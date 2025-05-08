Laura Sieradzan is a Polish grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Marco Canha who represents Fightzone London & Team Checkmat in the sport’s international circuit. Sieradzan first made waves in the sport for her creative use of the Lapel Guard in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) at the colored belt level, where she conquered two world titles and an European Championship gold medal, before her success at the pro-level.

Laura Sieradzan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Laura Liwia Sieradzan

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Marco Canha > Laura Sieradzan

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022** blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lapel Guard

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Laura Sieradzan Biography

Laura Sieradzan was born in November 2001, near Szczecin, Poland, where she grew up.

One of Laura’s earliest influences was her grandfather, a former rugby player and boxer. His impact led Sieradzan to pursue sports from an early age, playing a variety of activities, none was as important as fencing, which he played at the top junior level in Poland for 6 years.

Despite her investment in fencing, Laura always felt drawn to combat sports, and although she wanted to explore kickboxing, Sieradzan’s mother thought differently and signed her to a jiu-jitsu school under the guidance of coaches Jarosław and Marcin Koch. Her first class taking place in February 2016.

After 8 months of training in BJJ, Laura added judo to her schedule, hoping to complete her jiu-jitsu. She ended up pursuing the Japanese art of throwing for a few months, competing in the sport on several occasions, and earning her blue belt.

Laura received her green & blue belts in BJJ from the Koch brothers before joining Coach Piotr “Bagi” Bagiński. There, her competitive career in grappling started gaining momentum. The positive results drove the young Polish athlete to rethink her immediate future, studying Business Management, and look to pursue jiu-jitsu under a full-time regimen. To reach her full potential, Sieradzan moved to London, England, one of the greatest grappling hubs in Europe.

Arriving in London as a purple belt, Laura Sieradzan browsed through a few different gyms before finding what she believed to be the best environment to help her reach her full potential. That place was the Fightzone Academy in East London, with coach Marco Canha.

Under the guidance of Marco Canha, Laura Sieradzan’s career took off with two IBJJF world titles in the colored belt divisions, which led to her black belt promotion in January 2024 while standing at the podium of the European Championship.

Shortly after her promotion to the professional division of the sport, Laura suffered a knee injury that required surgery. This took her out of the tournament circuit for nearly a year, she returned in 2025.