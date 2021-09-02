Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Pedro Agrizzi

Pedro Agrizzi is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under coach Thiago Oliveira Dutra of the Sriker Academy, an academy located in Guarapari, ES-BR. Agrizzi gained notoriety in the sport as one of the top talents out of the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, through his numerous victories on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, which included gold medal performances at the South American Championships, Rio International Open, Belo Horizonte International Open, to name a few.

Pedro Agrizzi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Paulo Campi Agrizzi

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Leo D’ilha > Flavio Ferreira > Thiago de Oliveira > Pedro Agrizzi

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Winter Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Washington Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Houston Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open NOGI (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Spring Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open NOGI (2020**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Sring Open (2018)
  • 1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2020)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2020)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Vitoria Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open (2020**)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020)

* Absolute
** Weight And Absolute

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2011 purple)
  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2012 purple)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2011 blue, 2014 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Medium-Heavy (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs) to Super-Heavy (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Striker

Pedro Agrizzi Biography

Pedro Agrizzi was born on May 21, 1993, in Guarapari, a coastal city located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

Martial arts appeared early in Pedro’s life as his parents enrolled him in a judo class at the age of 6. Agrizzi’s father was a former judoka himself, and gym owner, as such, sports were always present as an integral part of the young Espirito Santo native’s upbringing.

Although his judo experience was somewhat short-lived, as Pedro grew into his pre-teens, he developed a passion for mixed martial arts, particularly keen on the Pride FC promotion, where many Brazilian No-Holds-Barred legends competed. This love for MMA, and the Rodrigo Minotauro x Mark Coleman match, in particular, led Agrizzi to return to grappling, this time joining a local classroom led by coach João “Neguinho”, in 2006.

Coach João guided Pedro for the early 6 months of his jiu-jitsu development but ended up pursuing another path, leaving the workgroup after that period. Already very interested in jiu-jitsu at the time, Pedro decided to join coach Thiago Oliveira Dutra – today, widely regarded as one of the references of jiu-jitsu in Guarapari.

Dutra remained as Agrizzi’s instructor from white to black belt, promoting Pedro to the sport’s top division in 2016, after Agrizzi’s solid performances at the IBJJF Pan American and World Championships.

The cover photo was taken by Santo Negro.

Pedro Agrizzi Grappling Record

53 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    22 (42%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    22 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (4%)

