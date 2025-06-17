James Quinlan, commonly known as Jimmy, is a former NCAA Division 3 collegiate wrestler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu, who also competed extensively in mixed martial arts (MMA), including in well-known shows such as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 17 and The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). After an extensive competitive career in grappling and cage-fighting, Jimmy Quinlan opened an academy of his own, Blue Wave BJJ.

Jimmy Quinlan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: James M Quinlan

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Roberto Maia > Nate Ryan > James Quinlan

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Boston Spring Open (2017)

1st Place IBJJF Boston Summer Open (2016)

2nd Place IBJJF New Haven Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Master):

3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2022 M2)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2009 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2009 purple, 2011 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2011 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2009* purple)

2nd place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2010** purple)

3rd place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2008 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Wrestling:

1st Place New England Wrestling Association (2008)

NCAA Division III Tournament Placer (2008)

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100.50kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team / Association: Blue Wave Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Jimmy Quinlan Biography

Jimmy Quinlan was born in May 1986, in Methuen, Massachusetts, USA.

The love for grappling began at the age of 9, when he started training in wrestling. Quinlan competed through high school, becoming a state finalist in Massachusetts.

In college, Jimmy joined the Bridgewater State wrestling team from 2004 to 2008, where he became a three-year captain. Quinlan ended his colligate career with 137 wins, which included an impressive 43-6 record in 2006-2007. He went on to hold the Bears’ record for wins and pins (69), and also set the single-season record with 23 pins in 2006-2007.

As Quinlan finished his degree in 2008, he ended his collegiate wrestling career. Around the same time, the young Massachusettsan joined the police force and found himself without a sporting activity, a facet of his life that had carried great importance throughout the years. As he enjoyed watching the UFC, particularly the submissions, and was looking for a new sport, a close friend suggested a jiu-jitsu gym in nearby Acton.

Jimmy’s first BJJ instructor was Nate Ryan, who awarded all his belts, from white to black belt, the latter being achieved on June 16, 2013.

During this transitional period after he left college, Jimmy started coaching High School Wrestling, a job he held from 2009 to 2012. His coaching skills earned him an induction into the Methuen High School Wrestling Hall of Fame as a coach for an undefeated state champion team. He then coached for Bridgewater State University Wrestling in 2013.

By 2006, Jimmy Quinlan had become a training partner for one of Massachusetts’ biggest combat sports names, Joe Lauzon. Although he was still focusing on his wrestling at the time, Quinlan started practicing mixed martial arts and met many of the top athletes in the state at the time. After years of watching from the stands and interacting with cage fighters on the mats, James decided to enter the cage himself, making his debut in 2011. By late 2012, Jimmy had made it to the Ultimate Fighter season 17 with Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones. Quinlan competed for the UFC before being cut in 2013, which propelled him to quit for a position as a Gi coach in the Boston area at Lauzon MMA.

In 2021, Jimmy Quinlan moved to New Hampshire, where he opened the Blue Wave Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy alongside his wife, Dasha Quinlan.