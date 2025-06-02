IBJJF World Championship 2025 Results, Records Shattered And History Made

JUNE 1, 2025, LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, was the date and location set by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) for this year’s edition of its World Championship, the most consequential tournament in the Gi Jiu-Jitsu ruleset.

Despite a handful of important athletes missing from the line-up, names such as 2024 Grand Slam winner Mica Galvao or 2025 Pans champion Rerisson Gabriel, the Mundial did manage to gather the overall bulk of the best jiu-jitsu players currently active in the sport. The highly competitive divisions of the tournament managed to offer spectacular moments and one of the most fun tournaments to follow this year. Below are some of the key elements of what transpired this weekend on the mats, as well as the main match results.

Speaking of Grand Slam winners, among its many spotlight-worthy performances at the Mundial, there are certainly 3 names who need to be mentioned. Namely, those of Adam Wardzinski (Checkmat), Janaina Lebre (AOJ), and Diego “Pato” Oliveira (AOJ), all of whom conquered world titles this weekend while also achieving the Holy Grail of Gi jiu-jitsu: the IBJJF Grand Slam. Meaning, winning the European, Brazilian Nationals, Pans, and World Championship in one season. This is traditionally a very rare occasion in our sport, an honorary goal only reached by two male athletes, at this level, prior to 2025. By the end of his finals match, Poland’s Wardzinski let his belt rest on the mat as a sign of his retirement from the professional division. The final marked his 366th match in the adult black belt category.

A fair few names will be remembered after this World Championship, and without a doubt, Mia Funegra will be among them. The AOJ athlete received her black belt the day before the tournament from her coach, Guilherme Mendes, with the intent of breaking records and becoming the youngest-ever IBJJF black belt world champion in the 29-year history of the tournament. The mission of taking on the toughest light-featherweight division we’ve seen in a long time in her black belt debut, at the age of 18, was an audacious one. Still, she breezed through in like an experienced veteran with a dominant win over the former world champ Amanda Monteiro Canuto (12×0) in the very first round, then a bulldozer performance over Ann Wright (20×0), a submission against, arguably, the #2 featherweight in the world right now-Jessica Caroline- and a very tough final against Andressa Guirau. Stunning performance.

Also worthy of mention was the Phoenix-like performance of Roosevelt Sousa. The former Fight Sports representative returned to the gi last year at the IBJJF Crown after a lengthy hiatus from the grappling pijamas and has, since then, returned to this ruleset on a couple more occasions. Sousa put on some very fun performances this weekend, beating strong names such as Helder Tropeco, Luis Cantareira Oliveira, and last year’s world champ, Seif Houmine, on his way to a final clash with the talented Gutemberg Pereira. Sousa came out the victor, making this his first major title with the Gi at the adult black belt level. Not bad for a veteran with nearly 200 matches in the pro division.

The rookies were on fire at the Mundial de Jiu-Jitsu mats this weekend. After the aforementioned Mia Funegra, it was Jalen Fonacier, the Alliance Los Angeles representative has the nickname “The Future,” and who can argue with that, after these first few months at black belt? Fonacier started 2025 by placing second at the Euros, later he won the Pans, and this weekend he cemented his name as one of the best rookie years in the history of BJJ with a gold medal at the Mundial.

The Underdog Moment of the tournament was seeing #22 seed Joao “Bisnaga” Mendes take out the biggest names in the division to conquer his first gold medal at black belt in this tournament. Mendes has always been a very enjoyable athlete to follow, with excellent technique and gamesmanship, but had fallen short a fair few times. He came into Long Beach as the number 22 seed in the bracket thanks to a poor first-round loss at the Brazilian Nationals. One by one, Mendes was able to surpass his 5 opponents, leading to the epic match against the #1 featherweight in the world, Meyram Maquine. Bisnaga was able to nullify Mey’s powerful outside passing using the spider-guard and attacked when he could, a strategy that earned him the judges’ nod.