22 SUBMISSIONS WINS

22
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (46%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (31%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (15%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (8%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Pedro Agrizzi Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11104Faisal AlKitbeFaisal AlKitbeLPenG.S. Rio NoGi83KGF2016
13536Claudio MattosClaudio MattosLPointsVitoria Open82KGF2017
18912Joao OliveiraLPts: 0x0, AdvGuarapari Pro94KGSF2019
19581Braga NetoBraga NetoLPts: 4x2Pan AmericanO100KG4F2019
20229Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLPointsBrasileiro94KG4F2019
20338Matheus SpirandeliMatheus SpirandeliLAdvCopa Podio Trials85KGSPF2019
22337Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderLPointsRio BJJ ProO94KGF2019
23243Yatan BuenoYatan BuenoLPointsCuritiba SOO100KGSF2020
23249Erberth SantosErberth SantosLPts: 2x0Curitiba SOABSSF2020
24710Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLReferee DecisionSouth AmericanABSSF2020
24763Tyrone GonsalvesLAdvSouth American94KGSF2020
25729Davi CabralDavi CabralLReferee DecisionS. American NGO97KGF2021
25737Henrique CardosoHenrique CardosoLPts: 2x2, AdvS. American NGABS4F2021
11052Renan GomesWPointsGrand Slam RJ85KGR12016
11058Joao SantosWArm in EzekielGrand Slam RJ85KG8F2016
11063Romeu MendesWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ85KG4F2016
11099Joao SantosWPts: 0x0, AdvG.S. Rio NoGi83KG4F2016
11101Jose AlvesWPts: 7x0G.S. Rio NoGi83KGSF2016
13533N/AWOmoplataVitoria Open82KG4F2017
13534Andre CantanhedeWStraight ankle lockVitoria Open82KGSF2017
14953Celson CaetanoWKimuraGuarapari Nat. Pro85KGSF2018
14954Michael SilvaWChoke from backGuarapari Nat. Pro85KGF2018
17861Manoel CocconiWPointsCuritiba Sp. Open88KG4F2018
17862Christofer FeijoWPts: 2x0Curitiba Sp. Open88KGSF2018
17863Victor NevesWReferee DecisionCuritiba Sp. Open88KGF2018
18913A. VieiraWChoke from backGuarapari Pro94KG3RD2019
19308Casey HellenbergWAdvHouston Open100KGSF2019
19309Jimmy LugoWPts: 2x0Houston Open100KGF2019
19419Ricardo RibeiroWPointsCincinnati OpenO100KGF2019
19421Brennan SchroederWArmbarCincinnati OpenABSR12019
19425Scott JutrasWChoke from backCincinnati OpenABS4F2019
19426Ashur DarmoWEstima lockCincinnati OpenABSSF2019
19428Daniel SpeirnWReverse triangleCincinnati OpenABSF2019
19680Gilvan CostaWChoke from backF2W 107N/ASPF2019
19810Ronnie PaceWPts: 4x0Washington DCO94KGF2019
21190Marcelo CastroWDQVitoria Open100KGSF2019
21191Vitor ToledoVitor ToledoWPts: 2x0Vitoria Open100KGF2019
21208Marcelo CastroWSubmissionVitoria NGOO97KGSF2019
21209Leo NascimentoWVerbal tapVitoria NGOO97KGF2019
21975Leo NascimentoWChoke from backBH Spring OpenO100KGSF2019
21976Alvaro WalterWPts: 2x0BH Spring OpenO100KGF2019
22335Waldyr FilhoWaldyr FilhoWReferee DecisionRio BJJ ProO94KGSF2019
23239N/AWPointsCuritiba SOO100KG4F2020
23246Eduardo AvelarEduardo AvelarWAdvCuritiba SOABSR12020
23247Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroWAdvCuritiba SOABS4F2020
23254Advilson GallegoWPts: 2x0Curitiba SMNG97KG4F2020
23255Maique AzevedoWPts: 4x0Curitiba SMNG97KGF2020
23256N/AWReferee DecisionCuritiba SMNGABSR12020
23257W. SebastiaoWPts: 2x0Curitiba SMNGABS4F2020
23258Maique AzevedoWRNCCuritiba SMNGABSSF2020
23259Gabriel LimaWDQCuritiba SMNGABSF2020
23263Afonso PaivaWChokeMundial CBJJE100KG4F2020
23264Maique AzevedoWStraight ankle lockMundial CBJJE100KGSF2020
23265David ValeWToe holdMundial CBJJE100KGF2020
24701Igor CanedoWN/ASouth AmericanABS8F2020
24758Leandro RamosWN/ASouth American94KG4F2020
24881Afonso PaivaWClock chokeGuarapari Pro94KG4F2021
24882Gabriel VenturaWPts: 1x0Guarapari Pro94KGSF2021
24884Davi CabralDavi CabralWPts: 4x3Guarapari Pro94KGF2021
25726Leo DavilaWArmlockS. American NGO97KG4F2021
25728Antonio AssefWPointsS. American NGO97KGSF2021
26567Uilton SilvaWToe holdRio Winter Open94KGSF2021
26568Elioenai BrazWPts: 2x0Rio Winter Open94KGF2021
27199Leo GoncalvesWPts: 4x2Sul Americano100KG4F2021
27201Vitor MelloWPointsSul Americano100KGSF2021
27203Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideWPts: 2x0Sul Americano100KGF2021
