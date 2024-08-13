Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic is a jiu-jitsu black belt who worked extensively with Dustin Akbari, Chad Bingham, and Rafael Rosendo. Mitrovic earned two International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World titles (gi & no-gi) in the colored belt divisions where she made herself noticed on the global stage. Mitrovic would repeat the deed of earning a World No-Gi title in the pro division (adult black belt) later on while also conquering multiple IBJJF Masters World Championships and an ADCC American Trials gold medal.
Elizabeth Mitrovic Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic
Nickname: Lyzz.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie >Osvaldo Alves > Fabrício Martins > Ricardo Reis > Cassio Werneck > Dustin Akbari >Elizabeth Mitrovic
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)
- 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2023)
- 1st Place ADCC North America Trials (2024)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019)
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023)
- 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 / 2024**)
Main Achievements (Masters):
- 1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2022 / 2023)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2020)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2021)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2015 purple)
Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)
Team/Association: Precision JJ (Citrus Heights, CA)
Elizabeth Mitrovic Biography
Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic was born on October 1990, in Upland, California, and was the youngest of 3 girls. She spent her childhood in the San Bernardino county area until her family moved to High Desert, Hesperia, where she remained throughout her teenage years.
During high school Lyz found her love for sports, starting with the hurdles and throwing teams (shotput and discus). She also did cross country in the off-seasons, playing CC and Track & Field for 4 seasons, until she left for college.
While in college, where she studied Science in Entomology, Mitrovic looked for an activity to stay in shape. Through a friend she found Hapkido, there unveiling a passion for martial arts. She tried a variety of traditional MAs for a period but stuck to Hapkido, earning her black belt in March 2013.
After her black belt grading, Elizabeth wanted to try other types of combat sports, and through a friend, found her way to jiu-jitsu. She started this sport at Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness (Team Alpha Male) in the Sacramento area in February 2014 with coach Dustin Akbari.
Elizabeth immediately dove into the competition scene, with her first tournament taking place 3 months into her training at a local gym. No other women showed up, so she competed against men, losing in no-gi but beating one of her teammates in the gi division for gold. Energized by the event, Mitrovic turned up for nearly every class for the next few weeks and earned her blue belt by July.
After a disastrous attempt at the IBJJF circuit as a blue belt, Elizabeth stopped competing for a while, returning to it for the World No-Gi Championship in late 2015 as a purple belt, where she won her first world title. Sadly, she suffered a bad knee injury in the open weight class, the severity of which nearly ended her competitive career.
Mitrovic remained under coach Dustin Akbari through all belts, becoming a member of the coaching staff at Ultimate Fitness while also working. There she met MMA athlete Sara McMann and her husband, BJJ black belt Chad Bingham, with whom she also started training. On March 27, 2019, Mitrovic became Dustin Akbari’s first female black belt.
In March 2020, Elizabeth switched gyms to Precision Jiu-Jitsu Academy of McMann and Bingham, in Citrus Heights, California. During this period, Elizabeth met Rafael Rosendo (Bingham’s coach at Alliance Greenville), who also helped Lyzz’s game tremendously.
Elizabeth Mitrovic Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
14 (29%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (6%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
24 (50%)
-
BY DECISION
6 (13%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
24 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
24 (51%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (4%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
13 (28%)
-
BY DECISION
8 (17%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
13 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Elizabeth Mitrovic Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|20024
|Gabrielle McComb
|L
|Armbar
|San Jose Open
|ABS
|F
|2019
|20569
|Jessica FlowersJessica Flowers
|L
|Armbar
|World Champ.
|74KG
|NA
|2019
|20570
|Nikki Sullivan
|L
|Kneebar
|World Champ.
|ABS
|NA
|2019
|20858
|Amanda Lowen
|L
|Triangle
|F2W 114
|NA
|SPF
|2019
|20935
|Talita NogueiraTalita Nogueira
|L
|Pts: 6x0
|American NG Nats
|O76KG
|F
|2019
|20972
|Talita NogueiraTalita Nogueira
|L
|Points
|American Nats
|O79KG
|RR
|2019
|20973
|Claudia DovalClaudia Doval
|L
|Points
|American Nats
|O79KG
|RR
|2019
|21423
|Talita NogueiraTalita Nogueira
|L
|Pts: 24x2
|Las Vegas Open
|O79KG
|F
|2019
|22455
|Danielle AlvarezDanielle Alvarez
|L
|Points
|Mexico City Open
|O79KG
|F
|2019
|22456
|Danielle AlvarezDanielle Alvarez
|L
|Points
|Mexico City Open
|ABS
|F
|2019
|22934
|Talita NogueiraTalita Nogueira
|L
|Referee Decision
|NoGi Worlds
|76KG
|F
|2019
|23249
|Karen AntunesKaren Antunes
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Fresno Open
|ABS
|F
|2020
|23532
|Nathalie Ribeiro
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|San Jose Open
|ABS
|F
|2020
|26224
|Maggie GrindattiMaggie Grindatti
|L
|Pts: 6x0
|NoGi Pan Am.
