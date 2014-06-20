Michael Trasso is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Regis Lebre, and a member of the Gracie Humaitá San Diego camp, who also worked extensively with coaches Mike MrKukic (RIP) and Jerry Jones. A former child prodigy of grappling with a feature in the Kids Sports Illustrated Magazine (2003), and a teen award at the Grappling’s Hall of Fame gala (NAGA 2005), Trasso is also known for his scholastic wrestling career for Rhode Island College (Providence, RI), where Michael earned 4 NEWA Conference Medals (New England).

Full Name: Michael Ray Trasso

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Regis Lebre > Michael Trasso

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Pans No-Gi 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF Las Vegas No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

ADCC North American Trails Champion (2006 teen division)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

Former Collegiate Wrestler at Rhode Island College

12 th Wrestler in Rhode Island College Wrestling history to earn 100+ career victories milestone (2008-2012)

Wrestler in Rhode Island College Wrestling history to earn 100+ career victories milestone (2008-2012) 4x NEWA (New England) Conference Medalist (2008-2012)

Favorite Position/Technique: Scrambling + Back Control

Team/Association: Gracie Humaitá

Michael Trasso Biography

Michael Ray Trasso was born on August 29, 1990, in Lyndhurst, NJ, United States of America where he grew up.

Michael’s love for Bruce Lee and his movies helped develop a fascination for martial arts at an early age. The interest led Trasso to grappling, a discipline he started practicing as a 5-year-old at Rising Sun Martial Arts in Lyndhurst New Jersey.

Jerry Jones was the head coach at Rising Sun Martial Arts, and the man who guided Trasso through much of his early development in submission wrestling (1995-2003). Jones taught a hybrid style of no-gi grappling with a strong foundation in catch-wrestling and sambo, and it was he who awarded Michael’s first black belt. A rank in Jones’ own method of “Freestyle Jiu-Jitsu”, achieved after 8 years of practice.

Already totally embedded in grappling culture during his early teens, by 2001 Michael started dipping his toes in wrestling, adding Brazilian jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities two years later with BJJ brown belt Mike MrKukic. Mike who was a student of Louis Vintaloro, and a representative of the RGDA (Royler Gracie/David Adiv partnership), who was also a big influence in Trasso’s development in the sport.

Trasso’s incredible pace as a teenager, competing in the NAGA and Grapplers Quest circuits earned him a feature in the ‘Kids Sports Illustrated Magazine’ (Summer 2003 edition), being ranked top kids/teens competitor (World/US) for the aforementioned BJJ promotions. His 55+ tournament gold medals also paved the way for Michael’s “top teen grappler” award by NAGA/Grappling Hall of Fame gala (2005), an honor received in ex aequo with Gianni Grippo.

In 2005 Trasso also added kick/Thai boxing to his workload, a combat style Michael practiced under the guidance of Dave Tirelli, a well-known coach who produced big names in the mixed martial arts world such as Bellator champ Lyman Good, Nick Pace, Jimmie Rivera, and Uriah Hall.

His high-school wrestling run paid off in 2008 as Trasso was recruited by Head Coach Jay Jones to wrestle for Rhode Island College, a sport to which Trasso dedicated most of his attention for the following 5 years. During the off-season, however, Michael would still find the time to train with Mike MrKulic in New Jersey, usually for the full duration of his Summer holidays, before heading back up to Rhode Island for school/wrestling.

Shortly after his graduation (2013) Michael shifted away from competition to find a regular job in the IT staffing industry. While focusing on his profession, Trasso kept active in the gym, training with Tim Burrill (TBBJJ) and Jimmy Connor, before being offered a job opportunity in San Diego, California (2016). The offer allowed Trasso to move to one of the biggest grappling hubs in the world, and take full advantage of the competition scene there.

In San Diego, Trasso trained under Regis Lebre, returning to competition and earning his black belt from the Gracie Humaitá team leader on June 2018.

Michael Trasso Grappling Record 7 WINS BY POINTS

6 ( 86 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 14 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION WINS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

4 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Michael Trasso Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 16543 Victor Silverio Victor Silverio L Pts: 2x0 Las Vegas Open 82KG 4F 2018 16569 Lucas Valle L Pts: 6x0 LV NG Open 79KG F 2018 16669 Dante Leon Dante Leon L Pts: 2x0 No Gi Pan Am. 79KG F 2018 16796 Caio Caetano Caio Caetano L Pts: 4x2 Grand Slam LA 77KG R1 2018 16541 Rennick Kama W Points Las Vegas Open 82KG R1 2018 16564 Gustavo Delmonde W Pts: 6x0 LV NG Open 79KG R1 2018 16565 Marcelo Mafra W Pts: 0x0, Adv LV NG Open 79KG 4F 2018 16568 Victor Silverio Victor Silverio W Pts: 6x2 LV NG Open 79KG SF 2018 16661 Gialysson Adao W Pts: 2x0 No Gi Pan Am. 79KG R1 2018 16665 Chad Hardy W Pts: 2x0 No Gi Pan Am. 79KG 4F 2018 16667 Oliver Kee-Seng W Pts: 2x0 No Gi Pan Am. 79KG SF 2018

