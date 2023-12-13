Gabriel Brod is a jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Felipe Pena (Preguiça) who first made waves in the sport while competing for Pena’s FP Gold Team under the Gracie Barra banner, where he won numerous important titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit. First, as a colored belt rank – which included a purple belt world title (2022) & a brown belt Brazilian National title (2023) – and later in the pro-division, cementing his claim as one of the top grapplers of his generation in the kimono ruleset and no-gi as well.

Gabriel Brod Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Viebrantz Brod

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinicius Magalhães > Marcelo Azevedo > Felipe Pena > Gabriel Brod

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2023)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open NOGI (2023*)

1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open (2023)

1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open NOGI (2023**)

1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open (2023)

1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open NOGI (2023**)

3rd Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2023*)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023* brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple, 2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021* purple, 2022 / 2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Straight Ankle Lock (Botinha)

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra / FP Gold Team

Gabriel Brod Biography

Gabriel Brod was born on July 26, 1995, in Pelotas, a town located in the Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where he grew up.

As his father was a big name in the local motocross circuit, Gabriel was introduced to motorcycles early in his life and by the time he was 10, he was already competing in this sport alongside his dad.

Although highly invested in motorcycles, Gabriel was an overweight kid and became more conscious about his figure during his early teens. With the idea of losing weight in mind, Brod decided to join a neighboring martial arts club at the age of 14, practicing Muay Thai for nearly 6 years and competing in 4 amateur superfights with an immaculate record.

Brod joined the army when he was 18 and was extremely involved in the corp, participating in 2 Peacefying Missions in Rio de Janeiro’s dangerous slums (Favela) and was on a peace mission in Haiti with the United Nations’ Blue Helmet squad, where he earned a medal.

During his time with the army, Gabriel contemplated a career in mixed martial arts and started training jiu-jitsu as a complement to his striking skills under the guidance of Fabiano Indio. As time progressed, young Brod became more interested in jiu-jitsu and eventually gave up on his MMA dream to pursue a career in BJJ.

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Felipe Pena (Preguiça) produced a Qualifier for his professional jiu-jitsu squad, a project named FP Golden Team, aimed at the development of the best undiscovered talents in the lower belt divisions of the sport in Brazil. Gabriel – a purple belt at the time – applied, and after 3 grueling days of tests, he was able to qualify for the team, being one of 10 athletes to do so.

Before being accepted by the FP Golden Team project, Gabriel Brod had never been a full-time athlete. He was in his 2nd year of Nutrition studies at the Federal University of Pelotas but decided to vacate his university spot and move to Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais.

Brod arrived at the Golden Team as a purple belt, earning his brown and black belt from coach Felipe Pena, the latter in a promotion that took place on July 06, 2023.