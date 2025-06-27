Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Caroline Brunacio

Caroline Brunacio Vinhaes, often referenced as Carol Brunacio, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Julio Cesar Pereira and a regular participant in the sport’s professional circuit. Brunacio first made waves as a colored belt athlete, a division where she conquered an array of important titles, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Carol Brunacio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Caroline Brunacio Vinhaes

Nickname: Carol, which is short for Caroline.

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Carol Brunacio

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2025)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2025)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 purple)
  • 1st Place CBJJ South American Championship (2022 blue)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 blue)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2022 blue)
  • 1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: De La Riva Hook

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team / Association: GF Team

Caroline Brunacio Vinhaes Biography

Carol Brunacio was born in May 2002, in Grajaú, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro’s Zona Norte region, Brazil.

Growing up, Brunacio was very active in sports, playing and competing in a variety of activities, with a focus on Volleyball, Futsal (5-a-side), and Football (soccer) during her childhood and early teens.

In 2018, 17-year-old Carol Brunacio found herself at a crossroads. She had lost two people who were close to her, and the grief drove her into a downward spiral. As she had stopped all physical activities, Brunacio’s mother convinced her to try a jiu-jitsu class, hoping it could lift her spirit. Her mother had a connection with a local jiu-jitsu coach, Julia Boscher, which made the adaptation easier. Carol accepted the idea and joined the gym led by Boscher and Hugo Marques.

After a couple of weeks of training, Carol was already invested in the sport and asked if she could compete at a local tournament with the team. She was told she needed some time to prepare and she went on to compete 3 months later, which she enjoyed thoroughly. The experience gradually gained relevance in Brunacio’s day-to-day life.

Brunacio earned her blue belt in August 2019 and continued progressing in the sport. When coach Hugo left Brazil and moved to the US, Julia Boscher joined the GF Team Association, one of the strongest training networks in Rio de Janeiro. Carolina made full use of the network of renowned coaches from then on and progressed through the belt system.

Carol Brunacio Vinhaes earned her purple belt in January 2023 and her brown belt in June 2023 from Sergio Miranda (GFT MERCK), going on to receive her black belt from the team leader, Julio Cesar Pereira, on May 31, 2024.

Caroline Brunacio Grappling Record

21 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (24%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (43%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Caroline Brunacio Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
56728Astrid ScholinLPts: 8x6European Open58KG4F2025
58048Larissa CamposLarissa CamposLPts: 5x4Pan Champ.58KG4F2025
59157Margot CiccarelliMargot CiccarelliLChoke from backBrasileiro58KGSF2025
59876Larissa CamposLarissa CamposLTriangleWorld Champ.58KGF2025
52381Aghata AlvesWArmbarVitoria Open64KG4F2024
52382Andressa TolentinoWPts: 6x0Vitoria Open64KGSF2024
52384Michele OliveiraWAdvVitoria Open64KGF2024
52504Juliana LonghiWChoke from backFloripa WO58KGRR2024
52505Anabelle DominicoWChoke from backFloripa WO58KGRR2024
53101Andressa TolentinoWPts: 4x0SP BJJ Pro58KGSF2024
53102Maria ClaudiaWPts: 10x8SP BJJ Pro58KGF2024
53551Evellyn AzevedoWMir lockSAmericano NG61KGSF2024
53552Amanda RodriguesWArmlockSAmericano NG61KGF2024
55488Ana SchmittAna SchmittWChoke from backSul Americano58KGF2024
56724Isadora MaggioniWArmbarEuropean Open58KGR12025
58045Mona BaileyWPts: 2x0Pan Champ.58KGR12025
58253Angela AlarconWMir lockRio Fall NGO61KGF2025
58346Leticia FernandesWPts: 4x0Rio Fall Open64KG4F2025
58349Stephanie JangelniWPts: 0x0, AdvRio Fall Open64KGSF2025
58350Luiara MacielWAmassa pao chokeRio Fall Open64KGF2025
59152Evellyn AzevedoWPts: 2x2, AdvBrasileiro58KGR12025
59156Gabriela PereiraGabriela PereiraWPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro58KG4F2025
59866Gabriela PereiraGabriela PereiraWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.58KGR12025
59872Margot CiccarelliMargot CiccarelliWPts: 2x0World Champ.58KG4F2025
59874Maria LuizaMaria LuizaWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.58KGSF2025
