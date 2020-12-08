Andrew Wiltse is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Heath Pedigo and a representative of the Pedigo Submission Fighting Academy, who was the team’s first breakthrough black belt in the sport’s international circuit. Universally regarded as one of his generation’s toughest grapplers, Wilse first earned his reputation while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) where he conquered 5x World titles before reaching the pro-division.

Andrew Wiltse Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Andrew Wiltse

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > H. Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Rodrigo Vaghi > Heath Pedigo > Andrew Wiltse

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 blue)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2015** blue, 2017 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2015 / 2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2015** blue, 2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship Beginners (2014)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2015* / 2016* blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Blitz Passing

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Pedigo Submission Fighting

Andrew Wiltse Biography

Andrew Wiltse was born on December 6, 1992, in Topanga Canyon, California, where he lived until he was 10 years old.

Both of Andrew’s parents were originally from Michigan and moved to California to open a crystals store and enjoy family life. With time, however, Wiltse’s father grew disheartened with the hot weather felt in the Golden-State and decided to return home, settling in Drummond Island, MI, together with Andrew and his younger brother, Sathya.

Andrew’s first steps into martial arts were taken in Hawaii, during 2006 when he visited his mother for the Summer holidays. While there, Wiltse joined a judo club to spend the time, earning his blue belt by the end of the vacation. Upon his return to Michigan, Andrew asked his father to start judo classes in Drummond, a request that led him to Mike Ogden’s judo workgroup.

Given the small numbers of residents and how isolated Drummond Island is, Ogden’s judo school started out very small, and more often than not, Andrew would have 1-on-1 classes with the judo black belt. Through this close contact, Wiltse became very close with his instructor who was one of the talented grappler’s most vehement supporters early on.

When Andrew was 16, Ogden pushed for Wiltse to compete. The young talent decided to enter a fighting event in the Upper Peninsula, named Mutt MMA, in which Wiltse was submitted via flying armbar in the first 10 seconds of his debut. Although many athletes would have been broken by the experience, this was not the case for the Michigan native, who instead, became even more obsessed with training.

One of the most influential figures in Wiltse’s sporting career, Heath Pedigo, was first introduced to Andrew in Sault Ste. Marie, when Mr. Pedigo was passing through, promoting a mixed martial arts event. While scouting the local talent Heath visited a boxing gym where Mike Ogden and Wiltse were staying at the time. Heath ended up rolling with Andrew during his stay but parted ways soon after.

Once finished with high school, Andrew started attending college in Sault Ste. Marie. Through his contact (Rob McRorie) with the local fighting gyms, Wiltse learned of Heath’s jiu-jitsu school and grappling scholarship in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He also discovered Mr. Pedigo’s intention of recruiting him for the team. After a brief conversation with Heath, Andrew decided to abandon his academic aspirations and moved to Illinois to train full time at the Pedigo Submission Fighting Academy, officially starting his jiu-jitsu career in 2013 as a white belt – although already a brown belt in judo, under Ogden at the time.

Andrew quickly climbed the ranks of jiu-jitsu, becoming well known in North America’s competitive circuit. His fast climb in the sport led coach Heath Pedigo to promote the young talent to black belt in December 2019.