2025 IBJJF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS QUICK STATS

Adult black belt division

– Male Matches: 200 matches (45 less than 2024)

– Female Matches: 108 (31 more than 2024)

– Total Matches: 308

– Male Submissions: 60 subs (30%)

– Female Submissions: 39 subs (36%)

– Total Submissions: 99 subs

– Athlete With Most Submissions: Andy Murasaki & Jansen Gomes (4 subs each)

2025 Adult Black Belt World Champions:

Male 57KG: Jalen Fonacier (Alliance)

Male 64KG: Diego “Pato” Oliveira (AOJ)

Male 70KG: Joao Mendes (Atos)

Male 76KG: Matheus Gabriel (Checkmat)

Male 82KG: Tainan Dalpra (AOJ)

Male 88KG: Jansen Gomes (Checkmat)

Male 94KG: Adam Wardzinski (Checkmat)

Male 100KG: Erich Munis (Soldiers JJ)

Male +100KG: Roosevelt Sousa

Male Open: Erich Munis (Soldiers JJ)

Female 48KG: Mayssa Bastos (AOJ)

Female 53KG: Mia Funegra (AOJ)

Female 58KG: Larissa Campos (AOJ)

Female 63KG: Janaina Lebre (AOJ)

Female 69KG: Thalyta Silva (Fratres)

Female 74KG: Thamara Ferreira (Fratres)

Female 79KG: Larissa Dias (R1NG)

Female +79KG: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

Female Open: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

ROOSTER, MALE (19 matches)

QF – Rodnei Barbosa def. Cory Walker via decision

QF – Bebeto Oliveira def. Yuri Silva via armbar

QF – Thalison Soares de. Nathannael Fernandes via 2×0

QF – Jalen Fonacier def. Oziel Santos via triangle-armlock

SF – Jalen Fonacier def. Thalison Soares via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

SF – Bebeto Oliveira def. Rodnei Barbosa via 2×0

F – Jalen Fonacier def. Bebeto Oliveira via 12×8

LIGHT FEATHER, MALE (16 matches)

QF – Diogo Reis def. Jefferson Fagundes via 6×2

QF – Malachi Edmond def. Leonardo Mario via 4x4pt, 4x0adv

QF – Diego “Pato” def. Junior Righetti via 0x0pt, 2x0adv

QF – Shoya Ishiguro def. Marcos Gomes via 6×4

SF – Diego Oliveira def. Shoya Ishiguro via 7×2

SF – Diogo Reis def. Leonardo Mario via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

F – Diego Oliveira def. Diogo Oliveira via decision

FEATHER, MALE (20 matches)

QF – Joao “Bisnaga” def. Marco Mendes via 4×2

QF – Diego Sodre def. Kennedy Maciel via loop choke

QF – Cole Abate def. Alex Sodre via 2×0

QF – Meyram Maquine def. Ademir Barreto via 6×4

SF – Joao “Bisnaga” def. Diego Sodre via Caio Terra footlock

SF – Meyram Maquine def. Cole Abate via 0x0pt, 2x1adv

F – Joao “Bisnaga” Mendes def. Meyram Maquine via decision

LIGHT, MALE (30 matches)

QF – Andy Murasaki def. Kevin Mahecha via choke from the back

QF – Leonardo Souza Oliveira def. Alef Brito via 2x2pt, 4x1adv

QF – Alexandre Jesus def. Elijah Dorsey via 0x0pt, 2x1adv

QF – Matheus Gabriel def. Pedro Maia via decision

SF – Andy Murasaki def. Leonardo Oliveira via footlock

SF – Matheus Gabriel def. Alexandre Jesus via 4×2

F – Matheus Gabriel def. Andy Murasaki via 4×2

MIDDLE, MALE (22 matches)

QF – Rolando Samson def. Yuri Rodrigues via 6×4

QF – Yan “Pica-Pau” via Matheus Luna via decision

QF – Ronaldo Junior def. Jefferson Goteu via 4x4pt, 1x0adv

QF – Tainan Dalpra def. Gabriel Machado via armbar

SF – Tainan Dalpra def. Ronaldo Junior via DQ (knee-reaping)

