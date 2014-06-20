ADCC Update: Keenan Swaps With Mason Fowler

AUGUST 06, 2019. New update for the forthcoming ADCC World Championship happening on September 28-29. During the past weekend, we heard of the major changes happening to the 66-kilogram division, with three of the weight class’s headliners being removed – namely Rubens Charles “Cobrinha”, AJ Agazarm and Mikey Musumeci, replaced by the talented trio: Kennedy Maciel, Tye Ruotolo, and Richard Alarcon. More on that story here.

Today, the promotion announced another change to the initial line-up. The removal of Keenan Cornelius from the 88-kilogram to the 99-kilogram division. The former Atos standout, currently building his own brand – Legion BJJ, will be swapping places with the 99KG American Trials champion, Mason Fowler, who chose to compete at 88, the perfect opportunity to do the swap.

On his podcast with Josh Hinger (Mat Burn), a couple of weeks ago, Keenan had referenced that he would struggle to make the weight due to his current life circumstances (launching a new gym and managing his online business), which were making it hard for him to focus on training and cutting weight.

This will be Keenan’s first inclusion at 99 kilograms, arguably the toughest division of the whole tournament with competitors such as Gordon Ryan, Lucas Barbosa, Patrick Gaudio, Tim Spriggs, and Vinny Magalhães.

Fowler, on the other hand, is a former student of Gabriel Procópio and currently training at the Caio Terra Academy. Mason has a wealth of experience in mixed martial arts and regularly trains with the AKA academy.