Ana Carolina Lima Da Silva is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) and a representative of the Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) team in the sport’s international circuit. Although originally from Brazil, Ana Silva started her career in Argentina and the United States where she worked with numerous coaches, including Ícaro Ventura, Neury Gomes, Ronaldo Campos, the aforementioned Abreu, and Guilherme Mendes. Ana broke through as one of the top rooster weights in the world in 2024, after her performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan Championship, where she closed out the division alongside fellow AOJ colleague, Shelby Murphey.

Ana Lima Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ana Carolina Lima Da Silva

Nickname: over the years, Ana has had many nicknames, from “Pitbullzinha” – Little Pitbull in Portuguese slang – as well as “Braba”, which in her mother tongue is slang for tough, and “Marrenta” which is also Portuguese/Brazilian slang for cocky or someone who is overconfident to the point of arrogance. All these nicknames derive from her competitive career, where she often ventured into the open weight classes, despite being a rooster-weight.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Francisco Toco > Roberto Abreu > Ana Carolina Silva

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022** purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place JJ CON (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023* brown)

2nd Place JJ CON (2023* brown)

3rd Place Pan Championship (2022 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: AOJ

Ana Lima da Silva Biography

Ana Lima da Silva was born on December 2, 2001, in Vassouras – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but moved around through the states of Rio and Espirito Santo during her childhood, settling in the country of Argentina when she was 12.

Showing a sporty character from early childhood, Ana started playing futsal at 4, adding Muay Thai to her weekly activities at 11.

Due to her father being a jiu-jitsu practitioner, Ana showed a lot of interest in this sport/martial art as a child but was denied access to this activity due to her dad’s belief that BJJ was not a girls’ sport. That changed in her early teens, in Argentina, after he saw a gym with other female athletes training and competing, then allowing Silva to join the club.

Ana Lima Silva started practicing jiu-jitsu in 2016, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, under the tutelage of Ícaro Ventura, of Team United. Silva trained with Mr. Ventura up to the orange belt rank.

In 2020 she left Argentina and moved to Boston, Massachusetts in the United States. While in Boston, Ana restarted jiu-jitsu with coach Ronaldo Campos while also joining her school’s wrestling team (Stoughton High) for one season, earning the State Championship (2020) and the Best Pinner award at the tournament.

After she was promoted to the purple belt rank in jiu-jitsu, Ana Silva decided to follow jiu-jitsu as a career. To achieve her goal of becoming a world-class athlete, she moved to Miami, Florida, to train at Fight Sports under Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu, where Ana found success, earning her brown belt and her first world title (no-gi) in 2023.

After her win at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship in the brown belt division (December 7, 2023), Ana Lima Silva was promoted to black belt by coach Roberto Abreu.

In 2024, Ana moved to the Art Of Jiu-Jitsu Academy (AOJ) with the blessing of coach Roberto Abreu. The fact that Fight Sports had become a team focused on the no-gi & submission-wrestling ruleset and that Silva’s goals were more aligned with the Kimono ruleset led to that decision.