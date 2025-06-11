Ana Beatriz Santos Silva, commonly known as Ana Beatriz or as Bia, is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Paulo Rezende, who represented the Casa do Atleta workgroup as well as Team Vision for most of her sporting career. Ana Beatriz first made waves in the sport while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP), leagues where she conquered multiple important medals as an amateur and a pro.

Ana Beatriz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ana Beatriz Santos Silva

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Fernando “Pinduka” > Leonardo Castello Branco > Paulo Rezende > Ana Beatriz

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 blue)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023** brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 blue)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 blue, 2023 purple, 2024 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023* purple, 2024* brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team / Association: Vision / Calasans Camargo

Ana Beatriz Santos Biography

Ana Beatriz Santos Silva was born in March 2003, in Campos do Jordão, a city located in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, where she was raised.

Growing up, Ana Beatriz was a sporty child, participating in scholastic leagues in several disciplines such as football (soccer), basketball, and volleyball, prior to finding a fascination for martial arts through judo at 13.

Ana started competing in judo, unsuccessfully, for about a year, but, rather than succumb to the heartbreak of the losses, Beatriz decided to dedicate herself even more to the sport in pursuit of victory. This decision led her to jiu-jitsu, a sport she joined to help improve certain aspects of her judo game where she was lacking. The young Campos do Jordão native competed in both judo and jiu-jitsu for a couple of years, but around her 16th birthday, she opted to pursue solely BJJ, as she had grown fonder of this ruleset by that time.

Guided by coach Mario Henrique at the start, Ana Beatriz opted to switch camps to dedicate herself fully to jiu-jitsu as a blue belt; a time when she joined Paulo Rezende‘s well-known Casa do Atleta (Athlete’s House) in Minas Gerais, a professional BJJ squad sponsored by the team Vision which was famous for its development of many quality grapplers in the past, including Marcelo Garcia and Matheus Diniz.

Under the guidance of Paulo Rezende, Ana Beatriz conquered numerous titles in the colored belt divisions of the sport. The good form shown on the mats by Ana led coach Paulão to promote her to the black belt rank, a ceremony that took place on May 21, 2024.

As a black belt, Ana Beatriz felt disheartened in pursuing a professional career in this sport and nearly abandoned this profession. This sentiment dissipated after she started making regular trips to the Calasans Camargo gym, a workgroup led by Claudio Calasans. She remained a representative of Vision but trained regularly – particularly in preparation for big events – with the São José dos Campos team.