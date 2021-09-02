Pedro Agrizzi is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under coach Thiago Oliveira Dutra of the Sriker Academy, an academy located in Guarapari, ES-BR. Agrizzi gained notoriety in the sport as one of the top talents out of the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, through his numerous victories on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, which included gold medal performances at the South American Championships, Rio International Open, Belo Horizonte International Open, to name a few.

Pedro Agrizzi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Paulo Campi Agrizzi

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Leo D’ilha > Flavio Ferreira > Thiago de Oliveira > Pedro Agrizzi

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Winter Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Washington Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Houston Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open NOGI (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Spring Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open NOGI (2020**)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Sring Open (2018)

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021)

2nd Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF Vitoria Open (2017)

3rd Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open (2020**)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020)

* Absolute

** Weight And Absolute

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2011 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2012 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2011 blue, 2014 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Medium-Heavy (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs) to Super-Heavy (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Striker

Pedro Agrizzi Biography

Pedro Agrizzi was born on May 21, 1993, in Guarapari, a coastal city located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

Martial arts appeared early in Pedro’s life as his parents enrolled him in a judo class at the age of 6. Agrizzi’s father was a former judoka himself, and gym owner, as such, sports were always present as an integral part of the young Espirito Santo native’s upbringing.

Although his judo experience was somewhat short-lived, as Pedro grew into his pre-teens, he developed a passion for mixed martial arts, particularly keen on the Pride FC promotion, where many Brazilian No-Holds-Barred legends competed. This love for MMA, and the Rodrigo Minotauro x Mark Coleman match, in particular, led Agrizzi to return to grappling, this time joining a local classroom led by coach João “Neguinho”, in 2006.

Coach João guided Pedro for the early 6 months of his jiu-jitsu development but ended up pursuing another path, leaving the workgroup after that period. Already very interested in jiu-jitsu at the time, Pedro decided to join coach Thiago Oliveira Dutra – today, widely regarded as one of the references of jiu-jitsu in Guarapari.

Dutra remained as Agrizzi’s instructor from white to black belt, promoting Pedro to the sport’s top division in 2016, after Agrizzi’s solid performances at the IBJJF Pan American and World Championships.

The cover photo was taken by Santo Negro.