ADGS This Weekend in Abu Dhabi, Pato, Uanderson, Luiz Paulo, Julia Alves And More!

This weekend, Mat 12, 2024, the world-famous Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, will once again house the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (ADGS) event, one of the biggest tournaments on the schedule of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP).
Over the past few years, these ADGS events by the AJP have become a gold standard in the sport’s international circuit as the federation sets its sights on becoming the biggest promotion in jiu-jitsu. A goal that is well underway thanks to its strong position in the European and Asian markets.
The plush production and solid planning of these Grand Slam events have captured the interest of many of the top grapplers in the world, who are aiming for the high pay behind the AJP ranking spots, and the status these may bring. The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam has been no different. Despite being quite far away from the main tournaments of the internal circuit, this event has captivated champions such as Diego “Pato” (AOJ), Luiz Paulo (Alliance), Uanderson Ferreira (Commando Group), Pedro “Bolo” Silva (Dream Art), Julia Alves (GFT), Brenda Larissa (Alliance), and many more for this Middle Eastern showdown.
The event will be streamed on TX7.AE
Below are a few of the names who signed up for the AJP Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi this weekend, in the adult, black belt division (professional).
56KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Zayed Alkatheeri
Kalel Santos
Omar Ali Alsuwaidi
Welison Fernandes
62KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Jefferson Fagundes
Yuri Hendrex
Khaled Alshehhi
69KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Matheus Onda
Diego “Pato” Oliveira
Dzhimsher Razmadze
Thiago Barreto
Tiago Bravo
77KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Luiz Paulo
Lucas Protasio
Andre Cantanhede
Ali Monfaradi
Jefferson Goteu
85KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Pedro “Bolo” Silva
Uanderson Ferreira
Flavio Vianna
Manuel Ribamar
94KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Henrique Betta
Renato Cardoso
Catriel Oliveira
120KG, MALE ADULT BLACK BELT ADULT BLACK BELT
Felipe Bezerra
Yatan Bueno
Matheus Felipe
Wallace Costa
Anton Seleznev
Rodrigo Ribeiro
Tacio Carneiro
Igor Silva
49KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT
Brenda Larissa
Diana Teixeira
55KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT
Alexa Yanes
Beatriz Gutierrez
62KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT
Julia Alves
Maria Luisa Delahaye
Rafaela Bertolot
70KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT
Ingridd Alves
Magdalena Loska
95KG, FEMALE ADULT BROWN & BLACK BELT
Maria Carolina Vicentini
Yara Soares