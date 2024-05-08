ADGS This Weekend in Abu Dhabi, Pato, Uanderson, Luiz Paulo, Julia Alves And More!

This weekend, Mat 12, 2024, the world-famous Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, will once again house the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (ADGS) event, one of the biggest tournaments on the schedule of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP).

Over the past few years, these ADGS events by the AJP have become a gold standard in the sport’s international circuit as the federation sets its sights on becoming the biggest promotion in jiu-jitsu. A goal that is well underway thanks to its strong position in the European and Asian markets.

The plush production and solid planning of these Grand Slam events have captured the interest of many of the top grapplers in the world, who are aiming for the high pay behind the AJP ranking spots, and the status these may bring. The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam has been no different. Despite being quite far away from the main tournaments of the internal circuit, this event has captivated champions such as Diego “Pato” (AOJ), Luiz Paulo (Alliance), Uanderson Ferreira (Commando Group), Pedro “Bolo” Silva (Dream Art), Julia Alves (GFT), Brenda Larissa (Alliance), and many more for this Middle Eastern showdown.

The event will be streamed on TX7.AE

Below are a few of the names who signed up for the AJP Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi this weekend, in the adult, black belt division (professional).

56KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Zayed Alkatheeri

Kalel Santos

Omar Ali Alsuwaidi

Welison Fernandes

62KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Jefferson Fagundes

Yuri Hendrex

Khaled Alshehhi

69KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Matheus Onda

Diego “Pato” Oliveira

Dzhimsher Razmadze

Thiago Barreto

Tiago Bravo

77KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Luiz Paulo

Lucas Protasio

Andre Cantanhede

Ali Monfaradi

Jefferson Goteu

85KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Pedro “Bolo” Silva

Uanderson Ferreira

Flavio Vianna

Manuel Ribamar

94KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Henrique Betta

Renato Cardoso

Catriel Oliveira

120KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT

Felipe Bezerra

Yatan Bueno

Matheus Felipe

Wallace Costa

Anton Seleznev

Rodrigo Ribeiro

Tacio Carneiro

Igor Silva

49KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT

Brenda Larissa

Diana Teixeira

55KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT

Alexa Yanes

Beatriz Gutierrez

62KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT

Julia Alves

Maria Luisa Delahaye

Rafaela Bertolot

70KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT

Ingridd Alves

Magdalena Loska

95KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT

Maria Carolina Vicentini

Yara Soares