Craig Jones is an Australian grappler and Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Lachlan Giles who competes for the Absolute MMA Academy in the sport’s international circuit. An International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Champion (2015 at purple belt) and a 2x ADCC Trials champion, Craig Jones turned many heads his way at the 2017 ADCC finals by submitting the tournament’s 88 kilogram #1 pick Leandro Lo. Jones’ would later cement his status as one of the best grapplers of his generation by reaching the semi final of the tournament.

Craig Jones Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Craig Jones

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Orlando Saraiva > Paulo Streckert > Thiago Stefanutti > Lachlan Giles > Craig Jones

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015 purple)

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials Champion (2014/2016)

AFBJJ Pan Pacific Champion (2014** purple)

NAGA World Champion (2014)

SUG 5 Superfight Winner (2017)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2016)

EBI 11 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Absolute MMA

Craig Jones Biography

Craig Jones was born on July 17, 1991 in Adelaide, South Australia.

Growing up Jones was a very active kid, playing a variety of intensive sports such as Australian rules football and basketball while also briefly training in taekwondo and judo. His interest in rough playing activities was a sign of Craig’s frame of mind, who as a teenager turned to mixed martial arts (MMA) and by the time of his 15th birthday dreamt of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter.

With the UFC in his sight Craig joined his cousin Matt Jones’ BJJ academy (2006), a gym called ISOHEALTH. It was under Matt’s guidance that Craig started making a name for himself in Australia’s national grappling circuit, this before joining the Maromba Academy in Melbourne (later named Absolute MMA), as a purple belt, where his tuition was then picked up by Lachlan Giles.

On December 2015, after an epic performance at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships, Jones earned his brown belt. It was also around this time that Craig became a regular BJJ instructor. One year later Lachlan Giles promoted Craig to black belt.

While climbing the ranks of jiu jitsu, competing regularly national and internationally, Craig Jones also managed to graduate with a degree in Behavioural Science (Psychology).

Craig Jones Grappling Record 7 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

7 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Outside heel hook 29 2 #86e620 RNC 14 1 #5AD3D1 Flying triangle 14 1 #d1212a Heel hook 14 1 #fad11b Inside heel hook 14 1 #f58822 Kneebar 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 75 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Katagatame 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Craig Jones Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11571 Vagner Rocha L Points EBI 11 77KG SF 2017 13295 Keenan Cornelius Keenan Cornelius L Pts: 13x0 ADCC 88KG SF 2017 13297 Alexandre Ribeiro Alexandre Ribeiro L Pts: 2x0 ADCC 88KG 3RD 2017 13342 Gordon Ryan Gordon Ryan L Katagatame ADCC ABS 4F 2017 11566 Nathan Orchard W Inside heel hook EBI 11 77KG R1 2017 11570 Darragh OConaill Darragh OConaill W Kneebar EBI 11 77KG 4F 2017 13285 Leandro Lo Leandro Lo W RNC ADCC 88KG E1 2017 13292 Murilo Santana Murilo Santana W Flying triangle ADCC 88KG 4F 2017 13337 Chael Sonnen W Outside heel hook ADCC ABS E1 2017 13421 Ben Egli W Outside heel hook SUG 5 88KG SPF 2017 13564 Bob Firas W Heel hook Coffs Harbour Inv ABS SPF 2017

Criag Jones Heel Hook Technique



Craig Jones Grappling Industries Final (2016)

