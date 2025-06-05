Gabriel de Sousa Ribeiro, commonly known as Gabriel “Veloso,” is a Brazilian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Erich Munis, who made a name in the sport while representing teams Dream Art and Fratres. Originally from the state of Maranhão, Gabriel Ribeiro first made waves while competing on the São Paulo circuit, going on to achieve international success, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league.

Gabriel Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel de Sousa Ribeiro

Nickname: Although often referenced as Veloso, this isn’t Gabriel’s real surname but rather his grandfather’s last name (from his mother’s side), which he uses in homage to this side of his family.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense > Erich Munis > Gabriel Ribeiro

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 blue, 2024** brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 / 2020 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100.50kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Gabriel Ribeiro “Veloso” Biography

Gabriel de Sousa Ribeiro was born in June 2002, in the Brazilian state of Maranhão, where he was raised.

Martial arts entered Gabriel’s life early through karate, which he started around the age of 7. Three years later, while spending time with a close friend who practiced jiu-jitsu, he was introduced to a grappling technique that captured his interest, and he decided to join a local club.

Gabriel was 10-11 when he signed up for Rodrigo Rosendo’s jiu-jitsu academy. Rodrigo -also known as Argentino- became Ribeiro’s first instructor, guiding him through all the kids’ and juvenile belts ranks up to his mid-teens.

At 15, a blue belt at the time, Gabriel was invited to join the Dream Art squad as an athlete, a professional jiu-jitsu team dedicated to developing the top rising talents in Brazil. Veloso agreed to the deal and moved to São Paulo, where the academy was located, training with Coaches Gabriel Figueiro & Isaque Bahiense.

Under the umbrella of Dream Art, Gabriel Ribeiro “Veloso” became one of the main colored belts in the nation, though his time with DA would end as a brown belt, midway through 2023, when Veloso and teammate Gabriel Galvão left the camp despite the solid competitive results. Without a team, Veloso and Galvão joined Fratres, another local professional Team based in São Paulo, where the two friends continued their path of success.

Gabriel Ribeiro “Veloso” was promoted to black belt in January 2024 by Erich Munis while standing on the podium of the IBJJF European Championship.