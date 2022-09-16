Unity Coach Murilo Santana Banned For Life From The ADCC After Physical Altercation

SEPTEMBER 16, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. Following an altercation that transcended the realm of sportsmanship at the ADCC Open between athletes Ty Freeman (Checkmat) and Jeferson Guaresi (Unity JJ) several members of both entourage’s started an altercation that resulted in a life ban of a few of the scuffles participants.

The episode started as Jeferson and Ty fought for collar ties while standing. Guaresi was winning the exchanges and being strong with his inside ties and snap downs which frustrated Ty Freeman to the point that he became overly aggressive and slapped the Unity athlete, following his actions with a string of punches. Guaresi’s corner and supporters immediately entered the arena as did a few members of Freeman’s corner and all hell broke loose for a few moments.

During the altercation, zoomed-in footage showed Unity Jiu-Jitsu’s head coach, Murilo Santana, pulling his shirt up and displaying an object in his hand that forced others to back away from him and immediately cooled down the situation. It is impossible to ascertain from the videos what type of piece Santana had in his hand, but it has been described by ADCC officials as a knife.

On his personal social media, the event’s promotor, Mo Jasim has vowed to never allow either Tye Freeman, or Murilo Santana near an ADCC event, explaining that this episode has resulted in a life ban for both members of the grappling community.

Murilo is a former ADCC Brazilian Trials winner and placed 4th at the 2011 ADCC World Championship tournament, having competed in the big show on 4 occasions. He would be cornering two of his students this weekend at the worlds tournament, namely Mayssa Bastos and Devhonte Johnson.

Below is a short clip of the situation produced by BJJWorld.Tv