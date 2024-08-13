Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic is a jiu-jitsu black belt who worked extensively with Dustin Akbari,  Chad Bingham, and Rafael Rosendo. Mitrovic earned two International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World titles (gi & no-gi) in the colored belt divisions where she made herself noticed on the global stage. Mitrovic would repeat the deed of earning a World No-Gi title in the pro division (adult black belt) later on while also conquering multiple IBJJF Masters World Championships and an ADCC American Trials gold medal.

Elizabeth Mitrovic Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic

Nickname: Lyzz.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie >Osvaldo Alves > Fabrício Martins > Ricardo Reis > Cassio Werneck > Dustin Akbari >Elizabeth Mitrovic

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2023)
  • 1st Place ADCC North America Trials (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 / 2024**)

Main Achievements (Masters):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2022 / 2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2020)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2015 purple)

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Precision JJ (Citrus Heights, CA)

Elizabeth Mitrovic Biography

Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic was born on October 1990, in Upland, California, and was the youngest of 3 girls. She spent her childhood in the San Bernardino county area until her family moved to High Desert, Hesperia, where she remained throughout her teenage years.

During high school Lyz found her love for sports, starting with the hurdles and throwing teams (shotput and discus). She also did cross country in the off-seasons, playing CC and Track & Field for 4 seasons, until she left for college.

While in college, where she studied Science in Entomology, Mitrovic looked for an activity to stay in shape. Through a friend she found Hapkido, there unveiling a passion for martial arts. She tried a variety of traditional MAs for a period but stuck to Hapkido, earning her black belt in March 2013.

After her black belt grading, Elizabeth wanted to try other types of combat sports, and through a friend, found her way to jiu-jitsu. She started this sport at Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness (Team Alpha Male) in the Sacramento area in February 2014 with coach Dustin Akbari.

Elizabeth immediately dove into the competition scene, with her first tournament taking place 3 months into her training at a local gym. No other women showed up, so she competed against men, losing in no-gi but beating one of her teammates in the gi division for gold. Energized by the event, Mitrovic turned up for nearly every class for the next few weeks and earned her blue belt by July.

After a disastrous attempt at the IBJJF circuit as a blue belt, Elizabeth stopped competing for a while, returning to it for the World No-Gi Championship in late 2015 as a purple belt, where she won her first world title. Sadly, she suffered a bad knee injury in the open weight class, the severity of which nearly ended her competitive career.

Mitrovic remained under coach Dustin Akbari through all belts, becoming a member of the coaching staff at Ultimate Fitness while also working. There she met MMA athlete Sara McMann and her husband, BJJ black belt Chad Bingham, with whom she also started training. On March 27, 2019, Mitrovic became Dustin Akbari’s first female black belt.

In March 2020, Elizabeth switched gyms to Precision Jiu-Jitsu Academy of McMann and Bingham, in Citrus Heights, California. During this period, Elizabeth met Rafael Rosendo (Bingham’s coach at Alliance Greenville), who also helped Lyzz’s game tremendously.

Elizabeth Mitrovic Grappling Record

48 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    14 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    24 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

24 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Armbar
42
10
Choke
17
4
RNC
13
3
Triangle
8
2
Choke from back
8
2
Guillotine
4
1
Kneebar
4
1
Cross Choke
4
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
47 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    24 (51%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    13 (28%)
  • BY DECISION
    8 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