SF – Rolando Samson def. Yan Lucas via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

F – Tainan Dalpra def. Rolando Samson via 5×0

MEDIUM-HEAVY, MALE (26 matches)

QF – Gustavo Batista def. Matheus Spirandeli via cross choke

QF – Manuel Ribamar def. Wallisson Oliveira via 2×0

QF – Jansen Gomes def. Paulo Merlin via armbar

QF – Raul Basilio def. Manoel Porto via 2x2pt, 2x1adv

SF – Jansen Gomes def. Raul Basilio via choke from the back

SF – Gustavo Batista def. Wallisson Oliveira via choke from the back

F – Jansen Gomes def. Gustavo Batista via 0x0pt, 6x0adv

HEAVY, MALE (21 matches)

QF – Rider Zuchi def. Mateus Rodrigues via 2×0

QF – Adam Wardzinski def. Lucas Norat via 13×0

QF – Leonardo Ferreira def. Elder Cruz via brabo choke

QF – Pedro Machado def. Hygor Brito via decision

SF – Adam Wardzinski def. Rider Zuchi via 13×0

SF – Leonardo Ferreira def. Pedro Machado via 2x2pt, 1x0adv

F – Adam Wardzinski def. Leonardo Ferreira via 2×0

SUPER-HEAVY, MALE (12 matches)

QF – Nolan Stuart def. Marcelo Gomide via 2×0

QF – Marcos Carrozzino def. Windson Torres via 2x2pt, 2x1adv

QF – Vinicius Liberati def. Biel Oliveira via 2×0

QF – Erich Munis def. Lucas Alves via straight ankle lock

SF – Erich Munis def. Vinicius Liberati via 4×2

SF – Nolan Stuart def. Marcos Carrozzino via 2×0

F – Erich Munis def. Nolan Stuart via 7×0

ULTRA-HEAVY, MALE (15 matches)

QF – Roosevelt Sousa def. Seif-eddine Houmine via 5×0

QF – Luis “Cantareira” def. Guilherme Augusto via 2×0

QF – Gutemberg Pereira def. Lucas Montalvao via decision

QF – Pedro Lucas def. Leon Mendonca via 4×2

SF – Roosevelt Sousa def. Luis Oliveira via choke from the back

SF – Gutemberg Pereira def. Pedro Lucas via DQ (stalling)

F – Roosevelt Sousa def. Gutemberg Pereira via advantages

OPEN-WEIGHT, MALE (19 matches)

QF – Luis “Cantareira” def. Hygor Brito via 5×0

QF – Erich Munis def. Anderson Kaua via armbar

QF – Marcus “Scooby” def. Marcos Carrozzino via 5×0

QF – Gutemberg Pereira def. Anderson Munis via arm-in Ezekiel

SF – Erich Munis def. Luis Oliveira “Cantareira” via 2×0

SF – Gutemberg Pereira def. Marcus Ribeiro via 8×2

F – Erich Munis won gold by WO Gutemberg was injured in a previous match and could not compete in the final

ROOSTER, FEMALE (12 matches)

QF – Kanae Ikeda def. Melody Wong via 8×0

QF – Mayssa Bastos def. Mara Kelly via choke from the back

QF – Mariana Rolszt def. Lavinia Barbosa via 2×0

QF – Amber Freitas def. Thais Loureiro via penalty

SF – Mayssa Bastos def. Kanae Ikeda via tarikoplata

SF – Mariana Rolszt def. Amber Freitas via 0x0pt, 5x1adv

F – Mayssa Bastos def. Mariana Rolszt via 13×0

LIGHT FEATHER, FEMALE (12 matches)

QF – Mia Funegra def. Ann Wright via 20×0

QF – Jessica Caroline def. Diana Teixeira via 2x2pt, 1x0adv

QF – Andressa Nogueira def. Brenda Larissa via 4×2

QF – Rose El-Sharouni def. Shelby Murphey via decision

SF – Andressa Nogueira def. Rose Sharouni via 9×0

SF – Mia Funegra def. Jessica Caroline via guillotine

F – Mia Funegra def. Andressa Nogueira via 0x0pt, 3x2adv

FEATHER, FEMALE (14 matches)

