João Assonitis is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rafael “Formiga” Barbosa and Darwin Falcão, representing the Double Five team in the sport’s international circuit. Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Assonitis broke through globally while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

João Assonitis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: João Matheus de Melo Assonitis

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Crézio de Souza > André Almeida > Rafael Barbosa > João Assonitis

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Walter Guimarães > César Guimarães > Vinicius Amaral > Darwin Falcão > João Assonitis

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 / 2020 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2019 blue)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Team Nationals (2019 blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 blue)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019** blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Heel Hook

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

João Assonitis Biography

João Assonitis was born in April 2002 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

João was mostly into football (soccer), playing at local tournaments as a child before he found his love for skating and surfing.

As he reached the end of his childhood, Assonitis added martial arts to his weekly activities, namely striking (boxing & muay Thai), which he practiced from age 10 to 13.

As he reached his teens, João looked for alternative martial arts to train and expand his game. Influenced by his father, a black belt in luta livre (a Brazilian style of catch-wrestling) and his stepfather, a black belt in jiu-jitsu, Assonitis opted to pursue grappling. He found the perfect environment at Darwin Falcão’s gym in Rio, where he began his jiu-jitsu tuition.

Assonitis quickly made an entry into the local tournament scene with solid results. As he progressed through the local competitions, he eventually felt like moving to a bigger team with a stronger focus on the competition circuit with be beneficial. To help him achieve his goals in the sport, purple belt João joined Rafael Formiga’s squad, Double Five.

Under the guidance of Formiga, Assonitis was promoted to the brown and black belt ranks, the latter in a ceremony that took place in December 2023. João would later head to his former instructor, Darwin, to receive the rank from him in a sign of respect to his first mentor.

Joao Assonitis Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (26%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    11 (58%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (5%)

11 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Inside heel hook
55
6
#86e620
Straight ankle lock
27
3
#5AD3D1
Armbar
18
2
11
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (42%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (8%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Aoki lock
20
1
#86e620
Guillotine
20
1
#5AD3D1
Triangle
20
1
#d1212a
RNC
20
1
#fad11b
Triangle from back
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Joao Assonitis Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
51676Carlos AndreLPointsAustin SMNGO79KGSF2024
51685Austin OrandayAustin OrandayLAoki lockAustin SMNGOABSF2024
54630Carlos HenriqueCarlos HenriqueLGuillotineNoGi Pan73KGSF2024
56044Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 6x2World NoGi73KG4F2024
56751Carlos HenriqueCarlos HenriqueLPointsDallas NGOABSSF2025
57015Danilo MoreiraDanilo MoreiraLPts: 0x0, AdvAlbuquerque O76KGF2025
57026Roberto JimenezRoberto JimenezLTriangleAlbuquerque OABSF2025
57190Hiago AmaralLDQAustin WOO100KGRR2025
57192Daniel ConceicaoLPointsAustin WOO100KGF2025
57211Declan MoodyLRNCAustin WNGOABSRR2025
57212Roberto JimenezRoberto JimenezLTriangle from backAustin WNGOABSRR2025
58651Lukete SilvaLukete SilvaLPts: 4x2Houston Open76KG4F2025
51188Max HansonMax HansonWPts: 4x0American NGN73KG4F2024
51190Carlos RodriguesWInside heel hookAmerican NGN73KGSF2024
51191Ismael SantosIsmael SantosWInside heel hookAmerican NGN73KGF2024
51684Matheus ChedidWPointsAustin SMNGOABSSF2024
52368Garrett MowlesWArmbarDallas SMNGO73KGSF2024
52370Ismael SantosIsmael SantosWDQDallas SMNGO73KGF2024
52373Joao RodriguesWStraight ankle lockDallas SMNGOABS4F2024
52375Matheus GalvaoWPts: 2x0Dallas SMNGOABSF2024
54625Erike MartinsWInside heel hookNoGi Pan73KGR12024
54628Danilo MoreiraDanilo MoreiraWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan73KG4F2024
56030Bernardo DeliberoWInside heel hookWorld NoGi73KGR12024
56039Kamil WilkWStraight ankle lockWorld NoGi73KG8F2024
57020Hector SolisWPts: 4x4, AdvAlbuquerque OABSR12025
57025Edward LuceroWPts: 4x2Albuquerque OABSSF2025
58683Ricardo JuniorWInside heel hookHouston NGO85KGF2025
58836Bruno SantannaWArmbarOklahoma CO76KG4F2025
58837Gabriel CardosoWReferee DecisionOklahoma CO76KGSF2025
58839Michael MunozWStraight ankle lockOklahoma CO76KGF2025
58859Bruno SantannaWInside heel hookOklahoma NGO73KGF2025