|76KG
|SF
|2021
|26258
|Mayara Custodio
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|NoGi Pan Am.
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|27701
|Maria MalyjasiakMaria Malyjasiak
|L
|Armbar
|Pan American
|79KG
|SF
|2021
|27706
|Yara SoaresYara Soares
|L
|Choke from back
|Pan American
|ABS
|R1
|2021
|28393
|Rafaela GuedesRafaela Guedes
|L
|Armbar
|NoGi Worlds
|76KG
|SF
|2021
|31249
|Elisabeth Bravo
|L
|Armbar
|F2W199
|N/A
|SPF
|2022
|32829
|Fernanda CristoFernanda Cristo
|L
|Pts: 23x0
|Houston Open
|74KG
|F
|2022
|32835
|Fernanda CristoFernanda Cristo
|L
|Pts: 9x0
|Houston Open
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|33144
|Fernanda CristoFernanda Cristo
|L
|Pts: 5x0
|World Champ.
|74KG
|4F
|2022
|33160
|Gabrielle McComb
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Champ.
|ABS
|R1
|2022
|34311
|Thamires Monteiro
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Sta Cruz NGO
|ABS
|RR
|2022
|34312
|Mayara Custodio
|L
|Referee Decision
|Sta Cruz NGO
|ABS
|RR
|2022
|36867
|Fernanda MazzelliFernanda Mazzelli
|L
|Referee Decision
|NoGi Worlds
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|37016
|Amy CampoAmy Campo
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|NoGi Worlds
|71KG
|4F
|2022
|37387
|Nathalie Ribeiro
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|European Open
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|37428
|Amanda MagdaAmanda Magda
|L
|Toe hold
|European Open
|79KG
|F
|2023
|38087
|Melissa Cueto
|L
|Pts: 15x0
|LA Open
|74KG
|F
|2023
|38462
|Gabrieli PessanhaGabrieli Pessanha
|L
|Bow and arrow
|Pan American
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|38645
|Aurelie VernAurelie Vern
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Pan American
|74KG
|R1
|2023
|39229
|Mayara Custodio
|L
|Referee Decision
|Santa Cruz O
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|40602
|Maria MalyjasiakMaria Malyjasiak
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|World Champ.
|74KG
|4F
|2023
|41371
|Leticia Cardozo
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|American Nats
|69KG
|F
|2023
|41436
|Thamara FerreiraThamara Ferreira
|L
|Terra lock
|American NNG
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|43413
|Roberta Ribeiro
|L
|Referee Decision
|NoGi Pan
|ABS
|F
|2023
|44419
|Salla Simola
|L
|Pts: 6x0
|European NoGi
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|45112
|Jaine Fragoso
|L
|Referee Decision
|Sacramento NGO
|ABS
|F
|2023
|45939
|Ffion DaviesFfion Davies
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|NoGi World
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|46378
|H. Crevar
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC LB
|ABS
|F
|2024
|47002
|Mayara Custodio
|L
|Referee Decision
|Sacramento Open
|ABS
|F
|2024
|48127
|Ingridd AlvesIngridd Alves
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|Pan American
|74KG
|SF
|2024
|48141
|Gabrieli PessanhaGabrieli Pessanha
|L
|Pts: 23x0
|Pan American
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|49981
|Nathiely JesusNathiely Jesus
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADXC 4
|NA
|SPF
|2024
|50521
|Amanda MagdaAmanda Magda
|L
|Toe hold
|World Champ.
|79KG
|4F
|2024
|50541
|Maria Malijasiak
|L
|Armlock
|World Champ.
