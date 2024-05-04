Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Inacio dos Santos

BJJ Heroes,
214 0
Nicholas Meregali Instructionals

Jose Inacio dos Santos is a jiu-jitsu black belt and a regular competitor in the male ultra-heavyweight category (+100,50 kg / +222.0 lbs) who – despite having had 3 heart surgeries – made waves in the sport in 2023 after his silver medal performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American Championships in the no-gi ruleset. Inacio would, once again, prove his worth as one of the main forces in the division after his win at the 2024 ADCC Brazilian Qualifier. Inacio Santos has also competed in powerlifting.

Inacio Santos Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jose Inacio dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Marcelo Ferreira > Caio Barbante > Diego Ramos > Inacio Santos

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place ADCC Brasil BH Trials (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)
  • #10 IBJJF Ranked No-Gi Athlete (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Pesadissimo (+100,50 kg / +222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: SAS

Inacio Santos Biography

Inacio dos Santos was born on January 8, 1998, in Lençóis Paulista, a small municipality in the interior region of São Paulo, Brazil.

Initiated in sports at a young age, Inacio Santos began swimming classes at age 3 and kept this as a regular activity until he was 6. Although invested in swimming, his father was a big fan of martial arts and persuaded Santos to try a jiu-jitsu class at André Andrade’s (Rabiola) school.

Inacio began his jiu-jitsu tuition at 6, under Rabiola, and remained under his guidance until his orange belt, when he became a student of Ricardo Pereira. It was while training with Pereira that Santos became more invested in the competition scene, training and living particularly in his state’s famously strong grappling circuit.

MOVE TO THE USA

From when he was a teenager, Inacio dreamt of becoming a professional jiu-jitsu player. He visited the United States with his father in 2013 and competed as a blue belt in a few tournaments, winning gold medals. This was a turning point for Santos as he saw the sport booming in North America and opportunities to earn a living from the sport.

As a purple belt, Santos started training with Diego Ramos, earning his brown belt from the SAS team coach. Shortly after he earned his brown belt, his instructor moved to the US and not long after that, 19-year-old Inacio Santos followed his footsteps to teach at an academy in Syracuse, NY, where he earned his black belt in 2018. Although intending to compete while in North America, a series of heart complications set Santos back and forced him to have three surgeries, the latest in December 2021.

Finally healthy after his heart surgery with plans underway to compete on the international circuit, in January 2022, Inacio was let go from his position at the jiu-jitsu academy. Now jobless, he started working on a construction site, finally returning to competition in full force in 2023.

POWERLIFTING

Inacio Santos started paying more attention to weightlifting in the USA, influenced by a few friends. His love for that sport led him to compete in powerlifting on occasion, with his PRs as of May 2024 being:

Squat: 524.7 lb (238kg)
Bench Press: 407.8 lb (185kg)
Deadlift: 639.3 lb (290kg)

Inacio Santos Grappling Record

53 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    27 (51%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    7 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    14 (26%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

