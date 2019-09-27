AJ Agazarm Meeting Jonathan Quiroz in Bellator

SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 and soon enough we will see one of jiu-jitsu’s most polarizing athletes, AJ Agazarm, returning the mixed martial arts (MMA) arena, with the famous Bellator promotion, where he will be facing Jonathan Quiroz, a fight that will take place in the featherweight division (145lbs).

The match against Quiroz was the reason why Agazarm will not be competing at the ADCC World Championship this weekend, where he was regarded as one of the 66-kilogram division’s top seeds after his silver medal in 2017. Instead, the Nick Diaz Academy representative will be putting his cage fighting capabilities to the test against Jonathan, who is currently 3-3 as a professional cage fighter, against AJ’s 1-1 record.

Bellator 228 is set to go down on Sept. 28 inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. With this latest addition, here is how the entire card stands:

MAIN CARD

– (c) Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta – for Bellator featherweight championship

– Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi

– Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales – featherweight tournament opening round

– Saul Rogers vs. Daniel Weichel – featherweight tournament opening round

– Georgi Karakhanyan vs. A.J. McKee – featherweight tournament opening round

PRELIMS CARD

– Jason Edwards vs. Adrian Najera

– Ian Butler vs. Emilio Williams

– Weber Almeida vs. Castle Williams

– Antonio McKee vs. William Sriyapi

– Dominic Clark vs. Joshua Jones

– Jonathan Santa Maria vs. Jay Viola

– Osman Diaz vs. Andre Walker

– Ava Knight vs. Shannon Goughary

– AJ Agazarm vs. Jonathan Quiroz