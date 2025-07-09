Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Carlos José Junior “Righetti”

BJJ Heroes,
236 0
Craig Jones Instructionals

Carlos José Luiz Junior, commonly known as Junior Righetti, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Michael Langhi who worked extensively with coach Fábio Gaúcho during his colored belt career. Originally a representative of the Almeida Jiu-Jitsu Academy in São Paulo, Righetti moved to the Alliance workgroup in 2022, where he achieved worldwide success at the amateur level of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit before earning his pro status as a black belt.

Carlos José Luiz Junior Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Carlos José Luiz Junior

Nickname: Carlos is mostly known as “Junior Righetti” or “Righetti” in the jiu-jitsu world, which is his mother’s maiden name. The label started being used when he was a child in his neighborhood, as he was identified as “Righetti’s son”.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Carlos José Junior

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Player

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team / Association: Alliance

Carlos José Luiz Junior Biography

Carlos José Junior was born in October 1999 in São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up.

When he was entering his teens, Righetti’s curiosity was drawn to a couple of neighbors who had cauliflower ear. Their vibe led Carlos to inquire about which sport they practiced, and it turned out one of them was a jiu-jitsu black belt instructor, Guilherme Carturan. Junior was invited to attend one of his classes, an invitation accepted by the young Paulistano.

Although Righetti started with Carturan, his tuition soon changed hands with Fábio Gaúcho, taking over while he was still a white belt. Mr. Gaúcho helped Carlos Junior climb the ranks of the sport to brown belt.

Fábio Gaúcho ran an affiliate of the Almeida JJ team, where Carlos developed into one of the strongest brown belts in the state, but as Righetti’s talent pointed to a future outside of his home state and into the world-wide circuit, Junior opted to switch camps and join the most dominant squad in the sport at the time, the Alliance Team.

At the Alliance Headquarters in São Paulo, Junior Righetti met Michael Langhi, the workgroup’s head coach. Under this new flag, Carlos José Junior became one of the main figures in the brown belt category, earning medals in the top events on the international schedule. This good form earned him his black belt in a ceremony held on July 3, 2024.

Junior Righetti Grappling Record

10 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (30%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (50%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Junior Righetti Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
51766Cleber SousaCleber SousaLPts: 0x0, AdvSP Open70KG4F2024
55568Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLReferee DecisionADXC 7NASPF2024
56603Shoya IshiguroLPts: 4x2European Open64KG4F2025
59673Diego OliveiraDiego OliveiraLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.64KG4F2025
52465Israel PachecoWPts: 5x0Floripa WO64KGSF2024
53067Guilherme LopesWPts: 2x0SP BJJ Pro70KGR12024
53835Gabriel FigueroaWArmbarCuritiba SPO64KG4F2024
53837Jonathan SantosWReferee DecisionCuritiba SPO64KGSF2024
53839Glauber HolandaWPts: 6x6, AdvCuritiba SPO64KGF2024
54419Gabriel FigueiroaWArmbarRio SPO64KG4F2024
54424Yuri SilvaYuri SilvaWPts: 8x6Rio SPO64KGSF2024
54425Welerson GoncalvesWelerson GoncalvesWPointsRio SPO64KGF2024
56598Keven CarrascoKeven CarrascoWReferee DecisionEuropean Open64KG8F2025
59669Roiter LimaRoiter LimaWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.64KG8F2025
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....