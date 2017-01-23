IBJJF European Open Medal Table by Country

Portugal has been an incredible asset for jiu jitsu over the past few years by hosting our sport’s most eclectic tournament, the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) European Open. Benefiting from the country’s long history and healthy diplomatic relationship with Brazil, as well as the European Union, United States of America and PALOP countries in Africa, the South European territory has been able to accomplish the most diverse range of competitors in an IBJJF Championship. As a consequence, Lisbon’s IBJJF European Open can serve BJJ’s audience as an excellent thermometer for jiu jitsu’s health and growth worldwide, something that the World Championships have a harder time providing given the stricter borders of the USA. Although we continue to see Brazil dominate the grappling landscape, particularly under IBJJF rules, the rest of the world has been incredibly fruitful over the past few years in producing in-grown talent. Masterful competitors capable of challenging the rising Brazilian and American names of the sport at the Europeans. On this article we provide a medal tally of the 2017 European Jiu Jitsu Open for the adult divisions (blue belt to black belts male and female), to give our readers a grasp of how incredibly widespread our sport has become, and assert where the future black belt world champions will be likely to come from. TOTALS (MALE/FEMALE COMBINED) PER COUNTRY Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). COUNTRYGOLDSILVERBRONZE #1. BRAZIL322044 #2. USA81010 #3. NORWAY544 #4. PORTUGAL431 #5. SWEDEN2713 #6. UNITED KINGDOM259 #7. SPAIN212 #8. GERMANY26 #9. JAPAN21 #10. BELGIUM2 #11. FRANCE156 #12. UKRAINE122 #13. SWITZERLAND111 #14. ITALY14 #15. RUSSIA12 #16. GUAM1 #16. LATVIA1 #16. BULGARIA1 #16. HONG KONG1 #17. FINLAND37 #18. POLAND36 #19. CROATIA22 #20. HOLAND21 #21. CYPRUS2 #22. ESTONIA11 #22. AUSTRIA11 #23. COSTA RICA1 #23. GREECE1 #23. ARGENTINA1 #23. CANADA1 #24. IRELAND2 #24. SINGAPORE2 #25. DENMARK1 #25. MOLDAVIA1 #25. BAHRAIN1 #25. PERU1 #25. VENEZUELA1 TOTALS MALE PER COUNTRYPlease note this table only asserts Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL BRAZIL20133265 USA56516 NORWAY4329 PORTUGAL224 SWEDEN1427 FRANCE13610 SPAIN1124 UKRAINE1113 GERMANY123 JAPAN112 RUSSIA112 LATVIA11 BULGARIA11 HOLAND22 UK145 CANADA11 AUSTRIA112 POLAND55 FINLAND44 ITALY11 DENMARK11 CROATIA11 MOLDAVIA11 IRELAND11 BAHREIN11 PERU11 TOTALS FEMALE PER COUNTRY Please note this table only asserts competitors in the adult division (blue and above). CountryGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL BRAZIL1271231 USA34512 UK24511 PORTUGAL2114 BELGIUM22 SWEDEN131115 NORWAY1124 SWITZERLAND1113 GERMANY145 HONG KONG11 GUAM11 JAPAN11 JORDAN11 ITALY11 SPAIN111 FINLAND336 POLAND314 CROATIA213 FRANCE22 CYPRUS22 ESTONIA112 UKRAINE112 COSTA RICA11 ARGENTINA11 GREECE11 SINGAPORE22 IRELAND11 HOLAND11 VENEZUELA11 RUSSIA11