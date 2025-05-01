Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Erika Machado

Erika Machado is a Brazilian grappler from the state of Sergipe. She is a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Wagner Oliveira who worked with teams Nova União, Arka, and Vision. Machado made waves in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), where she conquered a European title as a brown belt.

Erika Machado Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Erika Fernanda Jesus Machado

Nickname: Erikinha, which is a friendly way of saying Erika in Portuguese.

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Wagner Oliveira > Erika Machado

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023/2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vision

Erika Machado Biography

Erika Machado was born on May 1996 in São Cristóvão, Sergipe, Brasil.

Growing up, Erika was an avid football (soccer) player for her school team, but had little interest in martial arts. That changed when she learned about jiu-jitsu, a combat style that meshed self-defense and a sport, which attracted Machado to the mats.

Erika was 17 when she started training BJJ under coach Ivan Lima at Nova União – Aracaju. She jumped into the competition scene straight away, with her first tournament experience taking place 3 months into her grappling experience.

Master Lima led the young Sergipana from white to purple belt, but around the time of her promotion, he moved to the United Arab Emirates. Without her instructor, Erika opted to continue her career with Team Arka, with coach Wagner Oliveira.

While under the Arka banner, Erika was also briefly associated with Vision, a team she represented in big events of the IBJJF while maintaining the majority of her training in Sergipe, under the supervision of Oliveira.

After a very positive run in the brown belt rank, where she won numerous medals in the IBJJF circuit, Erika Machado was promoted to black belt by her coach Wagner Oliveira. The promotion took place on August 24, 2024.

Erika Machado Grappling Record

5 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (80%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (20%)

0 SUBMISSION WINS

6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (17%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (17%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Choke from back
67
2
Armbar
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Erika Machado Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
53638Diana TeixeiraDiana TeixeiraLDQADGS DLS49KGF2024
53928Rawanna SilvaRawanna SilvaLChoke from backHouston FO53KGF2024
54704Sophia CassellaLArmbarNoGi Pan51KG4F2024
56737Rawanna SilvaRawanna SilvaLChoke from backDallas WO53KGF2025
57984Thais LoureiroThais LoureiroLPts: 8x4Pan Champ.49KG4F2025
58675Julia CarvalhoLPts: 2x2, AdvHouston OpenABSSF2025
53637Rawanna SilvaRawanna SilvaWPts: 4x4ADGS DLS49KGSF2024
53929Bridgett BrumbaughWPts: 12x8Houston FOABSF2024
56736Anh ManzurWPointsDallas WO53KGSF2025
57980Mara KellyWDQPan Champ.49KGR12025
58672Kathleen EganWPts: 3x0Houston Open53KGF2025