14 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Katagatame
36
5
#86e620
RNC
14
2
#5AD3D1
Cachecol choke
14
2
#d1212a
Toe hold
7
1
#fad11b
Verbal tap
7
1
#f58822
Kimura
7
1
#224aba
Brabo choke
7
1
#ff9124
Armbar
7
1
14
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (33%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Botinha
20
1
#86e620
Triangle
20
1
#5AD3D1
Kneebar
20
1
#d1212a
Choke from back
20
1
#fad11b
Outside heel hook
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Inacio Santos Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
29057Davi CabralDavi CabralLKneebarJJ CONO100KGSF2021
36563Italo MouraItalo MouraLPointsN. Haven FOABS4F2022
36579Jarred DoppLPointsNHaven FNGOO97KGF2022
36581Felipe CesarFelipe CesarLReferee DecisionNHaven FNGOABS4F2022
38545Nicholas MeregaliNicholas MeregaliLChoke from backPan AmericanO100KG4F2023
43277Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLReferee DecisionKansas OpenABSF2023
43334Luccas LiraLuccas LiraLReferee DecisionNoGi PanABS4F2023
43444Roosevelt SousaRoosevelt SousaLOutside heel hookNoGi PanO97KGF2023
43501Enderson DiasEnderson DiasLBotinhaCharlotte OpenABSSF2023
44633Austin OrandayAustin OrandayLTriangleNOrleans NGFABSF2023
45799Daniel ConceicaoLPts: 2x0NoGi WorldO97KG4F2023
45817Vinicius TratorVinicius TratorLReferee DecisionNoGi WorldABS4F2023
36562Jarred DoppWPointsN. Haven FOO100KGF2022
38542Pedro NetoWAdvPan AmericanO100KGR12023
42275Michael LeightonWBrabo chokeChicago SMOO100KGSF2023
42276Jose RibeiroWKatagatameChicago SMOO100KGF2023
42278Dayvison CaladoWPointsChicago SMOABSSF2023
42280Joao OliveiraWPointsChicago SMOABSF2023
42288Carlos FeitosaWKatagatameChicago SMNGOABS4F2023
42291Lucas BritoWPointsChicago SMNGOABSSF2023
42292Nathan HaddadWPointsChicago SMNGOABSF2023
43272Gabriel KasparyWPointsKansas OpenABS4F2023
43276Jose PerezWPointsKansas OpenABSSF2023
43328Mathias LunaMathias LunaWReferee DecisionNoGi PanABS8F2023
43441Pedro AlexPedro AlexWReferee DecisionNoGi PanO97KG4F2023
43443Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoWPts: 3x0NoGi PanO97KGSF2023
43491Alexandre BuenoWPointsCharlotte OpenO100KGRR2023
43493Pedro BisnetoWPointsCharlotte OpenO100KGRR2023
43496Eduardo GranzottoEduardo GranzottoWPointsCharlotte OpenABS4F2023
43506Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWKatagatameCharlotte NGOABS4F2023
43508Freddy VosgroneWPointsCharlotte NGOABSF2023
44189Chad TalkingtonWArmbarCharleston FOO100KGSF2023
44190Rob NickersonWToe holdCharleston FOO100KGF2023
44198Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWPointsCharleston FNGABSSF2023
44200Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoWAdvCharleston FNGABSF2023
44628Jose JuremaWPts: 2x0NOrleans FOABSSF2023
44629Gabriel CardosoWPts: 0x0, AdvNOrleans FOABSF2023
45053Joao RibeiroWPts: 0x0, AdvNashville FOO100KGF2023
45069Joao RibeiroWKatagatameNashville FNGOO97KGRR2023
45070Logan StoutWRNCNashville FNGOO97KGRR2023
45073Logan StoutWPts: 14x0Nashville FNGOABS4F2023
45075Max HansonMax HansonWPts: 3x0Nashville FNGOABSSF2023
45077Austin OrandayAustin OrandayWPts: 6x0Nashville FNGOABSF2023
45286Bradley BurkettWCachecol chokeAtlanta FOO100KGSF2023
45287Pedro ZapataWCachecol chokeAtlanta FOO100KGF2023
45306Felipe PortoWPointsAtlanta FNGOABS4F2023
45308Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWPointsAtlanta FNGOABSSF2023
45310Michael PerezMichael PerezWPointsAtlanta FNGOABSF2023
45312Bradley BrukettWKatagatameAtlanta FNGOO97KGRR2023
45313Pedro BisnetoWPointsAtlanta FNGOO97KGRR2023
45806Jackson DouglasJackson DouglasWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldABSR12023
45815Michael PerezMichael PerezWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldABSR22023
46813Alexandre ManaraWPts: 8x0Atlanta WOO100KGF2024
47329Leonardo LemosWReferee DecisionADCC BRA 1O99KGR12024
47335Armando SixelWPts: 3x0ADCC BRA 1O99KG8F2024
47340G. LambertucciG. LambertucciWPts: 2x0ADCC BRA 1O99KG4F2024
47344Leandro da SilvaWReferee DecisionADCC BRA 1O99KGSF2024
47345Antonio AssefWPts: 6x0ADCC BRA 1O99KGF2024
48638Artur PujszoWPts: 4x0Nashville OpenO100KGF2024
48645Dayvison CaladoWPts: 5x0Nashville OpenABS4F2024
48649Bebeto OliveiraWVerbal tapNashville OpenABSSF2024
48650Mateus RodriguesMateus RodriguesWReferee DecisionNashville OpenABSF2024
48852Marcelo EnriqueWKimuraNashville SPNGABS4F2024
48856Enrique MarchWRNCNashville SPNGABSSF2024
48857Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoWAdvNashville SPNGABSF2024
John Danaher BJJ Escapes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....