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|14858
|Sara Fearon
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 58
|NA
|SPF
|2018
|22463
|Rita Lynn
|W
|Kneebar
|Mexico City NGO
|NA
|NA
|2019
|22932
|Veronica Macedo
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|NoGi Worlds
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|22933
|Jessica Guedry
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi Worlds
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|23057
|Talita NogueiraTalita Nogueira
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 135
|NA
|SPF
|2020
|25085
|Tara White
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 162
|N/A
|SPF
|2021
|25301
|Silvia Silva
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 168
|NA
|SPF
|2021
|26262
|Melissa Cueto
|W
|Armbar
|Art Suave E4
|NA
|SPF
|2021
|27699
|Kylie Villicano
|W
|Cross Choke
|Pan American
|79KG
|4F
|2021
|32828
|Laura Heiman
|W
|Choke
|Houston Open
|74KG
|SF
|2022
|32833
|Hannah Rauch
|W
|Referee Decision
|Houston Open
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|36861
|Marcia Ramos
|W
|Triangle
|NoGi Worlds
|ABS
|8F
|2022
|37426
|Rana Qubbaj
|W
|Triangle
|European Open
|79KG
|SF
|2023
|38457
|Vannessa GriffinVannessa Griffin
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Pan American
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|39225
|Isa Reiber
|W
|Choke
|Santa Cruz O
|74KG
|RR
|2023
|39226
|Isa Reiber
|W
|Armbar
|Santa Cruz O
|74KG
|F
|2023
|40600
|Silvia Silva
|W
|Choke from back
|World Champ.
|74KG
|R1
|2023
|40657
|Emilly Vasconcelos
|W
|Choke
|Arte Suave E25
|NA
|SPF
|2023
|41369
|Deise Leonanjo
|W
|Choke
|American Nats
|69KG
|SF
|2023
|41434
|Leticia Cardozo
|W
|Armbar
|American NNG
|O77KG
|F
|2023
|43409
|Amanda Bruse
|W
|Armbar
|NoGi Pan
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|43411
|Jordan Patrick
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|NoGi Pan
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|43530
|Maggie GrindattiMaggie Grindatti
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi Pan
|71KG
|SF
|2023
|43531
|Jordan Patrick
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi Pan
|71KG
|F
|2023
|44414
|Salla Simola
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|European NoGi
|71KG
|SF
|2023
|44416
|Ane Svendsen
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|European NoGi
|71KG
|F
|2023
|45085
|Lunna Silva
|W
|Points
|Sacramento Open
|74KG
|F
|2023
|45110
|Amanda Bruise
|W
|Points
|Sacramento NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|45926
|Maggie GrindattiMaggie Grindatti
|W
|RNC
|NoGi World
|72KG
|4F
|2023
|45928
|Graciele Fava
|W
|RNC
|NoGi World
|72KG
|SF
|2023
|45929
|Salla Simola
|W
|Pts: 6x2
|NoGi World
|72KG
|F
|2023
|46373
|C. Behm
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC LB
|70KG
|4F
|2024
|46374
|N. Dillon
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC LB
|70KG
|SF
|2024
|46375
|S. Blochowsky
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC LB
|70KG
|F
|2024
|46376
|C. Behm
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC LB
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|46377
|P. Letcher
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|ADCC LB
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|46999
|Leticia Cardozo
|W
|Referee Decision
|Sacramento Open
|74KG
|F
|2024
|47001
|Lavinia Barbosa
|W
|Adv
|Sacramento Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|47013
|Karen Terra
|W
|RNC
|Sacramento NGO
|ABS
|RR
|2024
|47015
|Kyssa Silva
|W
|Guillotine
|Sacramento NGO
|ABS
|RR
|2024
|48126
|Fernanda CristoFernanda Cristo
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Pan American
|74KG
|4F
|2024
|48139
|Maria Barboza
|W
|Pts: 13x2
|Pan American
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|48452
|Sonja Tsiouris
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC WC Trials
|O65KG
|R1
|2024
|48458
|Ashley Green
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC WC Trials
|O65KG
|8F
|2024
|48463
|Brittney Elkin
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC WC Trials
|O65KG
|4F
|2024
|48465
|Bridget McEliece
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|O65KG
|SF
|2024
|48466
|Amanda LeveAmanda Leve
|W
|Injury
|ADCC WC Trials
|O65KG
|F
|2024
|50533
|Maryanna Cardoso
|W
|Choke from back
|World Champ.
|ABS
|RDS
|2024