13 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Armbar
38
5
Toe hold
15
2
Choke from back
8
1
Bow and arrow
8
1
Terra lock
8
1
Armlock
8
1
Kneebar
8
1
Triangle
8
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Elizabeth Mitrovic Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
20024Gabrielle McCombLArmbarSan Jose OpenABSF2019
20569Jessica FlowersJessica FlowersLArmbarWorld Champ.74KGNA2019
20570Nikki SullivanLKneebarWorld Champ.ABSNA2019
20858Amanda LowenLTriangleF2W 114NASPF2019
20935Talita NogueiraTalita NogueiraLPts: 6x0American NG NatsO76KGF2019
20972Talita NogueiraTalita NogueiraLPointsAmerican NatsO79KGRR2019
20973Claudia DovalClaudia DovalLPointsAmerican NatsO79KGRR2019
21423Talita NogueiraTalita NogueiraLPts: 24x2Las Vegas OpenO79KGF2019
22455Danielle AlvarezDanielle AlvarezLPointsMexico City OpenO79KGF2019
22456Danielle AlvarezDanielle AlvarezLPointsMexico City OpenABSF2019
22934Talita NogueiraTalita NogueiraLReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds76KGF2019
23249Karen AntunesKaren AntunesLPts: 4x2Fresno OpenABSF2020
23532Nathalie RibeiroLPts: 2x0San Jose OpenABSF2020
26224Maggie GrindattiMaggie GrindattiLPts: 6x0NoGi Pan Am.76KGSF2021
26258Mayara CustodioLPts: 7x0NoGi Pan Am.ABS4F2021
27701Maria MalyjasiakMaria MalyjasiakLArmbarPan American79KGSF2021
27706Yara SoaresYara SoaresLChoke from backPan AmericanABSR12021
28393Rafaela GuedesRafaela GuedesLArmbarNoGi Worlds76KGSF2021
31249Elisabeth BravoLArmbarF2W199N/ASPF2022
32829Fernanda CristoFernanda CristoLPts: 23x0Houston Open74KGF2022
32835Fernanda CristoFernanda CristoLPts: 9x0Houston OpenABSSF2022
33144Fernanda CristoFernanda CristoLPts: 5x0World Champ.74KG4F2022
33160Gabrielle McCombLPts: 2x0World Champ.ABSR12022
34311Thamires MonteiroLPts: 2x0Sta Cruz NGOABSRR2022
34312Mayara CustodioLReferee DecisionSta Cruz NGOABSRR2022
36867Fernanda MazzelliFernanda MazzelliLReferee DecisionNoGi WorldsABS4F2022
37016Amy CampoAmy CampoLPts: 7x0NoGi Worlds71KG4F2022
37387Nathalie RibeiroLPts: 4x2European OpenABSR12023
37428Amanda MagdaAmanda MagdaLToe holdEuropean Open79KGF2023
38087Melissa CuetoLPts: 15x0LA Open74KGF2023
38462Gabrieli PessanhaGabrieli PessanhaLBow and arrowPan AmericanABS4F2023
38645Aurelie VernAurelie VernLPts: 2x0Pan American74KGR12023
39229Mayara CustodioLReferee DecisionSanta Cruz OABSSF2023
40602Maria MalyjasiakMaria MalyjasiakLPts: 3x0World Champ.74KG4F2023
41371Leticia CardozoLPts: 0x0, AdvAmerican Nats69KGF2023
41436Thamara FerreiraThamara FerreiraLTerra lockAmerican NNGABSSF2023
43413Roberta RibeiroLReferee DecisionNoGi PanABSF2023
44419Salla SimolaLPts: 6x0European NoGiABS4F2023
45112Jaine FragosoLReferee DecisionSacramento NGOABSF2023
45939Ffion DaviesFfion DaviesLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldABS4F2023
46378H. CrevarLPts: 3x0ADCC LBABSF2024
47002Mayara CustodioLReferee DecisionSacramento OpenABSF2024
48127Ingridd AlvesIngridd AlvesLPts: 4x0Pan American74KGSF2024
48141Gabrieli PessanhaGabrieli PessanhaLPts: 23x0Pan AmericanABSSF2024
49981Nathiely JesusNathiely JesusLReferee DecisionADXC 4NASPF2024
50521Amanda MagdaAmanda MagdaLToe holdWorld Champ.79KG4F2024
50541Maria MalijasiakLArmlockWorld Champ.ABS4F2024
14858Sara FearonWReferee DecisionF2W 58NASPF2018
22463Rita LynnWKneebarMexico City NGONANA2019
22932Veronica MacedoWPts: 6x0NoGi Worlds76KG4F2019
22933Jessica GuedryWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds76KGSF2019
23057Talita NogueiraTalita NogueiraWReferee DecisionF2W 135NASPF2020
25085Tara WhiteWReferee DecisionF2W 162N/ASPF2021
25301Silvia SilvaWReferee DecisionF2W 168NASPF2021
26262Melissa CuetoWArmbarArt Suave E4NASPF2021
27699Kylie VillicanoWCross ChokePan American79KG4F2021
32828Laura HeimanWChokeHouston Open74KGSF2022
32833Hannah RauchWReferee DecisionHouston OpenABS4F2022
36861Marcia RamosWTriangleNoGi WorldsABS8F2022
37426Rana QubbajWTriangleEuropean Open79KGSF2023
38457Vannessa GriffinVannessa GriffinWPts: 2x0Pan AmericanABSR12023
39225Isa ReiberWChokeSanta Cruz O74KGRR2023
39226Isa ReiberWArmbarSanta Cruz O74KGF2023
40600Silvia SilvaWChoke from backWorld Champ.74KGR12023
40657Emilly VasconcelosWChokeArte Suave E25NASPF2023
41369Deise LeonanjoWChokeAmerican Nats69KGSF2023
41434Leticia CardozoWArmbarAmerican NNGO77KGF2023
43409Amanda BruseWArmbarNoGi PanABS4F2023
43411Jordan PatrickWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi PanABSSF2023
43530Maggie GrindattiMaggie GrindattiWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan71KGSF2023
43531Jordan PatrickWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan71KGF2023
44414Salla SimolaWPts: 5x0European NoGi71KGSF2023
44416Ane SvendsenWPts: 3x0European NoGi71KGF2023
45085Lunna SilvaWPointsSacramento Open74KGF2023
45110Amanda BruiseWPointsSacramento NGOABSSF2023
45926Maggie GrindattiMaggie GrindattiWRNCNoGi World72KG4F2023
45928Graciele FavaWRNCNoGi World72KGSF2023
45929Salla SimolaWPts: 6x2NoGi World72KGF2023
46373C. BehmWArmbarADCC LB70KG4F2024
46374N. DillonWPts: 3x0ADCC LB70KGSF2024
46375S. BlochowskyWArmbarADCC LB70KGF2024
46376C. BehmWArmbarADCC LBABS4F2024
46377P. LetcherWPts: 6x0ADCC LBABSSF2024
46999Leticia CardozoWReferee DecisionSacramento Open74KGF2024
47001Lavinia BarbosaWAdvSacramento OpenABSSF2024
47013Karen TerraWRNCSacramento NGOABSRR2024
47015Kyssa SilvaWGuillotineSacramento NGOABSRR2024
48126Fernanda CristoFernanda CristoWPts: 2x2, AdvPan American74KG4F2024
48139Maria BarbozaWPts: 13x2Pan AmericanABS4F2024
48452Sonja TsiourisWArmbarADCC WC TrialsO65KGR12024
48458Ashley GreenWArmbarADCC WC TrialsO65KG8F2024
48463Brittney ElkinWArmbarADCC WC TrialsO65KG4F2024
48465Bridget McElieceWPts: 2x0ADCC WC TrialsO65KGSF2024
48466Amanda LeveAmanda LeveWInjuryADCC WC TrialsO65KGF2024
50533Maryanna CardosoWChoke from backWorld Champ.ABSRDS2024
