend Erik Wanderlei, it was Wanderlei that got Malachias hooked to BJJ.

Malachias was tutored by Erik Wanderlei for a few years, and was graduated both as a blue and purple belt by his friend. In 2001 Malachias was invited to go and teach at a gym in Helsinki, Finland, for a year, an opportunity Ulpiano grabbed with both hands. After this he returned to Brazil but to a different city, Vitoria (State of Espirito Santo) where he trained under Alliance’s Bruno de Paula, from whom Ulpiano received his brown belt.

Ulpiano also spent some time in the United States, his master Carlos Gracie jr was not in the US at the time, so Malachias sought some training with Royce Gracie, coincidently Royce was looking for good sparring partners and took a shine on the talented youngster from Belo Horizonte. He spent the next three years training regularly with the Gracie legend and even accompanied Royce on his trips to Japan to fight.

On 2006 Ulpiano received his black belt from the hands of master Carlinhos Gracie, he was helping with the classes at the Gracie Barra academy in Lake Forest and was going to compete within a week at the Asian Open as a brown belt, but his master and Marcio Feitosa surprised him with the responsibility of representing the team as a black belt, Malachias didn’t buckle and brought the gold home with him.

After spending some time helping settle the Gracie Barra Head Quarters in the US, Ulpiano Malachias opened his own franchise of the team in Santa Ana (California) with the support of Draculino Magalhaes, he has since opened another academy in Westchase.

When interviewed for this BJJ Heroes page, Ulpiano thanked his wife and daughter for the support.