QF – Maria Luiza def. Emily Nicholson via choke from the back

QF – Caroline Vinhaes def. Margot Ciccarelli via 2×0

QF – Cassia Moura def. Gabi McComb via decision

QF – Larissa Campos def. Astrid Scholin via choke

SF – Larissa Campos def. Cassia Moura via 2x2pt, 6x0adv

SF – Caroline Vinhaes def. Maria Luiza via 4x4pt, 2x1adv

F – Larissa Campos def. Caroline Vinhaes via triangle

LIGHT, FEMALE (12 matches)

QF – Janaina Lebre def. Janine Mutton via armbar

QF – Brianna St-Marie def. Maria Claudia via katagatame

QF – Vitoria Vieira def. Luciane Santos via 12×2

QF – Luiza Monteiro def. Julia Carvalho via 22×0

SF – Luiza Monteiro def. Vitoria Vieira via arm-in Ezekiel

SF – Janaina Lebre def. Brianna Ste-Marie via 2x2pt, 3x2adv

F – Janaina Lebre def. Luiza Monteiro via 4×2

MIDDLE, FEMALE (18 matches)

QF – Thalyta Silva def. Chloe McNally via 6×0

QF – Gisele Menezes def. Ana Beatriz Santos via decision

QF – Elisabeth Clay def. Larissa Martins via straight ankle lock

QF – Rebeca Lima def. Vannessa Griffin via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

SF – Thata Silva def. Gisele Menezes via 0x0pt, 2x1adv

SF – Elisabeth Clay def. Rebeca Lima via straight ankle lock

F – Thalyta Silva def. Elisabeth Clay via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

MEDIUM-HEAVY, FEMALE (14 matches)

QF – Salla Simola def. Maria Malyjasiak via corkscrew footlock

QF – Thamara Ferreira def. Kauane Silva via DQ (slam)

QF – Elizabeth Mitrovic def. “Maca” Vicentini via 6×2

QF – Ingridd Alves def. Aurelie Vern via 0x0pt, 2x1adv

SF – Ingridd Alves def. Elizabeth Mitrovic via 4×2

SF – Thamara Ferreira def. Salla Simola via toe hold

F – Thamara Ferreira def. Ingridd Alves via 0x0pt, 2x0adv

HEAVY, FEMALE (5 matches)

QF – Tamiris Silva def. Maria Ruffatto via 2×0

QF – Yara Soares via WO

QF – Anabel Lopez via WO

QF – Larissa Dias def. Izadora Cristina via 2×0

SF – Yara Soares def. Tamiris Silva via toe hold

SF – Larissa Dias def. Anabel Lopez via decision

F – Larissa Dias def. Yara Soares via 8×6

SUPER-HEAVY, FEMALE (5 matches)

QF – Tayane Porfirio def. Michelle Dunchus via wristlock

QF – Bridgett Brumbaugh via WO

QF – Maria Barboza def. Mayara Custodio via decision

QF – Gabrieli Pessanha advanced via WO

SF – Gabrieli Pessanha def. Bridgett Brumbaugh via choke from the back

SF – Tayane Porfirio def. Maria Barboza via 0x0pt, 2x0adv

F – Gabrieli Pessanha def. Tayane Porfirio via 0x0pt, 1x0adv

OPEN-WEIGHT, FEMALE (15 matches)

QF – Tayane Porfirio def. Yara Soares via 4×0

QF – Elisabeth Clay def. Maria Ruffatto via decision

QF – Izadora Silva def. Salla Simola via RNC

QF – Gabrieli Pessanha def. Maria Barboza via no-arm triangle

SF – Gabrieli Pessanha def. Elisabeth Clay via straight ankle lock

SF – Tayane Porfirio def. Izadora Silva via choke

F – Gabrieli Pessanha def. Tayane Porfirio via choke from the back