Estevan Martinez

Estevan Martinez-Garcia is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Rocha and a representative of the ZR Team in the sport’s global circuit, who worked extensively with the Lopez Brothers (Kalo and Kale) prior to his time with coach Rocha. Estevan Martinez first made waves as a black belt while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation league, where he earned 2 American Nationals titles (Gi and No-Gi) in his debut year, later conquering a Pan American gold medal (2021) in No-Gi.

Estevan Martinez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Estevan G Martinez-Garcia

Nickname: Martinez’s social media tags and brand name is “Giant Slayer”. This is due to Estevan’s willingness to compete in the open weight division, despite being a rooster-weight athlete.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Jose Olimpio > Lucas Rocha > Estevan Martinez

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Memphis Open (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Memphis Open NOGI (2021*)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Orlando Open NOGI (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Memphis Open (2021*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2017 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Blitz Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Galo (127.0 lbs / 57,50 kg)

Team/Association: ZR Team

Estevan Martinez Biography

Estevan Martinez was born on March 28, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

At the age of 14, Estevan decided to apply for his high school’s wrestling team, competing plenty during a 4 year period for said team. Shortly after graduating from high school (2011), one of Martinez’s wrestling buddies asked him to tag along to a jiu-jitsu class at a local club. Although unfamiliar with the sport, Estevan accepted.

After an initial interaction with the sport, and particularly after learning of BJJ’s strong tournament scene, Estevan became increasingly devoted to submission-grappling. Starting out in jiu-jitsu with coaches Kalo and Kale Lopez, Estevan made waves in the local circuit while climbing the rankings of the martial art up until his brown belt.

Even though he allocated all his resources to the sport, Estevan was not achieving the results he aspired for at an international level. The lengthy, expensive trips to compete in California and the fact that he trained in a smaller team were strong reasons for Martinez to decide on making a switch to a bigger training hub. The opportunity to move out of Albuquerque came by in 2017, through one of Estevan’s friends, Mike Medina. Mike trained at the US Headquarters of the ZR Team with 3 athletes greatly admired by Martinez, namely Lucas Rocha, Diego Ramalho, and Gabriel Sousa. Medina offered the young athlete a chance to come to California and train with the team, an proposal accepted by Estevan.

Estevan Martinez trained under Lucas for three years earning my black belt on June 1, 2019, after a bronze medal at the IBJJF World Championships that year.

Estevan Martinez Grappling Record

13 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (8%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    12 (92%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

12 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
33
4
#86e620
Choke from back
25
3
#5AD3D1
RNC
17
2
#d1212a
Calf crusher
8
1
#fad11b
Reverse omoplata
8
1
#f58822
Inside heel hook
8
1
12
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (58%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Kimura
33
1
#86e620
Triangle
33
1
#5AD3D1
Armbar
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Estevan Martinez Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21512Kalel SantosLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LA56KGF2019
23286Pedro SerranoPedro SerranoLPointsSan Jose Open64KGSF2020
23787Jonas AndradeJonas AndradeLPts: 1x0Grand Slam MIA56KGRR2020
23788Jonas AndradeJonas AndradeLPts: 6x0Grand Slam MIA56KGRR2020
24365Gabriel AlmeidaGabriel AlmeidaLPts: 20x0American NatsABS8F2020
24404Jackson DouglasJackson DouglasLKimuraAmerican NGNABSR12020
24738Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLTriangleOrlando OpenABS4F2020
25185Junny OcasioJunny OcasioLReferee DecisionOrlando NGO61KGF2021
25210Pedro PalharesLPts: 4x2Orlando NGOABS4F2021
25482Rehan MuttalibLPts: 4x2Charleston OpenABS4F2021
25574Joshua BacallaoLPts: 6x2Houston NGOABS4F2021
25957Yago SouzaYago SouzaLArmbarMemphis OpenABSSF2021
23308Zachary leCatesWRNCSan Jose NGO73KGF2020
24311Jorge VasquezWChoke from backAmerican Nats57KG4F2020
24313Henrique RossiWChoke from backAmerican Nats57KGF2020
24375David ZennarioWArmbarAmerican NGN54KGSF2020
24376Lee RosenfieldWArmbarAmerican NGN54KGF2020
25184Rashawn KershawWArmbarOrlando NGO61KGSF2021
25206Charles McGuireWCalf crusherOrlando NGOABSR12021
25789Keneth NakagawaWReverse omoplataNoGi Pan Am.55KG4F2021
25793Santos RiveraWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Am.55KGSF2021
25795Roiter SilvaWInside heel hookNoGi Pan Am.55KGF2021
25945Octavio FloresWChoke from backMemphis Open64KGF2021
25956Octavio FloresWArmbarMemphis OpenABS4F2021
25966Jurgens JansenWRNCMemphis NGOABSSF2021
